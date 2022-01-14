All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|NJIT
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|6
|.571
|Binghamton
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|Stony Brook
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|UMBC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Albany (NY)
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Saturday's Games
Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.
Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Binghamton at Maine, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Tulane
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|7
|.500
|SMU
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|UCF
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Wichita St.
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|South Florida
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Saturday's Games
SMU at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Wichita St., 1 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|VCU
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Fordham
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|St. Bonaventure
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Dayton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Saint Louis
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Duquesne
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Richmond
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Saint Joseph's
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|La Salle
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|George Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Friday's Games
VCU at St. Bonaventure, 7:30 p.m.
Davidson at Richmond, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Dayton at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.
Fordham at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|Notre Dame
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|Duke
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|2
|.867
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Louisville
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Virginia
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Florida St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|5
|.643
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Clemson
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|NC State
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Boston College
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|8
|.429
|Georgia Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|8
|.467
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Virginia Tech
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
Saturday's Games
NC State at Duke, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Boston College at Clemson, 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Liberty
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Bellarmine
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|North Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Lipscomb
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Stetson
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|E. Kentucky
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|North Florida
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
Thursday's Games
Kennesaw St. 77, Florida Gulf Coast 53
Saturday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
Bellarmine at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|1
|.938
|Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Texas Tech
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Kansas
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|TCU
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Iowa St.
|1
|3
|.250
|13
|3
|.813
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Kansas St.
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
Thursday's Games
Texas Tech 78, Oklahoma St. 57
Saturday's Games
Texas Tech at Kansas St., Noon
Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 5 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|4
|.750
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Marquette
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Xavier
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|UConn
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Butler
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Seton Hall
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|4
|.733
|St. John's
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|DePaul
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|6
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Thursday's Games
DePaul 96, Seton Hall 92
Butler 72, Georgetown 58
Saturday's Games
Seton Hall at Marquette, Noon
Creighton at Xavier, Noon
UConn at Providence, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Butler at Villanova, Noon
Georgetown at St. John's, 4:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Thursday's Games
Weber St. 84, Idaho 74
Saturday's Games
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana St., ppd.
Idaho at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Winthrop
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Longwood
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|SC-Upstate
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|10
|.333
|Campbell
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Radford
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|High Point
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
Thursday's Games
Winthrop 86, UNC-Asheville 80, OT
Saturday's Games
Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
NC A&T at High Point, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Illinois
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Wisconsin
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|2
|.875
|Ohio St.
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Purdue
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|2
|.867
|Iowa
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|4
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|4
|.714
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|6
|.571
|Maryland
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|7
|.563
|Nebraska
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Thursday's Games
Wisconsin 78, Ohio St. 68
Iowa 83, Indiana 74
Friday's Games
Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Northwestern at Michigan St., Noon
Rutgers at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon
Iowa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Irvine
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UC Riverside
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|UC San Diego
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|CS Northridge
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Thursday's Games
UC Davis at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside 57, Cal Poly 46
Cal St.-Fullerton 79, CS Northridge 64
Long Beach St. 65, UC Santa Barbara 58
Friday's Games
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday's Games
UC Riverside at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UC San Diego at Hawaii, 12 a.m.