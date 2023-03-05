All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri 89, Tennessee Tech 82, OT
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Oregon 73, Stanford 68
Colorado 69, Utah 60
Oregon St. 69, California 66
Arizona at UCLA, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Sunday's Games
Army at Colgate, 2 p.m.
American at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M 67, Alabama 61
South Carolina 61, Georgia 55
Kentucky 88, Arkansas 79
Auburn 79, Tennessee 70
Missouri 82, Mississippi 77
Florida 79, LSU 67
Vanderbilt 77, Mississippi St. 72
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
Furman 73, Mercer 58
W. Carolina 69, ETSU 57
Chattanooga 85, Samford 82
Wofford 67, UNC-Greensboro 66
Sunday's Games
W. Carolina vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.
Chattanooga vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Sunday's Games
McNeese St. vs. Texas A&M Commerce at Lake Charles, La., 6 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Houston Christian at Lake Charles, La., 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
TBD vs. Nicholls at Lake Charles, La., 6 p.m.
TBD vs. SE Louisiana at Lake Charles, La., 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
TBD vs. Texas A&M-CC at Lake Charles, La., 6:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Northwestern St. at Lake Charles, La., 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman 91, Florida A&M 70
Prairie View 78, Texas Southern 74
Alcorn St. 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
Grambling St. 69, Alabama St. 49
Alabama A&M 68, Southern U. 65
Jackson St. 68, MVSU 60
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Oral Roberts 96, North Dakota 80
S. Dakota St. 63, Omaha 55
Sunday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) vs. W. Illinois at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
South Dakota vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
TBD vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
TBD vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
South Alabama 78, Southern Miss. 61
James Madison 75, Troy 72
Texas St. 71, Marshall 68
Louisiana-Lafayette 67, Georgia Southern 49
Sunday's Games
South Alabama vs. James Madison at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.
Texas St. vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
BYU vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12:30 a.m.
Monday's Games
TBD vs. Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
TBD vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Texas-Arlington vs. Grand Canyon at Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Utah Tech vs. Stephen F. Austin at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
