All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|3
|.833
|New Hampshire
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|UMBC
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Binghamton
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Bryant
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Vermont
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|NJIT
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Maine
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
Saturday's Games
Bryant at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at NJIT, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|UCF
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Tulane
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Temple
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Wichita St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|SMU
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|East Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|South Florida
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Tulsa
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Saturday's Games
UCF at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at SMU, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
South Florida at East Carolina, 1 p.m.
Memphis at Temple, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|VCU
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Saint Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Richmond
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|George Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|La Salle
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Duquesne
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|George Mason
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Rhode Island
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|10
|.375
|Davidson
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Fordham
|1
|3
|.250
|13
|4
|.765
|UMass
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
Friday's Games
VCU at Dayton, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Davidson at George Mason, Noon
Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph's, 12:30 p.m.
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m.
Fordham at La Salle, 3 p.m.
Saint Louis at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Rhode Island at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|2
|.875
|Virginia
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Duke
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Wake Forest
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Syracuse
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|NC State
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Florida St.
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Boston College
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Virginia Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|6
|.647
|Notre Dame
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
Saturday's Games
Miami at NC State, Noon
North Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.
Virginia at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Duke at Clemson, 5 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Boston College, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stetson
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Liberty
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Queens (NC)
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Jacksonville
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Lipscomb
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Austin Peay
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|North Florida
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Bellarmine
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|North Alabama
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
Thursday's Games
Stetson 80, Bellarmine 51
E. Kentucky 97, Florida Gulf Coast 76
Jacksonville St. 72, North Florida 63
Kennesaw St. 81, Jacksonville 68
Liberty 72, North Alabama 54
Cent. Arkansas 92, Queens (NC) 91
Lipscomb 87, Austin Peay 65
Saturday's Games
North Alabama at Queens (NC), 1 p.m.
North Florida at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Stetson at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Kansas St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Iowa St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|TCU
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|3
|.813
|Baylor
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|5
|.688
|Oklahoma
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas Tech
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|West Virginia
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
Saturday's Games
West Virginia at Oklahoma, Noon
Kansas St. at TCU, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
Texas Tech at Texas, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Xavier
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Marquette
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|UConn
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|3
|.833
|Creighton
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|DePaul
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Villanova
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|St. John's
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|6
|.667
|Butler
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgetown
|0
|7
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
Friday's Games
Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Seton Hall at DePaul, Noon
Providence at Creighton, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
St. John's at UConn, Noon
Marquette at Xavier, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Montana St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Sacramento St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Idaho St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|11
|.353
|Montana
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|N. Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|Idaho
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|N. Colorado
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Thursday's Games
Weber St. 59, Montana 57
Montana St. 81, Idaho St. 68
N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Sacramento St. 72, N. Colorado 64
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana St., 6 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Radford
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|8
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|Charleston Southern
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|9
|.438
|Campbell
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Winthrop
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Presbyterian
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|13
|.278
|High Point
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
Thursday's Games
UNC-Asheville 54, Longwood 46
Saturday's Games
Winthrop at Campbell, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Radford, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at High Point, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Longwood, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|1
|.938
|Michigan St.
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Rutgers
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Northwestern
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|4
|.733
|Michigan
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Iowa
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Maryland
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Ohio St.
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Indiana
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|6
|.625
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|8
|.467
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 70, Ohio St. 67
Iowa 93, Michigan 84, OT
Friday's Games
Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Wisconsin at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Northwestern at Michigan, Noon
Ohio St. at Rutgers, 2:15 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|UC Irvine
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|UC Riverside
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|6
|.647
|Hawaii
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|8
|.529
|UC Davis
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Long Beach St.
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|UC San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|CS Northridge
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
Thursday's Games
Long Beach St. 77, Cal Poly 58
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.
UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
