All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont151.938235.821
UMBC97.5631413.519
Albany (NY)97.5631315.464
Stony Brook88.5001613.552
New Hampshire88.5001312.520
Binghamton88.5001114.440
Hartford78.467918.333
Mass.-Lowell69.4001413.519
NJIT610.3751115.423
Maine313.188621.222

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at New Hampshire, Noon

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston122.857234.852
SMU113.786206.769
Memphis105.667169.640
Tulane96.6001212.500
Temple86.5711510.600
UCF97.563179.654
Cincinnati78.4671711.607
East Carolina510.3331413.519
Wichita St.48.3331311.542
Tulsa312.200917.346
South Florida213.133720.259

Thursday's Games

Memphis 78, Temple 64

Saturday's Games

Tulsa at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SMU at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Tulane at Temple, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson132.867234.852
VCU123.800197.731
Dayton123.800208.714
St. Bonaventure104.714187.720
Saint Louis105.667199.679
Richmond96.6001810.643
George Washington77.5001115.423
George Mason67.4621313.500
Fordham68.4291313.500
UMass59.3571214.462
Rhode Island410.2861313.500
Saint Joseph's411.2671016.385
La Salle213.133718.280
Duquesne113.071620.231

Friday's Games

Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Duquesne at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.

Dayton at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.

VCU at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

George Washington at George Mason, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke143.824244.857
Notre Dame134.765208.714
Miami125.706208.714
North Carolina125.706208.714
Wake Forest117.611218.724
Virginia117.6111711.607
Virginia Tech98.5291711.607
Syracuse98.5291513.536
Florida St.710.4121413.519
Louisville611.3531215.444
Boston College611.3531116.407
Pittsburgh612.3331118.379
Clemson512.2941315.464
Georgia Tech413.2351117.393
NC State413.2351117.393

Saturday's Games

North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 3 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.123.800199.679
Bellarmine114.7331712.586
Cent. Arkansas78.4671018.357
Lipscomb510.3331218.400
E. Kentucky411.2671217.414
North Alabama213.133919.321

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville114.733198.704
Liberty114.7332010.667
Florida Gulf Coast96.6001910.655
Kennesaw St.78.4671216.429
North Florida69.4001019.345
Stetson510.3331117.393

Saturday's Games

Bellarmine at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson, 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas122.857234.852
Baylor114.733235.821
Texas Tech114.733226.786
Texas96.600208.714
TCU68.429179.654
Iowa St.69.400199.679
Kansas St.69.4001413.519
Oklahoma St.69.4001314.481
Oklahoma411.2671414.500
West Virginia312.2001414.500

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, Noon

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence132.867233.885
Villanova144.778217.750
UConn115.688207.741
Creighton115.688198.704
Marquette97.5631710.630
Seton Hall88.500179.654
Xavier79.4381710.630
St. John's79.4381512.556
Butler612.3331316.448
DePaul413.2351314.481
Georgetown016.000621.222

Thursday's Games

DePaul 68, Georgetown 65

Saturday's Games

Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.

Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UConn at Georgetown, Noon

St. John's at DePaul, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.133.813216.778
S. Utah125.706189.667
Weber St.126.6671910.655
N. Colorado116.6471613.552
Montana107.5881711.607
E. Washington98.5291513.536
Portland St.89.4711015.400
N. Arizona512.294919.321
Idaho512.294819.296
Idaho St.513.278720.259
Sacramento St.413.235816.333

Thursday's Games

Idaho St. 70, N. Arizona 66

E. Washington 85, N. Colorado 76

S. Utah 82, Montana 74

Portland St. 81, Weber St. 75

Sacramento St. 83, Idaho 51

Saturday's Games

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montana St. at Montana, 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood141.933226.786
Campbell87.5331511.577
High Point69.4001217.414
NC A&T69.4001118.379
Radford69.4001017.370
Hampton510.333917.346

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop132.867208.714
Gardner-Webb114.7331711.607
SC-Upstate96.6001215.444
UNC-Asheville78.4671513.536
Presbyterian411.2671218.400
Charleston Southern114.067523.179

Thursday's Games

Winthrop 89, SC-Upstate 59

Saturday's Games

Hampton at High Point, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Radford at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue134.765244.857
Wisconsin134.765225.815
Illinois125.706198.704
Ohio St.115.688187.720
Rutgers107.5881611.593
Iowa97.563198.704
Michigan St.97.563189.667
Michigan97.5631511.577
Indiana89.4711710.630
Penn St.610.3751113.458
Northwestern611.3531313.500
Maryland512.2941315.464
Minnesota413.2351313.500
Nebraska115.063720.259

Thursday's Games

Indiana 74, Maryland 64

Ohio St. 86, Illinois 83

Friday's Games

Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Purdue at Michigan St., Noon

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Illinois at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Long Beach St.102.8331610.615
Cal St.-Fullerton103.769178.680
UC Riverside84.667159.625
Hawaii84.667149.609
UC Irvine74.636138.619
UC Santa Barbara55.5001310.565
UC Davis44.500118.579
CS Northridge310.231719.269
CS Bakersfield210.167715.318
Cal Poly112.077520.200
UC San Diego00.0001115.423

Thursday's Games

UC Santa Barbara 76, UC Davis 69, OT

Cal St.-Fullerton 66, UC Irvine 64

Long Beach St. 103, UC San Diego 87

UC Riverside 79, CS Northridge 57

Friday's Games

Hawaii 63, Cal Poly 54

Saturday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.

