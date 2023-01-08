All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Vermont
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Bryant
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|UMBC
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Binghamton
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|NJIT
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Sunday's Games
Vermont at New Hampshire, Noon
UMBC at Bryant, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Maine, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Tulane
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Temple
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|UCF
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|SMU
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|South Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Wichita St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Saturday's Games
Memphis 69, East Carolina 59
Tulane 87, Temple 76
Sunday's Games
Wichita St. at South Florida, 1 p.m.
SMU at UCF, 2 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Temple at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|VCU
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|George Mason
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Saint Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Richmond
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|George Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Duquesne
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Davidson
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|La Salle
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Fordham
|1
|2
|.333
|13
|3
|.813
|UMass
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Rhode Island
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Saturday's Games
VCU 89, Davidson 72
Fordham 66, Saint Joseph's 54
George Mason 86, Loyola Chicago 75
George Washington 81, UMass 73
La Salle 77, Rhode Island 75, OT
Saint Louis 78, St. Bonaventure 55
Richmond 75, Duquesne 73
Tuesday's Games
Dayton at Fordham, 7 p.m.
VCU at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|2
|.867
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Virginia
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|3
|.786
|Duke
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Wake Forest
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Syracuse
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Florida St.
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|11
|.313
|NC State
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Boston College
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|5
|.688
|Georgia Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|7
|.533
|Notre Dame
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Saturday's Games
North Carolina 81, Notre Dame 64
Duke 65, Boston College 64
Florida St. 75, Georgia Tech 64
Wake Forest 80, Louisville 72
Clemson 75, Pittsburgh 74
Virginia 73, Syracuse 66
NC State 73, Virginia Tech 69
Tuesday's Games
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stetson
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Liberty
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Kentucky
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Queens (NC)
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|North Florida
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Bellarmine
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Lipscomb
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|North Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville 51, Lipscomb 44
Austin Peay 86, Cent. Arkansas 62
Florida Gulf Coast 82, North Florida 57
Kennesaw St. 76, Queens (NC) 67
Stetson 95, North Alabama 85, OT
Bellarmine 75, Jacksonville St. 62
Sunday's Games
Liberty at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Kansas St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Iowa St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|TCU
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Oklahoma
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Baylor
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Texas Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
Saturday's Games
Texas 56, Oklahoma St. 46
Iowa St. 69, TCU 67
Kansas St. 97, Baylor 95, OT
Kansas 76, West Virginia 62
Oklahoma 68, Texas Tech 63, OT
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Xavier
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Marquette
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|UConn
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|2
|.882
|Creighton
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Villanova
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Butler
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Seton Hall
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|DePaul
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
|St. John's
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|6
|.647
|Georgetown
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Saturday's Games
Providence 83, St. John's 80
UConn 69, Creighton 60
Marquette 95, Georgetown 73
Xavier 88, Villanova 80
Seton Hall 76, Butler 51
Tuesday's Games
Butler at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Villanova at DePaul, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Idaho St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Montana St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Sacramento St.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Weber St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Montana
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|N. Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|Idaho
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|N. Colorado
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Saturday's Games
Montana St. 69, N. Arizona 54
E. Washington 78, Sacramento St. 75
Portland St. 74, Idaho 58
Montana 79, N. Colorado 74
Idaho St. 67, Weber St. 57
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|SC-Upstate
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|7
|.533
|Radford
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Winthrop
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Charleston Southern
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Campbell
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Presbyterian
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|High Point
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
Saturday's Games
Radford 63, Gardner-Webb 59
Charleston Southern 67, Presbyterian 61
UNC-Asheville 58, Campbell 55
SC-Upstate 76, High Point 57
Longwood 85, Winthrop 71
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|1
|.933
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Michigan St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Rutgers
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Michigan
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Northwestern
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Ohio St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Nebraska
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Maryland
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Saturday's Games
Nebraska 81, Minnesota 79, OT
Illinois 79, Wisconsin 69
Michigan St. 59, Michigan 53
Sunday's Games
Northwestern at Indiana, Noon
Iowa at Rutgers, Noon
Ohio St. at Maryland, 1 p.m.
Purdue vs. Penn St. at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|UC Irvine
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Hawaii
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|UC Davis
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|UC San Diego
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Long Beach St.
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
Saturday's Games
UC Santa Barbara 62, Cal Poly 57
UC Davis 67, CS Bakersfield 48
UC Riverside 68, CS Northridge 45
Cal St.-Fullerton 79, Hawaii 72, OT
UC Irvine 87, Long Beach St. 70
