All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UT Martin
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Morehead St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|SE Missouri
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|11
|.522
|S. Indiana
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Tennessee St.
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|E. Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|UALR
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|16
|.304
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. 55, SIU-Edwardsville 50
Tennessee St. 83, Lindenwood (Mo.) 66
UALR 91, Tennessee Tech 89
SE Missouri 79, E. Illinois 68
UT Martin 86, S. Indiana 83, OT
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|Arizona
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|3
|.864
|Southern Cal
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Utah
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|Oregon
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|Arizona St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Washington St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|13
|.435
|Colorado
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|11
|.522
|Stanford
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|Oregon St.
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|13
|.409
|California
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|18
|.143
Saturday's Games
Arizona 95, Washington 72
Oregon 68, Utah 56
Washington St. 75, Arizona St. 58
Stanford 75, California 46
Oregon St. 60, Colorado 52
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|7
|.696
|Lehigh
|7
|2
|.778
|12
|8
|.600
|American
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Army
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|11
|.522
|Lafayette
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|16
|.304
|Navy
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Holy Cross
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|Boston U.
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Loyola (Md.)
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|Bucknell
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
Saturday's Games
Army 66, Holy Cross 55
Loyola (Md.) 80, Bucknell 66
Colgate 69, Lafayette 57
American 73, Navy 69
Sunday's Games
Boston U. at Lehigh, Noon
Monday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|8
|0
|1.000
|18
|3
|.857
|Tennessee
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Texas A&M
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|Auburn
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Kentucky
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Florida
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Missouri
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Georgia
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|7
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|Mississippi St.
|1
|7
|.125
|13
|8
|.619
|LSU
|1
|7
|.125
|12
|9
|.571
|Mississippi
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|12
|.429
|South Carolina
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
Saturday's Games
West Virginia 80, Auburn 77
Texas Tech 76, LSU 68
Missouri 78, Iowa St. 61
Oklahoma 93, Alabama 69
Baylor 67, Arkansas 64
Mississippi St. 81, TCU 74, OT
Georgia 81, South Carolina 78, OT
Kansas St. 64, Florida 50
Tennessee 82, Texas 71
Kansas 77, Kentucky 68
Oklahoma St. 82, Mississippi 60
Texas A&M 72, Vanderbilt 66
Tuesday's Games
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|8
|.636
|Samford
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Furman
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Wofford
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|W. Carolina
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Chattanooga
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Mercer
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|The Citadel
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|ETSU
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|VMI
|0
|10
|.000
|5
|18
|.217
Saturday's Games
Mercer 74, The Citadel 65
W. Carolina 71, VMI 65
Wofford 85, Samford 77
Chattanooga 73, ETSU 64
Sunday's Games
Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Louisiana
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|9
|.591
|Northwestern St.
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Texas A&M Commerce
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|13
|.435
|Nicholls
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|Incarnate Word
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Houston Christian
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|15
|.318
|New Orleans
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|Lamar
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|McNeese St.
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
Saturday's Games
Northwestern St. 80, Lamar 65
Texas A&M-CC 83, McNeese St. 72
Incarnate Word 69, Nicholls 67
SE Louisiana 80, New Orleans 64
Texas A&M Commerce 77, Houston Christian 76
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|10
|.524
|Grambling St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|7
|.650
|Alcorn St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|11
|.450
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|12
|.455
|Jackson St.
|5
|3
|.625
|6
|15
|.286
|Alabama A&M
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Alabama St.
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|15
|.286
|Prairie View
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Texas Southern
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|15
|.318
|Florida A&M
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|16
|.158
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|2
|21
|.087
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman 64, Alabama St. 62
Alabama A&M 61, Florida A&M 56
Grambling St. 78, Jackson St. 66
Prairie View 89, Texas Southern 74, 2OT
Ark.-Pine Bluff 88, MVSU 72
Southern U. 80, Alcorn St. 68
Monday's Games
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 9 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|W. Illinois
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|UMKC
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|13
|.409
|South Dakota
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|St. Thomas (MN)
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|Denver
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|12
|.500
|Omaha
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|16
|.304
|North Dakota
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|16
|.304
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois 81, S. Dakota St. 73, OT
Oral Roberts 73, Omaha 64
South Dakota 81, St. Thomas (MN) 67
UMKC 70, Denver 60
Monday's Games
South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|4
|.818
|Marshall
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|James Madison
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Louisiana-Monroe
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|Old Dominion
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Troy
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Georgia Southern
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|South Alabama
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|13
|.409
|Georgia St.
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Arkansas St.
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|14
|.391
Saturday's Games
Southern Miss. 67, Texas St. 58
Old Dominion 60, Coastal Carolina 59
James Madison 58, Louisiana-Monroe 45
South Alabama 77, Troy 60
Appalachian St. 63, Arkansas St. 51
Marshall 103, Georgia St. 65
Louisiana-Lafayette 94, Georgia Southern 87
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|Gonzaga
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|4
|.818
|Loyola Marymount
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Santa Clara
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Pacific
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|.444
|15
|9
|.625
|BYU
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|10
|.583
|Portland
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|San Diego
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Pepperdine
|0
|9
|.000
|7
|16
|.304
Saturday's Games
Pacific 95, Santa Clara 89
Gonzaga 82, Portland 67
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 57, BYU 56
San Francisco 94, San Diego 81
Loyola Marymount 84, Pepperdine 70
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Seattle
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|S. Utah
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Grand Canyon
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Cal Baptist
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Tarleton St.
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Abilene Christian
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|11
|.500
|Utah Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
|New Mexico St.
|0
|9
|.000
|7
|14
|.333
Saturday's Games
Utah Valley St. 77, New Mexico St. 72
Stephen F. Austin 79, Seattle 65
Abilene Christian 81, Utah Tech 76
Texas Rio Grande Valley 64, Cal Baptist 58
Tarleton St. 81, Grand Canyon 62
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.