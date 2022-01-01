All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Sunday's Games
UMBC at New Hampshire, ppd.
Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Maine at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 5 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Tulane
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
Saturday's Games
East Carolina at South Florida, ppd.
Memphis at Wichita St., Noon
Tulane at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.
Houston at Temple, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph's
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Richmond
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Saturday's Games
George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
St. Bonaventure at Dayton, Noon
George Washington at Saint Joseph's, ppd.
George Mason at Duquesne, ppd.
UMass at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.
Davidson at VCU, ppd.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Clemson
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Virginia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|NC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Saturday's Games
Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ppd.
Wake Forest at Miami, 6 p.m.
Duke at Notre Dame, ppd.
Virginia at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Carolina at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Friday's Games
Cent. Arkansas 119, Champion Christian 47
Liberty 91, Boyce 60
E. Kentucky 106, Alice Lloyd 52
Sunday's Games
Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
Saturday's Games
West Virginia at Texas, Noon
Baylor at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
TCU at Kansas, ppd.
George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
West Virginia at TCU, ppd.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Creighton
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Butler
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Villanova
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Seton Hall
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Saturday's Games
St. John's at Georgetown, ppd.
Creighton at Marquette, Noon
Villanova at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.
Providence at DePaul, 3 p.m.
Butler at UConn, ppd.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|S. Utah
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Montana
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Montana St.
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Saturday's Games
Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., ppd.
Monday's Games
Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Friday's Games
Kentucky 92, High Point 48
Winthrop 78, Converse 40
Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Sunday's Games
Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|1
|.923
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Saturday's Games
CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Ohio St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC San Diego
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Friday's Games
Saturday's Games
Long Beach St. at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.