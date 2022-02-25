All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|15
|1
|.938
|23
|5
|.821
|UMBC
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|13
|.519
|Albany (NY)
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|15
|.464
|Stony Brook
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|New Hampshire
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Binghamton
|8
|8
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Hartford
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|18
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|13
|.519
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|15
|.423
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|21
|.222
Saturday's Games
Binghamton at New Hampshire, Noon
Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 4 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|SMU
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|6
|.769
|Memphis
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Tulane
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|12
|.500
|Temple
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|UCF
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|9
|.654
|Cincinnati
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|East Carolina
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|Wichita St.
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|Tulsa
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|17
|.346
|South Florida
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|20
|.259
Thursday's Games
Memphis 78, Temple 64
Saturday's Games
Tulsa at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SMU at Houston, 12:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.
Tulane at Temple, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|4
|.852
|VCU
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Dayton
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|8
|.714
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|Saint Louis
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Richmond
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|George Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|George Mason
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Fordham
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|UMass
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|Rhode Island
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|16
|.385
|La Salle
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|18
|.280
|Duquesne
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|20
|.231
Friday's Games
Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Duquesne at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.
Dayton at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Fordham at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.
VCU at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
George Washington at George Mason, 2:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Notre Dame
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Miami
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|North Carolina
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Wake Forest
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|8
|.724
|Virginia
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|11
|.607
|Virginia Tech
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Syracuse
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Florida St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisville
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|15
|.444
|Boston College
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|16
|.407
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Clemson
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|Georgia Tech
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|NC State
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
Saturday's Games
North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, 3 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|9
|.679
|Bellarmine
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|12
|.586
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|18
|.357
|Lipscomb
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|18
|.400
|E. Kentucky
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|17
|.414
|North Alabama
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|Liberty
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|10
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|10
|.655
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|North Florida
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|19
|.345
|Stetson
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
Saturday's Games
Bellarmine at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
North Florida at Stetson, 1 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Baylor
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|5
|.821
|Texas Tech
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Texas
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|TCU
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|9
|.654
|Iowa St.
|6
|9
|.400
|19
|9
|.679
|Kansas St.
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|13
|.519
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|Oklahoma
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|14
|.500
|West Virginia
|3
|12
|.200
|14
|14
|.500
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, Noon
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at TCU, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|3
|.885
|Villanova
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|7
|.750
|UConn
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Marquette
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Seton Hall
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|10
|.630
|St. John's
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Butler
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|DePaul
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|14
|.481
|Georgetown
|0
|16
|.000
|6
|21
|.222
Thursday's Games
DePaul 68, Georgetown 65
Saturday's Games
Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.
Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UConn at Georgetown, Noon
St. John's at DePaul, 5 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|S. Utah
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|9
|.667
|Weber St.
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|N. Colorado
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|13
|.552
|Montana
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|E. Washington
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Portland St.
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|15
|.400
|N. Arizona
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|19
|.321
|Idaho
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|19
|.296
|Idaho St.
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|20
|.259
|Sacramento St.
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|16
|.333
Thursday's Games
Idaho St. 70, N. Arizona 66
E. Washington 85, N. Colorado 76
S. Utah 82, Montana 74
Portland St. 81, Weber St. 75
Sacramento St. 83, Idaho 51
Saturday's Games
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Montana St. at Montana, 5 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|14
|1
|.933
|22
|6
|.786
|Campbell
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|High Point
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|17
|.414
|NC A&T
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|18
|.379
|Radford
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|17
|.370
|Hampton
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|2
|.867
|20
|8
|.714
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|11
|.607
|SC-Upstate
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|15
|.444
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Presbyterian
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|18
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|1
|14
|.067
|5
|23
|.179
Thursday's Games
Winthrop 89, SC-Upstate 59
Saturday's Games
Hampton at High Point, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Longwood at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Radford at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Wisconsin
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|5
|.815
|Illinois
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|8
|.704
|Ohio St.
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|7
|.720
|Rutgers
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|11
|.593
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|8
|.704
|Michigan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|11
|.577
|Indiana
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|10
|.630
|Penn St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|13
|.458
|Northwestern
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|13
|.500
|Maryland
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|13
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|20
|.259
Thursday's Games
Indiana 74, Maryland 64
Ohio St. 86, Illinois 83
Friday's Games
Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Purdue at Michigan St., Noon
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Illinois at Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|10
|.615
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|8
|.680
|UC Riverside
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|9
|.625
|Hawaii
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Irvine
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|8
|.619
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|UC Davis
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|CS Northridge
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|19
|.269
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|15
|.318
|Cal Poly
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|20
|.200
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|15
|.423
Thursday's Games
UC Santa Barbara 76, UC Davis 69, OT
Cal St.-Fullerton 66, UC Irvine 64
Long Beach St. 103, UC San Diego 87
UC Riverside 79, CS Northridge 57
Friday's Games
Hawaii 63, Cal Poly 54
Saturday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.