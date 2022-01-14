All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont201.000104.714
NJIT31.75086.571
Binghamton21.66757.417
Stony Brook11.50096.600
New Hampshire11.50065.545
UMBC11.50067.462
Albany (NY)12.333510.333
Mass.-Lowell13.25097.563
Maine02.000310.231
Hartford00.000210.167

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.

Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston301.000142.875
Tulane41.80077.500
SMU31.750124.750
Temple32.600106.625
Memphis32.60096.600
UCF22.500104.714
Cincinnati22.500125.706
East Carolina12.333105.667
Wichita St.03.00096.600
Tulsa03.00068.429
South Florida03.000510.333

Saturday's Games

SMU at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson301.000132.867
VCU301.000104.714
Fordham201.00095.643
St. Bonaventure101.00093.750
Dayton21.667106.625
Rhode Island11.500104.714
Saint Louis11.500105.667
Duquesne11.50068.429
Richmond12.333106.625
Saint Joseph's12.33377.500
George Mason00.00076.538
UMass03.00078.467
La Salle03.00058.385
George Washington02.000410.286

Friday's Games

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 7:30 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dayton at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami51.833134.765
Notre Dame41.800105.667
Duke31.750132.867
North Carolina31.750114.733
Louisville42.667106.625
Virginia42.667106.625
Florida St.32.60095.643
Wake Forest33.500134.765
Clemson23.400106.625
Syracuse23.40088.500
NC State24.33398.529
Boston College13.25068.429
Georgia Tech14.20078.467
Pittsburgh14.200610.375
Virginia Tech04.00087.533

Saturday's Games

NC State at Duke, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville201.000104.714
Liberty201.000116.647
Jacksonville St.201.00096.600
Bellarmine201.00088.500
Kennesaw St.101.00068.429
Cent. Arkansas21.667511.313
Florida Gulf Coast12.333116.647
North Alabama12.33388.500
Lipscomb12.333810.444
Stetson12.33379.438
E. Kentucky03.00089.471
North Florida03.000412.250

Thursday's Games

Kennesaw St. 77, Florida Gulf Coast 53

Saturday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Bellarmine at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor31.750151.938
Texas31.750133.813
Texas Tech31.750133.813
Kansas21.667132.867
West Virginia21.667132.867
Oklahoma22.500124.750
TCU11.500112.846
Iowa St.13.250133.813
Oklahoma St.13.25087.533
Kansas St.04.00087.533

Thursday's Games

Texas Tech 78, Oklahoma St. 57

Saturday's Games

Texas Tech at Kansas St., Noon

Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Villanova51.833124.750
Providence41.800142.875
Creighton21.667104.714
Marquette33.500116.647
Xavier22.500123.800
UConn22.500114.733
Butler22.50096.600
Seton Hall23.400114.733
St. John's12.33395.643
DePaul15.167106.625
Georgetown02.00067.462

Thursday's Games

DePaul 96, Seton Hall 92

Butler 72, Georgetown 58

Saturday's Games

Seton Hall at Marquette, Noon

Creighton at Xavier, Noon

UConn at Providence, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Butler at Villanova, Noon

Georgetown at St. John's, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.41.800115.688
S. Utah31.75095.643
N. Colorado31.75088.500
Montana St.42.667125.706
Montana42.667116.647
E. Washington32.60097.563
N. Arizona12.33359.357
Portland St.12.33338.273
Sacramento St.13.25056.455
Idaho04.000311.214
Idaho St.04.000211.154

Thursday's Games

Weber St. 84, Idaho 74

Saturday's Games

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana St., ppd.

Idaho at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gardner-Webb301.00097.563
NC A&T301.00089.471
Winthrop201.00096.600
Longwood101.00095.643
UNC-Asheville21.667106.625
SC-Upstate21.667510.333
Campbell12.33386.571
Radford12.333510.333
Presbyterian03.000810.444
High Point01.00069.400
Hampton02.00049.308
Charleston Southern03.000312.200

Thursday's Games

Winthrop 86, UNC-Asheville 80, OT

Saturday's Games

Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

NC A&T at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.501.000142.875
Illinois501.000123.800
Wisconsin51.833142.875
Ohio St.42.667104.714
Rutgers32.60096.600
Indiana33.500124.750
Penn St.33.50086.571
Purdue22.500132.867
Iowa23.400124.750
Michigan12.33376.538
Minnesota14.200104.714
Northwestern14.20086.571
Maryland14.20097.563
Nebraska06.000611.353

Thursday's Games

Wisconsin 78, Ohio St. 68

Iowa 83, Indiana 74

Friday's Games

Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Northwestern at Michigan St., Noon

Rutgers at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon

Iowa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton201.00085.615
UC Davis101.00074.636
UC Irvine101.00064.600
Hawaii101.00055.500
UC Riverside21.66785.615
UC San Diego22.50087.533
CS Northridge12.33359.357
UC Santa Barbara01.00075.583
CS Bakersfield01.00055.500
Long Beach St.01.00049.308
Cal Poly02.000310.231

Thursday's Games

UC Davis at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside 57, Cal Poly 46

Cal St.-Fullerton 79, CS Northridge 64

Long Beach St. 65, UC Santa Barbara 58

Friday's Games

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday's Games

UC Riverside at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

