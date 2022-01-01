All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00084.667
Vermont00.00084.667
Stony Brook00.00085.615
New Hampshire00.00054.556
NJIT00.00055.500
UMBC00.00056.455
Albany (NY)00.00048.333
Binghamton00.00036.333
Maine00.00038.273
Hartford00.000210.167

Sunday's Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, ppd.

Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Maine at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCF101.00092.818
SMU101.000103.769
Tulane101.00046.400
Houston00.000112.846
Cincinnati00.000103.769
East Carolina00.00093.750
Wichita St.00.00093.750
Temple01.00075.583
Memphis01.00065.545
Tulsa01.00066.500
South Florida00.00057.417

Saturday's Games

East Carolina at South Florida, ppd.

Memphis at Wichita St., Noon

Tulane at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.

Houston at Temple, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham101.00085.615
Saint Joseph's101.00075.583
Davidson00.000102.833
Rhode Island00.00083.727
St. Bonaventure00.00083.727
Saint Louis00.00084.667
Richmond01.00095.643
VCU00.00074.636
Dayton00.00085.615
George Mason00.00075.583
UMass00.00075.583
La Salle01.00056.455
Duquesne00.00057.417
George Washington00.00048.333

Saturday's Games

George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, Noon

George Washington at Saint Joseph's, ppd.

George Mason at Duquesne, ppd.

UMass at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.

Davidson at VCU, ppd.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami201.000103.769
Louisville201.00084.667
Duke101.000111.917
North Carolina101.00093.750
Syracuse101.00075.583
Boston College101.00065.545
Wake Forest11.500112.846
Clemson11.50094.692
Notre Dame11.50075.583
Virginia11.50075.583
Virginia Tech02.00085.615
Florida St.01.00064.600
Georgia Tech01.00065.545
NC State02.00076.538
Pittsburgh02.00058.385

Saturday's Games

Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ppd.

Wake Forest at Miami, 6 p.m.

Duke at Notre Dame, ppd.

Virginia at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Carolina at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.000104.714
Jacksonville00.00084.667
Liberty00.00096.600
E. Kentucky00.00086.571
Jacksonville St.00.00076.538
North Alabama00.00076.538
Lipscomb00.00078.467
Stetson00.00067.462
Bellarmine00.00068.429
Kennesaw St.00.00058.385
North Florida00.00049.308
Cent. Arkansas00.000310.231

Friday's Games

Cent. Arkansas 119, Champion Christian 47

Liberty 91, Boyce 60

E. Kentucky 106, Alice Lloyd 52

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.0001201.000
Iowa St.00.0001201.000
West Virginia00.000111.917
Kansas00.000101.909
TCU00.000101.909
Oklahoma00.000102.833
Texas00.000102.833
Texas Tech00.000102.833
Kansas St.00.00083.727
Oklahoma St.00.00074.636

Saturday's Games

West Virginia at Texas, Noon

Baylor at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

TCU at Kansas, ppd.

George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

West Virginia at TCU, ppd.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence201.000121.923
Creighton101.00093.750
Butler101.00084.667
Xavier11.500112.846
UConn11.500103.769
Villanova11.50084.667
DePaul01.00092.818
Seton Hall01.00092.818
St. John's00.00083.727
Marquette02.00085.615
Georgetown00.00065.545

Saturday's Games

St. John's at Georgetown, ppd.

Creighton at Marquette, Noon

Villanova at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.

Providence at DePaul, 3 p.m.

Butler at UConn, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.301.000104.714
S. Utah301.00094.692
N. Colorado201.00077.500
Montana21.66795.643
E. Washington11.50076.538
N. Arizona11.50048.333
Montana St.12.33395.643
Portland St.12.33338.273
Sacramento St.03.00046.400
Idaho01.00038.273
Idaho St.03.000210.167

Saturday's Games

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., ppd.

Monday's Games

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00074.636
UNC-Asheville00.00085.615
Longwood00.00075.583
Winthrop00.00076.538
Presbyterian00.00087.533
Gardner-Webb00.00067.462
High Point00.00068.429
Hampton00.00047.364
NC A&T00.00059.357
Radford00.00048.333
Charleston Southern00.00039.250
SC-Upstate00.00039.250

Friday's Games

Kentucky 92, High Point 48

Winthrop 78, Converse 40

Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.201.000112.846
Ohio St.201.00082.800
Illinois201.00093.750
Northwestern101.00082.800
Purdue11.500121.923
Minnesota11.500101.909
Indiana11.500102.833
Wisconsin11.500102.833
Michigan11.50075.583
Rutgers11.50065.545
Iowa02.000103.769
Maryland01.00084.667
Penn St.02.00055.500
Nebraska02.00067.462

Saturday's Games

CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton101.00075.583
UC San Diego101.00075.583
UC Davis00.00064.600
UC Riverside00.00064.600
UC Santa Barbara01.00075.583
UC Irvine00.00054.556
CS Bakersfield01.00055.500
Hawaii00.00045.444
CS Northridge00.00047.364
Long Beach St.00.00037.300
Cal Poly00.00038.273

Friday's Games

Saturday's Games

Long Beach St. at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

