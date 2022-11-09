All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
UT Martin at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Campbellsville at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Tenn. Wesleyan at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Hannibal-LaGrange at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at UALR, 8:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Oregon St. 73, Tulsa 70
Thursday's Games
N. Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas St. at California, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Utah, 7 p.m.
Stanford vs. Wisconsin at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
North Florida at Washington, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
American at Marist, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.
Dean at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston U. at UConn, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Tuesday's Games
South Carolina 80, SC State 77
Wednesday's Games
UMKC at LSU, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Florida, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
FAU at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Akron vs. Mississippi St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Fordham at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
South Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Penn at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Georgia at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Tuesday's Games
East Carolina 77, Mercer 75
Thursday's Games
Oakland City at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Penn St.-New Kensington at VMI, 7 p.m.
Spring Hill at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Belmont at Furman, 7 p.m.
Milligan at Mercer, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Miami, 7 p.m.
Elon vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Ouachita Baptist at Northwestern St., 1 p.m.
Houston Christian at Texas, 9 p.m.
Nicholls at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
McNeese St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Lamar at TCU, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
North American at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Champion Christian at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Colorado at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Rockford at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
UMKC at LSU, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Omaha at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Colorado College at Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
John Brown at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
UMKC at Illinois, 9 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 10 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Tuesday's Games
San Jose St. 63, Georgia Southern 48
Wednesday's Games
Hampton at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Mobile at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
NC Central at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Mid-America Christian at Texas St., 7 p.m.
Mississippi Univ. for Women at Troy, 7 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Harvard at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.
Methodist at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Florida A&M at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Vermont at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Gonzaga vs. Michigan St. at San Diego, 6:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
BYU at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
W. Colorado at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
San Diego Christian at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Puget Sound at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
SW Adventist at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
La Verne at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
NJIT at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
