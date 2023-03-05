All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.000401.000
SIU-Edwardsville00.00011.500
Tennessee Tech00.00011.500
UT Martin00.00011.500
E. Illinois00.00000.000
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00001.000
Morehead St.00.00001.000
S. Indiana00.00001.000
Tennessee St.00.00001.000
UALR00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri 89, Tennessee Tech 82, OT

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.00000.000
Arizona St.00.00000.000
California00.00000.000
Colorado00.00000.000
Oregon00.00000.000
Oregon St.00.00000.000
Southern Cal00.00000.000
Stanford00.00000.000
UCLA00.00000.000
Utah00.00000.000
Washington00.00000.000
Washington St.00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Oregon 73, Stanford 68

Colorado 69, Utah 60

Oregon St. 69, California 66

Arizona at UCLA, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.000201.000
Army00.000101.000
Colgate00.000101.000
Lafayette00.000101.000
Loyola (Md.)00.00011.500
Boston U.00.00001.000
Bucknell00.00001.000
Holy Cross00.00001.000
Lehigh00.00001.000
Navy00.00001.000

Sunday's Games

Army at Colgate, 2 p.m.

American at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.00000.000
Arkansas00.00000.000
Auburn00.00000.000
Florida00.00000.000
Georgia00.00000.000
Kentucky00.00000.000
LSU00.00000.000
Mississippi00.00000.000
Mississippi St.00.00000.000
Missouri00.00000.000
South Carolina00.00000.000
Tennessee00.00000.000
Texas A&M00.00000.000
Vanderbilt00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M 67, Alabama 61

South Carolina 61, Georgia 55

Kentucky 88, Arkansas 79

Auburn 79, Tennessee 70

Missouri 82, Mississippi 77

Florida 79, LSU 67

Vanderbilt 77, Mississippi St. 72

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.000201.000
Furman00.000101.000
W. Carolina00.000101.000
Wofford00.000101.000
Mercer00.00011.500
ETSU00.00001.000
Samford00.00001.000
The Citadel00.00001.000
UNC-Greensboro00.00001.000
VMI00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Furman 73, Mercer 58

W. Carolina 69, ETSU 57

Chattanooga 85, Samford 82

Wofford 67, UNC-Greensboro 66

Sunday's Games

W. Carolina vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.

Chattanooga vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston Christian00.00000.000
Incarnate Word00.00000.000
Lamar00.00000.000
McNeese St.00.00000.000
New Orleans00.00000.000
Nicholls00.00000.000
Northwestern St.00.00000.000
SE Louisiana00.00000.000
Texas A&M Commerce00.00000.000
Texas A&M-CC00.00000.000

Sunday's Games

McNeese St. vs. Texas A&M Commerce at Lake Charles, La., 6 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Houston Christian at Lake Charles, La., 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

TBD vs. Nicholls at Lake Charles, La., 6 p.m.

TBD vs. SE Louisiana at Lake Charles, La., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

TBD vs. Texas A&M-CC at Lake Charles, La., 6:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Northwestern St. at Lake Charles, La., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M00.00000.000
Alabama St.00.00000.000
Alcorn St.00.00000.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00000.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00000.000
Florida A&M00.00000.000
Grambling St.00.00000.000
Jackson St.00.00000.000
MVSU00.00000.000
Prairie View00.00000.000
Southern U.00.00000.000
Texas Southern00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman 91, Florida A&M 70

Prairie View 78, Texas Southern 74

Alcorn St. 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

Grambling St. 69, Alabama St. 49

Alabama A&M 68, Southern U. 65

Jackson St. 68, MVSU 60

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts00.000101.000
S. Dakota St.00.000101.000
North Dakota00.00011.500
Omaha00.00011.500
Denver00.00001.000
N. Dakota St.00.00000.000
South Dakota00.00000.000
St. Thomas (MN)00.00000.000
UMKC00.00001.000
W. Illinois00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Oral Roberts 96, North Dakota 80

S. Dakota St. 63, Omaha 55

Sunday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) vs. W. Illinois at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

South Dakota vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

TBD vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

TBD vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.00.000301.000
South Alabama00.000201.000
James Madison00.000101.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000101.000
Arkansas St.00.00011.500
Georgia Southern00.00011.500
Troy00.00011.500
Appalachian St.00.00001.000
Coastal Carolina00.00001.000
Georgia St.00.00001.000
Louisiana-Monroe00.00001.000
Marshall00.00001.000
Old Dominion00.00001.000
Southern Miss.00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

South Alabama 78, Southern Miss. 61

James Madison 75, Troy 72

Texas St. 71, Marshall 68

Louisiana-Lafayette 67, Georgia Southern 49

Sunday's Games

South Alabama vs. James Madison at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

Texas St. vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
BYU00.000101.000
San Francisco00.000101.000
Pacific00.00011.500
Portland00.00011.500
Gonzaga00.00000.000
Loyola Marymount00.00000.000
Pepperdine00.00001.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00000.000
San Diego00.00001.000
Santa Clara00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

BYU vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12:30 a.m.

Monday's Games

TBD vs. Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Abilene Christian00.00000.000
Cal Baptist00.00000.000
Grand Canyon00.00000.000
New Mexico St.00.00000.000
S. Utah00.00000.000
Sam Houston St.00.00000.000
Seattle00.00000.000
Stephen F. Austin00.00000.000
Tarleton St.00.00000.000
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00000.000
Texas-Arlington00.00000.000
Utah Tech00.00000.000
Utah Valley St.00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington vs. Grand Canyon at Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech vs. Stephen F. Austin at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you