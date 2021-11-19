All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.000301.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00031.750
Delaware00.00021.667
Drexel00.00021.667
Towson00.00021.667
Elon00.00022.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00022.500
Hofstra00.00012.333
Northeastern00.00012.333
William & Mary00.00003.000

Thursday's Games

UNC-Wilmington 65, Coastal Carolina 53

West Virginia 87, Elon 68

Friday's Games

Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Elon at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Charlotte00.000301.000
Middle Tennessee00.000301.000
UAB00.00031.750
FIU00.00021.667
Louisiana Tech00.00021.667
Marshall00.00021.667
North Texas00.00021.667
Rice00.00021.667
UTEP00.00021.667
UTSA00.00032.600
Old Dominion00.00022.500
FAU00.00012.333
Southern Miss.00.00012.333
W. Kentucky00.00012.333

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 67, Appalachian St. 66

Campbell 67, Marshall 65

South Carolina 66, UAB 63

North Texas 64, Texas-Arlington 36

FIU 73, Ball St. 60

Indiana St. 77, Old Dominion 36

Friday's Games

UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jackson St. at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at UAB, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at UTSA, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fort Wayne00.000201.000
Ill.-Chicago00.00021.667
N. Kentucky00.00021.667
Oakland00.00021.667
Youngstown St.00.00011.500
Cleveland St.00.00012.333
Milwaukee00.00012.333
Wright St.00.00012.333
Detroit00.00003.000
Green Bay00.00003.000
IUPUI00.00005.000
Robert Morris00.00003.000

Thursday's Games

UNC-Greensboro 60, Green Bay 58

Florida 81, Milwaukee 45

N. Kentucky 74, E. Michigan 73

Friday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Detroit at Louisville, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Green Bay at Weber St., Noon

Niagara at Youngstown St., 3:45 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.000301.000
Brown00.00031.750
Princeton00.00031.750
Yale00.00031.750
Dartmouth00.00021.667
Harvard00.00021.667
Penn00.00023.400
Columbia00.00012.333

Thursday's Games

Utah St. 87, Penn 79, 2OT

Friday's Games

Davidson vs. Penn at Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m.

Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Wells at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mount Saint Vincent at Columbia, 2 p.m.

MIT at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Princeton at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona00.000301.000
Manhattan00.00021.667
Monmouth (NJ)00.00021.667
Quinnipiac00.00021.667
Rider00.00022.500
Fairfield00.00012.333
Marist00.00012.333
Canisius00.00003.000
Niagara00.00002.000
Siena00.00003.000
St. Peter's00.00002.000

Friday's Games

Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Saint Joseph's, Noon

CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Niagara vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown, O.H., 4:45 p.m.

VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.

Manhattan vs. Liberty at Bay Lake, F.L., 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Niagara at Youngstown St., 3:45 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami (Ohio)00.000301.000
Ohio00.000301.000
Akron00.00021.667
Toledo00.00021.667
Buffalo00.00011.500
Kent St.00.00011.500
Ball St.00.00012.333
Bowling Green00.00012.333
Cent. Michigan00.00012.333
E. Michigan00.00012.333
N. Illinois00.00012.333
W. Michigan00.00012.333

Thursday's Games

Akron 99, Wheeling Jesuit 38

N. Kentucky 74, E. Michigan 73

Saginaw Valley State 80, W. Michigan 63

Missouri 54, N. Illinois 37

FIU 73, Ball St. 60

Friday's Games

Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Heidelberg at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston U. vs. N. Illinois at Jacksonville, F.L., Noon

UMass vs. Ball St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.000401.000
Howard00.00031.750
Morgan St.00.00021.667
Delaware St.00.00022.500
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00012.333
Coppin St.00.00015.167
SC State00.00015.167
NC Central00.00003.000

Thursday's Games

SC State 67, St. Andrews 53

Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Howard at High Point, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Norfolk St. at Xavier, Noon

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago00.000301.000
Drake00.000201.000
Indiana St.00.00031.750
Missouri St.00.00021.667
Evansville00.00022.500
S. Illinois00.00011.500
Bradley00.00012.333
Illinois St.00.00012.333
N. Iowa00.00013.250
Valparaiso00.00003.000

Thursday's Games

Indiana St. 77, Old Dominion 36

Friday's Games

Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Indiana St. at Conway, S.C., 5 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Richmond at Drake, 1 p.m.

UCF at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000301.000
Fresno St.00.000301.000
UNLV00.000301.000
Wyoming00.000201.000
Air Force00.00021.667
New Mexico00.00021.667
Utah St.00.00021.667
San Diego St.00.00011.500
Boise St.00.00012.333
Nevada00.00012.333
San Jose St.00.00012.333

Thursday's Games

St. Bonaventure 67, Boise St. 61

Utah St. 87, Penn 79, 2OT

California Baptist 67, San Jose St. 66

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boise St. vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., Noon

New Mexico St. vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UNLV vs. Michigan at Paradise, N.V., 12:30 a.m.

Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Montana St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Texas, 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.000201.000
Merrimack00.00022.500
Sacred Heart00.00022.500
Bryant00.00012.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00012.333
Mount St. Mary's00.00013.250
CCSU00.00004.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00002.000
LIU00.00003.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00003.000

Thursday's Games

Penn St. 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 59

Virginia Tech 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 55

Northwestern 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 46

Friday's Games

Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon

CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Wagner, ppd.

Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.000301.000
Belmont00.00021.667
Morehead St.00.00022.500
SE Missouri00.00011.500
UT Martin00.00011.500
Austin Peay00.00012.333
SIU-Edwardsville00.00012.333
Tennessee St.00.00012.333
E. Illinois00.00013.250
Tennessee Tech00.00013.250

Thursday's Games

UNC-Asheville 61, Tennessee Tech 55

Morehead St. 84, Transylvania 59

E. Illinois 96, Rockford 64

Friday's Games

UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Austin Peay at Dayton, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown, O.H., 1 p.m.

North Dakota vs. UT Martin at Boca Raton, F.L., 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

