All Times EDT

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Delaware00.000301.000
UNC-Wilmington00.00021.667
Coll. of Charleston00.00011.500
Northeastern00.00011.500
Towson00.00011.500
Drexel00.00001.000
Elon00.00001.000
Hofstra00.00001.000
James Madison00.00000.000
William & Mary00.00001.000

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB00.000301.000
Louisiana Tech00.00031.750
North Texas00.00011.500
Rice00.00011.500
Southern Miss.00.00011.500
UTEP00.00011.500
UTSA00.00001.000

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU00.00011.500
Marshall00.00011.500
Middle Tennessee00.00011.500
Charlotte00.00001.000
FIU00.00001.000
Old Dominion00.00001.000
W. Kentucky00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

UAB 82, Louisiana Tech 73

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wright St.00.000301.000
N. Kentucky00.00021.667
Cleveland St.00.00011.500
Detroit00.00011.500
Fort Wayne00.00011.500
Ill.-Chicago00.00011.500
Oakland00.00011.500
Robert Morris00.00011.500
Green Bay00.00001.000
IUPUI00.00001.000
Milwaukee00.00001.000
Youngstown St.00.00001.000

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton00.000101.000
Yale00.000101.000
Brown00.00000.000
Columbia00.00000.000
Cornell00.00001.000
Dartmouth00.00000.000
Harvard00.00000.000
Penn00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Princeton 77, Cornell 73

Yale 67, Penn 61

Sunday's Games

Yale vs. Princeton at Allston, Mass., Noon

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Peter's00.000301.000
Monmouth (NJ)00.00021.667
Quinnipiac00.00021.667
Rider00.00021.667
Fairfield00.00011.500
Canisius00.00001.000
Iona00.00001.000
Manhattan00.00001.000
Marist00.00001.000
Niagara00.00001.000
Siena00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

St. Peter's 60, Monmouth (NJ) 54

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Akron00.000301.000
Kent St.00.00021.667
Ohio00.00011.500
Toledo00.00011.500
Ball St.00.00001.000
Bowling Green00.00000.000
Buffalo00.00001.000
Cent. Michigan00.00001.000
E. Michigan00.00000.000
Miami (Ohio)00.00001.000
N. Illinois00.00000.000
W. Michigan00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Akron 75, Kent St. 55

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.000301.000
Coppin St.00.00021.667
Morgan St.00.00011.500
NC Central00.00011.500
Delaware St.00.00001.000
Howard00.00001.000
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00001.000
SC State00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. 72, Coppin St. 57

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago00.000301.000
Drake00.00021.667
Illinois St.00.00011.500
Missouri St.00.00011.500
N. Iowa00.00011.500
Valparaiso00.00011.500
Bradley00.00001.000
Evansville00.00001.000
Indiana St.00.00001.000
S. Illinois00.00001.000

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.00.000301.000
San Diego St.00.00021.667
Colorado St.00.00011.500
Fresno St.00.00011.500
Nevada00.00011.500
Utah St.00.00011.500
Wyoming00.00011.500
Air Force00.00001.000
New Mexico00.00001.000
San Jose St.00.00001.000
UNLV00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

San Diego St. 63, Colorado St. 58

Boise St. 53, San Diego St. 52

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant00.000301.000
Wagner00.00021.667
CCSU00.00011.500
LIU00.00011.500
Mount St. Mary's00.00011.500
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00001.000
Merrimack00.00000.000
Sacred Heart00.00001.000
St. Francis (NY)00.00001.000
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00001.000

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.000201.000
Morehead St.00.00021.667
SE Missouri00.00011.500
Tennessee St.00.00011.500
Tennessee Tech00.00011.500
Austin Peay00.00001.000
Belmont00.00001.000
E. Illinois00.00000.000
SIU-Edwardsville00.00001.000
UT Martin00.00000.000

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you