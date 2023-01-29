All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UT Martin73.700158.652
Morehead St.73.700149.609
SE Missouri73.7001211.522
S. Indiana64.6001310.565
Tennessee Tech64.6001013.435
SIU-Edwardsville55.500149.609
Tennessee St.46.4001211.522
E. Illinois37.300716.304
UALR37.300716.304
Lindenwood (Mo.)28.200716.304

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. 55, SIU-Edwardsville 50

Tennessee St. 83, Lindenwood (Mo.) 66

UALR 91, Tennessee Tech 89

SE Missouri 79, E. Illinois 68

UT Martin 86, S. Indiana 83, OT

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA82.800174.810
Arizona83.727193.864
Southern Cal73.700156.714
Utah84.667158.652
Oregon74.636139.591
Arizona St.65.545157.682
Washington57.4171310.565
Washington St.57.4171013.435
Colorado48.3331211.522
Stanford37.300912.429
Oregon St.38.273913.409
California28.200318.143

Saturday's Games

Arizona 95, Washington 72

Oregon 68, Utah 56

Washington St. 75, Arizona St. 58

Stanford 75, California 46

Oregon St. 60, Colorado 52

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate1001.000167.696
Lehigh72.778128.600
American64.600147.667
Army64.6001211.522
Lafayette55.500716.304
Navy46.4001111.500
Holy Cross46.400716.304
Boston U.36.3331012.455
Loyola (Md.)37.300815.348
Bucknell19.100815.348

Saturday's Games

Army 66, Holy Cross 55

Loyola (Md.) 80, Bucknell 66

Colgate 69, Lafayette 57

American 73, Navy 69

Sunday's Games

Boston U. at Lehigh, Noon

Monday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama801.000183.857
Tennessee71.875183.857
Texas A&M71.875156.714
Auburn62.750165.762
Kentucky53.625147.667
Florida53.625129.571
Missouri44.500165.762
Georgia44.500147.667
Arkansas35.375147.667
Vanderbilt35.3751011.476
Mississippi St.17.125138.619
LSU17.125129.571
Mississippi17.125912.429
South Carolina17.125813.381

Saturday's Games

West Virginia 80, Auburn 77

Texas Tech 76, LSU 68

Missouri 78, Iowa St. 61

Oklahoma 93, Alabama 69

Baylor 67, Arkansas 64

Mississippi St. 81, TCU 74, OT

Georgia 81, South Carolina 78, OT

Kansas St. 64, Florida 50

Tennessee 82, Texas 71

Kansas 77, Kentucky 68

Oklahoma St. 82, Mississippi 60

Texas A&M 72, Vanderbilt 66

Tuesday's Games

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Greensboro81.889148.636
Samford82.800149.609
Furman72.778166.727
Wofford55.5001310.565
W. Carolina55.5001211.522
Chattanooga46.4001211.522
Mercer46.4001112.478
The Citadel46.400913.409
ETSU46.400815.348
VMI010.000518.217

Saturday's Games

Mercer 74, The Citadel 65

W. Carolina 71, VMI 65

Wofford 85, Samford 77

Chattanooga 73, ETSU 64

Sunday's Games

Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Louisiana72.778139.591
Northwestern St.63.667148.636
Texas A&M-CC63.667139.591
Texas A&M Commerce63.6671013.435
Nicholls54.5561011.476
Incarnate Word45.4441012.455
Houston Christian45.444715.318
New Orleans36.333614.300
Lamar27.222616.273
McNeese St.27.222517.227

Saturday's Games

Northwestern St. 80, Lamar 65

Texas A&M-CC 83, McNeese St. 72

Incarnate Word 69, Nicholls 67

SE Louisiana 80, New Orleans 64

Texas A&M Commerce 77, Houston Christian 76

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.71.8751110.524
Grambling St.62.750137.650
Alcorn St.62.750911.450
Ark.-Pine Bluff63.6671012.455
Jackson St.53.625615.286
Alabama A&M44.500813.381
Alabama St.44.500615.286
Prairie View45.444814.364
Bethune-Cookman35.375714.333
Texas Southern36.333715.318
Florida A&M17.125316.158
MVSU18.111221.087

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman 64, Alabama St. 62

Alabama A&M 61, Florida A&M 56

Grambling St. 78, Jackson St. 66

Prairie View 89, Texas Southern 74, 2OT

Ark.-Pine Bluff 88, MVSU 72

Southern U. 80, Alcorn St. 68

Monday's Games

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 9 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1001.000194.826
W. Illinois74.636148.636
S. Dakota St.64.6001111.500
UMKC64.6001013.435
N. Dakota St.64.600913.409
South Dakota55.5001012.455
St. Thomas (MN)56.4551410.583
Denver38.2731212.500
Omaha38.273716.304
North Dakota19.100716.304

Saturday's Games

W. Illinois 81, S. Dakota St. 73, OT

Oral Roberts 73, Omaha 64

South Dakota 81, St. Thomas (MN) 67

UMKC 70, Denver 60

Monday's Games

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.82.800194.826
Louisiana-Lafayette82.800184.818
Marshall73.700185.783
James Madison64.600158.652
Appalachian St.64.6001310.565
Louisiana-Monroe64.6001013.435
Old Dominion55.500139.591
Troy55.5001310.565
Georgia Southern55.5001211.522
Texas St.46.4001112.478
Coastal Carolina46.4001012.455
South Alabama37.300913.409
Georgia St.28.200913.409
Arkansas St.19.100914.391

Saturday's Games

Southern Miss. 67, Texas St. 58

Old Dominion 60, Coastal Carolina 59

James Madison 58, Louisiana-Monroe 45

South Alabama 77, Troy 60

Appalachian St. 63, Arkansas St. 51

Marshall 103, Georgia St. 65

Louisiana-Lafayette 94, Georgia Southern 87

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)801.000194.826
Gonzaga71.875184.818
Loyola Marymount63.667167.696
Santa Clara44.500167.696
Pacific44.5001112.478
San Francisco45.444159.625
BYU45.4441410.583
Portland36.3331113.458
San Diego36.3331013.435
Pepperdine09.000716.304

Saturday's Games

Pacific 95, Santa Clara 89

Gonzaga 82, Portland 67

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 57, BYU 56

San Francisco 94, San Diego 81

Loyola Marymount 84, Pepperdine 70

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.82.800176.739
Seattle72.778166.727
S. Utah72.778157.682
Stephen F. Austin72.778157.682
Sam Houston St.63.667165.762
Grand Canyon54.556148.636
Cal Baptist54.556139.591
Tarleton St.54.5561210.545
Abilene Christian36.3331111.500
Texas Rio Grande Valley27.2221111.500
Utah Tech27.2221012.455
Texas-Arlington27.222715.318
New Mexico St.09.000714.333

Saturday's Games

Utah Valley St. 77, New Mexico St. 72

Stephen F. Austin 79, Seattle 65

Abilene Christian 81, Utah Tech 76

Texas Rio Grande Valley 64, Cal Baptist 58

Tarleton St. 81, Grand Canyon 62

