All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|1
|.933
|UCLA
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|2
|.833
|Colorado
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|4
|.733
|Stanford
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Oregon
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|Washington St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|California
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Oregon St.
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|12
|.200
|Utah
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|9
|.471
Saturday's Games
Washington St. 65, California 57
Washington 67, Stanford 64
Arizona 82, Utah 64
Colorado 75, Arizona St. 57
Oregon St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Oregon at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Monday's Games
Utah at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|6
|.625
|Army
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|7
|.588
|Lehigh
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|11
|.353
|Colgate
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Boston U.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|American
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Bucknell
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
Sunday's Games
Navy at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Bucknell at American, 2 p.m.
Army at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, ppd.
Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|Texas A&M
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Kentucky
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|Mississippi St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|LSU
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|2
|.882
|Vanderbilt
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Arkansas
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Alabama
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Florida
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|South Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Mississippi
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Georgia
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Saturday's Games
Kentucky 107, Tennessee 79
Florida 71, South Carolina 63
Arkansas 65, LSU 58
Texas A&M 67, Missouri 64
Vanderbilt 73, Georgia 66
Mississippi St. 78, Alabama 76
Auburn 80, Mississippi 71
Tuesday's Games
South Carolina at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Mercer
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Furman
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Wofford
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|ETSU
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|VMI
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|W. Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|The Citadel
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|Samford
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|6
|.647
Saturday's Games
VMI 90, The Citadel 85
Mercer 58, UNC-Greensboro 49
Wofford 84, W. Carolina 64
Chattanooga 71, Furman 69
ETSU 88, Samford 85
Monday's Games
Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|9
|.500
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|11
|.389
|Nicholls
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M-CC 80, Incarnate Word 64
McNeese St. 78, Houston Baptist 75
New Orleans 78, Nicholls 66
SE Louisiana 79, Northwestern St. 74
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Southern U.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|9
|.357
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|11
|.267
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|13
|.235
|Florida A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|12
|.250
|Jackson St.
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|12
|.200
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|15
|.167
|MVSU
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|14
|.067
|Prairie View
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|14
|.067
Saturday's Games
Alcorn St. 73, Texas Southern 72
Bethune-Cookman 62, MVSU 60
Alabama St. 59, Alabama A&M 55
Florida A&M 71, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66, OT
Grambling St. 83, Southern U. 77
Jackson St. 75, Prairie View 64
Monday's Games
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Oral Roberts
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|W. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|South Dakota
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UMKC
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Denver
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|Omaha
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|16
|.158
|North Dakota
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois 90, N. Dakota St. 79, OT
St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, ppd.
S. Dakota St. 80, Denver 62
South Dakota 105, Omaha 70
Oral Roberts 84, UMKC 72
Monday's Games
Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Appalachian St.
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Texas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|South Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Saturday's Games
Appalachian St. 84, Coastal Carolina 76, OT
Louisiana-Monroe 62, Texas-Arlington 55, OT
South Alabama 73, Georgia Southern 67
Texas St. 72, Louisiana-Lafayette 68
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|San Diego
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|BYU
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Santa Clara
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Portland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
|Pacific
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Saturday's Games
Gonzaga 115, Santa Clara 83
Pacific at Saint Mary's (Cal.), ppd.
Portland 82, Pepperdine 63
San Diego 70, Loyola Marymount 65
Monday's Games
Portland at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Grand Canyon
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Seattle
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|Tarleton St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Abilene Christian
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Chicago St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Dixie St.
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal Baptist
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Lamar
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
Saturday's Games
Sam Houston St. 49, Stephen F. Austin 41
Chicago St. 67, Lamar 56
Seattle 79, Dixie St. 68
New Mexico St. 77, Abilene Christian 63
Grand Canyon 80, Tarleton St. 59
Cal Baptist 75, Utah Valley St. 73
Monday's Games
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.