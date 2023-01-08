All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell201.000142.875
Vermont201.00088.500
Bryant11.500105.667
UMBC11.500106.625
New Hampshire11.50068.429
Binghamton11.500510.333
Maine01.00068.429
Albany (NY)02.000512.294
NJIT01.000311.214

Sunday's Games

Vermont at New Hampshire, Noon

UMBC at Bryant, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Maine, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston301.000151.938
Tulane31.750105.667
Temple31.75098.529
Memphis21.667124.750
UCF21.667114.733
Cincinnati21.667115.688
SMU11.50069.400
East Carolina13.250107.588
South Florida02.00078.467
Wichita St.03.00078.467
Tulsa03.000410.286

Saturday's Games

Memphis 69, East Carolina 59

Tulane 87, Temple 76

Sunday's Games

Wichita St. at South Florida, 1 p.m.

SMU at UCF, 2 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Temple at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Dayton301.000115.688
VCU21.667115.688
George Mason21.667106.625
Saint Louis21.667106.625
Richmond21.66797.563
George Washington21.66788.500
St. Bonaventure21.66788.500
Duquesne22.500125.706
Davidson22.50097.563
La Salle11.50078.467
Fordham12.333133.813
UMass12.333105.667
Rhode Island12.333510.333
Loyola Chicago03.00069.400
Saint Joseph's03.00069.400

Saturday's Games

VCU 89, Davidson 72

Fordham 66, Saint Joseph's 54

George Mason 86, Loyola Chicago 75

George Washington 81, UMass 73

La Salle 77, Rhode Island 75, OT

Saint Louis 78, St. Bonaventure 55

Richmond 75, Duquesne 73

Tuesday's Games

Dayton at Fordham, 7 p.m.

VCU at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson501.000133.813
Miami41.800132.867
Pittsburgh41.800115.688
Virginia32.600113.786
Duke32.600124.750
North Carolina32.600115.688
Wake Forest32.600115.688
Syracuse32.600106.625
Florida St.32.600511.313
NC State33.500134.765
Boston College23.40088.500
Virginia Tech14.200115.688
Georgia Tech14.20087.533
Notre Dame05.00088.500
Louisville05.000214.125

Saturday's Games

North Carolina 81, Notre Dame 64

Duke 65, Boston College 64

Florida St. 75, Georgia Tech 64

Wake Forest 80, Louisville 72

Clemson 75, Pittsburgh 74

Virginia 73, Syracuse 66

NC State 73, Virginia Tech 69

Tuesday's Games

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stetson401.00096.600
Liberty301.000124.750
Florida Gulf Coast31.750134.765
Kennesaw St.31.750116.647
E. Kentucky21.66797.563
Queens (NC)22.500125.706
Jacksonville22.50096.600
Austin Peay22.50089.471
North Florida22.50079.438
Bellarmine22.500710.412
Lipscomb13.25098.529
North Alabama13.25098.529
Jacksonville St.04.000710.412
Cent. Arkansas04.000512.294

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville 51, Lipscomb 44

Austin Peay 86, Cent. Arkansas 62

Florida Gulf Coast 82, North Florida 57

Kennesaw St. 76, Queens (NC) 67

Stetson 95, North Alabama 85, OT

Bellarmine 75, Jacksonville St. 62

Sunday's Games

Liberty at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas301.000141.933
Kansas St.301.000141.933
Iowa St.301.000122.857
TCU21.667132.867
Texas21.667132.867
Oklahoma12.333105.667
Oklahoma St.12.33396.600
Baylor03.000105.667
Texas Tech03.000105.667
West Virginia03.000105.667

Saturday's Games

Texas 56, Oklahoma St. 46

Iowa St. 69, TCU 67

Kansas St. 97, Baylor 95, OT

Kansas 76, West Virginia 62

Oklahoma 68, Texas Tech 63, OT

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence601.000143.824
Xavier501.000133.813
Marquette51.833134.765
UConn42.667152.882
Creighton32.60097.563
Villanova23.40088.500
Butler24.333107.588
Seton Hall24.33398.529
DePaul14.20079.438
St. John's15.167116.647
Georgetown06.000512.294

Saturday's Games

Providence 83, St. John's 80

UConn 69, Creighton 60

Marquette 95, Georgetown 73

Xavier 88, Villanova 80

Seton Hall 76, Butler 51

Tuesday's Games

Butler at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington401.000107.588
Idaho St.301.000610.375
Montana St.31.750107.588
Sacramento St.21.66797.563
Weber St.21.66779.438
Montana22.50088.500
Portland St.12.33379.438
N. Arizona13.250512.294
Idaho04.000611.353
N. Colorado04.000511.313

Saturday's Games

Montana St. 69, N. Arizona 54

E. Washington 78, Sacramento St. 75

Portland St. 74, Idaho 58

Montana 79, N. Colorado 74

Idaho St. 67, Weber St. 57

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood401.000125.706
UNC-Asheville31.750116.647
SC-Upstate31.75087.533
Radford22.50089.471
Gardner-Webb22.50079.438
Winthrop22.500710.412
Charleston Southern22.50069.400
Campbell13.250610.375
Presbyterian13.250512.294
High Point04.00088.500

Saturday's Games

Radford 63, Gardner-Webb 59

Charleston Southern 67, Presbyterian 61

UNC-Asheville 58, Campbell 55

SC-Upstate 76, High Point 57

Longwood 85, Winthrop 71

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue31.750141.933
Wisconsin31.750113.786
Michigan St.31.750114.733
Rutgers31.750114.733
Michigan31.75096.600
Northwestern21.667113.786
Ohio St.21.667104.714
Penn St.22.500114.733
Nebraska23.40097.563
Indiana12.333104.714
Illinois13.250105.667
Maryland13.250105.667
Iowa13.25096.600
Minnesota04.00068.429

Saturday's Games

Nebraska 81, Minnesota 79, OT

Illinois 79, Wisconsin 69

Michigan St. 59, Michigan 53

Sunday's Games

Northwestern at Indiana, Noon

Iowa at Rutgers, Noon

Ohio St. at Maryland, 1 p.m.

Purdue vs. Penn St. at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara301.000122.857
UC Irvine301.000105.667
Hawaii31.750124.750
UC Riverside31.750106.625
Cal St.-Fullerton31.75097.563
UC Davis12.33387.533
UC San Diego12.33369.400
Cal Poly13.25079.438
Long Beach St.13.25079.438
CS Bakersfield13.250510.333
CS Northridge04.000312.200

Saturday's Games

UC Santa Barbara 62, Cal Poly 57

UC Davis 67, CS Bakersfield 48

UC Riverside 68, CS Northridge 45

Cal St.-Fullerton 79, Hawaii 72, OT

UC Irvine 87, Long Beach St. 70

