All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.0001201.000
Arizona101.000111.917
UCLA101.00081.889
Colorado11.50093.750
Stanford11.50084.667
California11.50085.615
Washington St.11.50085.615
Arizona St.11.50057.417
Utah12.33385.615
Oregon St.12.333310.231
Oregon02.00076.538
Washington00.00055.500

Saturday's Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.

Colorado at Oregon St., ppd.

Utah at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.

Arizona St. at California, 7 p.m.

California at Stanford, ppd.

Monday's Games

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.101.000104.714
Navy101.00084.667
Army101.00076.538
Lehigh101.000310.231
Loyola (Md.)01.00066.500
American01.00049.308
Colgate00.00049.308
Lafayette00.00038.273
Bucknell01.000310.231
Holy Cross01.000211.154

Saturday's Games

Boston U. 63, Bucknell 61

Army 77, Loyola (Md.) 74, OT

Navy 70, Holy Cross 56

Colgate at Lafayette, ppd.

Lehigh 63, American 61

Tuesday's Games

Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn101.000121.923
Kentucky101.000112.846
Alabama101.000103.769
Mississippi St.101.000103.769
LSU01.000121.923
Texas A&M00.000112.846
Arkansas01.000103.769
Florida00.00093.750
South Carolina00.00093.750
Tennessee01.00093.750
Mississippi00.00084.667
Vanderbilt00.00084.667
Missouri01.00067.462
Georgia00.00058.385

Tuesday's Games

Auburn at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VMI201.00095.643
Chattanooga101.000113.786
Furman11.50096.600
Samford01.000103.769
UNC-Greensboro00.00084.667
Wofford01.00085.615
ETSU01.00086.571
The Citadel00.00065.545
Mercer00.00076.538
W. Carolina00.00067.462

Saturday's Games

VMI 76, Furman 67

Chattanooga at Mercer, ppd.

The Citadel at Samford, ppd.

W. Carolina at ETSU, ppd.

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, ppd.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000113.786
Nicholls00.00086.571
New Orleans00.00047.364
Houston Baptist00.00036.333
McNeese St.00.00049.308
SE Louisiana00.00049.308
Northwestern St.00.000311.214
Incarnate Word00.000211.154

Sunday's Games

Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ecclesia at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00067.462
Grambling St.00.000310.231
Texas Southern00.00027.222
Bethune-Cookman00.00029.182
Florida A&M00.00029.182
Jackson St.00.00029.182
Alabama St.00.000211.154
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.000211.154
Alabama A&M00.00019.100
Alcorn St.00.000111.083
MVSU00.000010.000
Prairie View00.000010.000

Saturday's Games

Monday's Games

Alabama St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 7:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.301.000124.750
Oral Roberts31.75096.600
St. Thomas (MN)21.66787.533
N. Dakota St.11.50095.643
UMKC11.50066.500
W. Illinois12.333105.667
Denver12.333511.313
Omaha12.333212.143
South Dakota02.00076.538
North Dakota01.000410.286

Saturday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) 89, W. Illinois 66

Oral Roberts 107, Omaha 62

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette201.00075.583
Texas-Arlington201.00067.462
Arkansas St.101.000103.769
UALR101.00067.462
Troy11.500105.667
Coastal Carolina11.50085.615
Appalachian St.11.50078.467
South Alabama01.000104.714
Texas St.01.00094.692
Louisiana-Monroe02.00086.571
Georgia St.00.00065.545
Georgia Southern02.00076.538

Saturday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 65, Coastal Carolina 64

Texas-Arlington 62, Troy 57

Appalachian St. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 69

Arkansas St. 74, Georgia Southern 56

Sunday's Games

Emory & Henry at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000131.929
Gonzaga00.000112.846
BYU00.000123.800
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000123.800
Santa Clara00.000105.667
Portland00.00096.600
Loyola Marymount00.00075.583
San Diego00.00076.538
Pepperdine00.00069.400
Pacific00.00059.357

Saturday's Games

San Diego at Santa Clara, ppd.

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, ppd.

San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal.), ppd.

Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.

BYU at Portland, ppd.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Abilene Christian201.000112.846
New Mexico St.101.000122.857
Grand Canyon101.000112.846
Sam Houston St.101.00068.429
Utah Valley St.11.500104.714
Tarleton St.11.50069.400
Cal Baptist00.000103.769
Seattle00.00094.692
Stephen F. Austin00.00084.667
Dixie St.02.00078.467
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00057.417
Chicago St.02.000411.267
Lamar01.000212.143

Saturday's Games

Utah Valley St. 77, Tarleton St. 55

New Mexico St. 78, Chicago St. 61

Abilene Christian 64, Dixie St. 50

Seattle at Cal Baptist, ppd.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you