All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 106, SC State 74
Friday's Games
Georgia St. 83, Northeastern 64
Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, ppd.
Randolph at Elon, 7 p.m.
Guilford at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Old Dominion at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.
Hofstra at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Siena, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bluefield at Elon, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Friday's Games
W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Trinity (FL) at FIU, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at UAB, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Warner at FAU, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 4 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Rhodes at UAB, 3 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Evansville 60, IUPUI 40
Friday's Games
Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Ill.-Chicago at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at SE Missouri, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toledo, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Marist at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Penn at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
UMass at Yale, 8 p.m.
Brown at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Harvard at Iona, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Yale at Seton Hall, Noon
Penn at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
CCSU at Brown, 4 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Quinnipiac 103, Western New England 52
Marist at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Canisius at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Harvard at Iona, 1 p.m.
St. Peter's at St. John's, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Siena, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.
Canisius at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Friday's Games
Illinois St. at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio Wesleyan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Ball St., Noon
Lamar at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 6 p.m.
Point Park at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Thursday's Games
Morgan St. 126, Penn State Greater Allegheny 75
Coll. of Charleston 106, SC State 74
Norfolk St. 111, Penn State Wilkes-Barre 55
Friday's Games
Loyola (Md.) 75, SC State 65
Salisbury at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Coppin St. at UConn, Noon
Howard at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Bryn Athyn at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.
NC Central at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.
Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Vermont 71, N. Iowa 57
Evansville 60, IUPUI 40
Friday's Games
Illinois St. at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Ill.-Chicago at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
Howard at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Hanover at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
South Dakota at Drake, 3 p.m.
Dubuque at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
South Dakota 59, Air Force 53
San Jose St. 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 76
Friday's Games
Utah St. vs. Richmond at Annapolis, M.D., 6 p.m.
San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
LIU at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Air Force at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
California at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Peru State at Colorado St., 6 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Providence 92, Sacred Heart 64
Mount St. Mary's 117, Washington College (MD) 62
Merrimack 61, NJIT 54
Friday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, ppd.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
LIU at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wagner at VCU, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Binghamton at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Brown, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Morehead St. at UAB, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Miami-Hamilton at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.
Evansville at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Youngstown St. at SE Missouri, 6:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Oakwood University at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.