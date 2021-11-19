All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Thursday's Games
UNC-Wilmington 65, Coastal Carolina 53
West Virginia 87, Elon 68
Friday's Games
Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.
Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Mississippi vs. Elon at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.
Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Thursday's Games
Charlotte 67, Appalachian St. 66
Campbell 67, Marshall 65
South Carolina 66, UAB 63
North Texas 64, Texas-Arlington 36
FIU 73, Ball St. 60
Indiana St. 77, Old Dominion 36
Friday's Games
UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.
East Carolina vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Jackson St. at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Lamar at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at UAB, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at UTSA, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Thursday's Games
UNC-Greensboro 60, Green Bay 58
Florida 81, Milwaukee 45
N. Kentucky 74, E. Michigan 73
Friday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.
Detroit at Louisville, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Green Bay at Weber St., Noon
Niagara at Youngstown St., 3:45 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Thursday's Games
Utah St. 87, Penn 79, 2OT
Friday's Games
Davidson vs. Penn at Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m.
Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.
Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.
Wells at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mount Saint Vincent at Columbia, 2 p.m.
MIT at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Princeton at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Saint Joseph's, Noon
CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.
Niagara vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown, O.H., 4:45 p.m.
VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.
Manhattan vs. Liberty at Bay Lake, F.L., 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Niagara at Youngstown St., 3:45 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Thursday's Games
Akron 99, Wheeling Jesuit 38
N. Kentucky 74, E. Michigan 73
Saginaw Valley State 80, W. Michigan 63
Missouri 54, N. Illinois 37
FIU 73, Ball St. 60
Friday's Games
Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Heidelberg at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston U. vs. N. Illinois at Jacksonville, F.L., Noon
UMass vs. Ball St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Thursday's Games
SC State 67, St. Andrews 53
Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Howard at High Point, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Norfolk St. at Xavier, Noon
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Thursday's Games
Indiana St. 77, Old Dominion 36
Friday's Games
Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Indiana St. at Conway, S.C., 5 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Richmond at Drake, 1 p.m.
UCF at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Thursday's Games
St. Bonaventure 67, Boise St. 61
Utah St. 87, Penn 79, 2OT
California Baptist 67, San Jose St. 66
Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boise St. vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., Noon
New Mexico St. vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., Noon
Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UNLV vs. Michigan at Paradise, N.V., 12:30 a.m.
Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Montana St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at Texas, 6 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Thursday's Games
Penn St. 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 59
Virginia Tech 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 55
Northwestern 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 46
Friday's Games
Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon
CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's, 6 p.m.
NJIT at Wagner, ppd.
Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Merrimack at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Thursday's Games
UNC-Asheville 61, Tennessee Tech 55
Morehead St. 84, Transylvania 59
E. Illinois 96, Rockford 64
Friday's Games
UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.
Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Austin Peay at Dayton, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown, O.H., 1 p.m.
North Dakota vs. UT Martin at Boca Raton, F.L., 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.