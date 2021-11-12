All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.000101.000
Drexel00.000101.000
James Madison00.000101.000
Towson00.000101.000
Delaware00.00001.000
Elon00.00001.000
Hofstra00.00001.000
Northeastern00.00002.000
UNC-Wilmington00.00001.000
William & Mary00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 106, SC State 74

Friday's Games

Georgia St. 83, Northeastern 64

Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, ppd.

Randolph at Elon, 7 p.m.

Guilford at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Old Dominion at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.

Hofstra at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Siena, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bluefield at Elon, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Charlotte00.000101.000
Middle Tennessee00.000101.000
North Texas00.000101.000
Old Dominion00.000101.000
Rice00.000101.000
Southern Miss.00.000101.000
UAB00.000101.000
UTEP00.000101.000
UTSA00.000101.000
W. Kentucky00.000101.000
FAU00.00001.000
FIU00.00001.000
Louisiana Tech00.00001.000
Marshall00.00000.000

Friday's Games

W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Trinity (FL) at FIU, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at UAB, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Warner at FAU, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 4 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rhodes at UAB, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fort Wayne00.000101.000
Milwaukee00.000101.000
N. Kentucky00.000101.000
Wright St.00.000101.000
Cleveland St.00.00001.000
Detroit00.00001.000
Green Bay00.00001.000
IUPUI00.00002.000
Ill.-Chicago00.00001.000
Oakland00.00001.000
Robert Morris00.00001.000
Youngstown St.00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Evansville 60, IUPUI 40

Friday's Games

Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at SE Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toledo, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Brown00.000101.000
Cornell00.000101.000
Harvard00.000101.000
Princeton00.000101.000
Yale00.000101.000
Columbia00.00001.000
Dartmouth00.00001.000
Penn00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Marist at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Penn at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

UMass at Yale, 8 p.m.

Brown at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Harvard at Iona, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Yale at Seton Hall, Noon

Penn at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Brown, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona00.000101.000
Manhattan00.000101.000
Quinnipiac00.00011.500
Canisius00.00001.000
Fairfield00.00001.000
Marist00.00001.000
Monmouth (NJ)00.00001.000
Niagara00.00001.000
Rider00.00001.000
Siena00.00001.000
St. Peter's00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Quinnipiac 103, Western New England 52

Marist at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Canisius at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Harvard at Iona, 1 p.m.

St. Peter's at St. John's, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Siena, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.

Canisius at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami (Ohio)00.000101.000
N. Illinois00.000101.000
Ohio00.000101.000
Toledo00.000101.000
W. Michigan00.000101.000
Akron00.00001.000
Ball St.00.00001.000
Bowling Green00.00001.000
Buffalo00.00001.000
Cent. Michigan00.00001.000
E. Michigan00.00001.000
Kent St.00.00000.000

Friday's Games

Illinois St. at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio Wesleyan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Ball St., Noon

Lamar at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 6 p.m.

Point Park at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard00.000201.000
Morgan St.00.000201.000
Norfolk St.00.000201.000
Delaware St.00.000101.000
Coppin St.00.00002.000
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00002.000
NC Central00.00001.000
SC State00.00003.000

Thursday's Games

Morgan St. 126, Penn State Greater Allegheny 75

Coll. of Charleston 106, SC State 74

Norfolk St. 111, Penn State Wilkes-Barre 55

Friday's Games

Loyola (Md.) 75, SC State 65

Salisbury at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Coppin St. at UConn, Noon

Howard at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Bryn Athyn at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

NC Central at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000101.000
Illinois St.00.000101.000
Indiana St.00.000101.000
Loyola Chicago00.000101.000
Evansville00.00011.500
Bradley00.00001.000
Missouri St.00.00001.000
N. Iowa00.00002.000
S. Illinois00.00001.000
Valparaiso00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Vermont 71, N. Iowa 57

Evansville 60, IUPUI 40

Friday's Games

Illinois St. at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Howard at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hanover at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

South Dakota at Drake, 3 p.m.

Dubuque at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.00.000101.000
Colorado St.00.000101.000
Fresno St.00.000101.000
Nevada00.000101.000
New Mexico00.000101.000
San Diego St.00.000101.000
San Jose St.00.000101.000
UNLV00.000101.000
Wyoming00.000101.000
Air Force00.00001.000
Utah St.00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

South Dakota 59, Air Force 53

San Jose St. 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 76

Friday's Games

Utah St. vs. Richmond at Annapolis, M.D., 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

LIU at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Air Force at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

California at UNLV, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Peru State at Colorado St., 6 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Merrimack00.000201.000
Bryant00.000101.000
Wagner00.000101.000
Mount St. Mary's00.00011.500
Sacred Heart00.00011.500
CCSU00.00001.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00001.000
LIU00.00001.000
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00001.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Providence 92, Sacred Heart 64

Mount St. Mary's 117, Washington College (MD) 62

Merrimack 61, NJIT 54

Friday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, ppd.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

LIU at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wagner at VCU, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Brown, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Austin Peay00.000101.000
Murray St.00.000101.000
SE Missouri00.000101.000
Belmont00.00001.000
E. Illinois00.00001.000
Morehead St.00.00001.000
SIU-Edwardsville00.00001.000
Tennessee St.00.00001.000
Tennessee Tech00.00001.000
UT Martin00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Morehead St. at UAB, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami-Hamilton at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

Evansville at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at SE Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakwood University at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

