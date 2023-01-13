All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell31.750153.833
New Hampshire31.75088.500
UMBC21.667116.647
Binghamton21.667610.375
Bryant22.500116.647
Vermont22.500810.444
NJIT12.333412.250
Albany (NY)13.250613.316
Maine03.000610.375

Saturday's Games

Bryant at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston501.000171.944
UCF41.800134.765
Tulane41.800115.688
Temple41.800108.556
Cincinnati32.600126.667
Memphis22.500125.706
Wichita St.13.25088.500
SMU13.250611.353
East Carolina14.200108.556
South Florida04.000710.412
Tulsa04.000411.267

Saturday's Games

UCF at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

South Florida at East Carolina, 1 p.m.

Memphis at Temple, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Dayton401.000125.706
VCU31.750125.706
Saint Louis31.750116.647
Richmond31.750107.588
George Washington21.66788.500
La Salle21.66788.500
Duquesne32.600135.722
George Mason22.500107.588
St. Bonaventure22.50089.471
Rhode Island22.500610.375
Davidson23.40098.529
Fordham13.250134.765
UMass13.250106.625
Loyola Chicago04.000610.375
Saint Joseph's04.000610.375

Friday's Games

VCU at Dayton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Davidson at George Mason, Noon

Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph's, 12:30 p.m.

Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m.

Fordham at La Salle, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Rhode Island at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson601.000143.824
Miami51.833142.875
Virginia42.667123.800
Duke42.667134.765
Wake Forest42.667125.706
Pittsburgh42.667116.647
Syracuse42.667116.647
NC State33.500134.765
North Carolina33.500116.647
Florida St.33.500512.294
Boston College24.33389.471
Virginia Tech15.167116.647
Notre Dame15.16798.529
Georgia Tech15.16788.500
Louisville06.000215.118

Saturday's Games

Miami at NC State, Noon

North Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

Virginia at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Duke at Clemson, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston College, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stetson501.000106.625
Liberty41.800135.722
Kennesaw St.41.800126.667
E. Kentucky41.800117.611
Florida Gulf Coast32.600135.722
Queens (NC)23.400126.667
Jacksonville23.40097.563
Lipscomb23.400108.556
Austin Peay23.400810.444
North Florida23.400710.412
Bellarmine23.400711.389
North Alabama14.20099.500
Jacksonville St.14.200810.444
Cent. Arkansas14.200612.333

Thursday's Games

Stetson 80, Bellarmine 51

E. Kentucky 97, Florida Gulf Coast 76

Jacksonville St. 72, North Florida 63

Kennesaw St. 81, Jacksonville 68

Liberty 72, North Alabama 54

Cent. Arkansas 92, Queens (NC) 91

Lipscomb 87, Austin Peay 65

Saturday's Games

North Alabama at Queens (NC), 1 p.m.

North Florida at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Stetson at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas401.000151.938
Kansas St.401.000151.938
Iowa St.401.000132.867
Texas31.750142.875
TCU22.500133.813
Baylor13.250115.688
Oklahoma13.250106.625
Oklahoma St.13.25097.563
Texas Tech04.000106.625
West Virginia04.000106.625

Saturday's Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma, Noon

Kansas St. at TCU, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence601.000143.824
Xavier601.000143.824
Marquette61.857144.778
UConn43.571153.833
Creighton33.50098.529
Seton Hall34.429108.556
DePaul24.33389.471
Villanova24.33389.471
St. John's25.286126.667
Butler25.286108.556
Georgetown07.000513.278

Friday's Games

Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seton Hall at DePaul, Noon

Providence at Creighton, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. John's at UConn, Noon

Marquette at Xavier, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington401.000107.588
Montana St.41.800117.611
Sacramento St.31.750107.588
Weber St.31.75089.471
Idaho St.31.750611.353
Montana23.40089.471
Portland St.12.33379.438
N. Arizona13.250512.294
Idaho04.000611.353
N. Colorado05.000512.294

Thursday's Games

Weber St. 59, Montana 57

Montana St. 81, Idaho St. 68

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Sacramento St. 72, N. Colorado 64

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood41.800126.667
UNC-Asheville41.800126.667
Radford32.60099.500
SC-Upstate32.60088.500
Gardner-Webb32.60089.471
Charleston Southern32.60079.438
Campbell23.400710.412
Winthrop23.400711.389
Presbyterian14.200513.278
High Point05.00089.471

Thursday's Games

UNC-Asheville 54, Longwood 46

Saturday's Games

Winthrop at Campbell, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Radford, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at High Point, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue41.800151.938
Michigan St.41.800124.750
Rutgers42.667125.706
Northwestern32.600124.750
Wisconsin32.600114.733
Michigan32.60097.563
Penn St.33.500125.706
Iowa33.500116.647
Illinois23.400115.688
Maryland23.400115.688
Ohio St.23.400106.625
Nebraska24.33398.529
Indiana14.200106.625
Minnesota14.20078.467

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 70, Ohio St. 67

Iowa 93, Michigan 84, OT

Friday's Games

Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wisconsin at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Northwestern at Michigan, Noon

Ohio St. at Rutgers, 2:15 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara401.000132.867
UC Irvine401.000115.688
UC Riverside41.800116.647
Hawaii31.750124.750
Cal St.-Fullerton32.60098.529
UC Davis22.50097.563
Cal Poly13.25079.438
Long Beach St.13.25079.438
UC San Diego13.250610.375
CS Bakersfield14.200511.313
CS Northridge05.000313.188

Thursday's Games

Long Beach St. 77, Cal Poly 58

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.

UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

