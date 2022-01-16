All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona401.000141.933
Southern Cal41.800141.933
UCLA21.667102.833
Colorado32.600114.733
Stanford32.600105.667
Oregon32.600106.625
Washington32.60087.533
Washington St.33.500107.588
Arizona St.12.33358.385
California25.28699.500
Oregon St.14.200312.200
Utah16.14389.471

Saturday's Games

Washington St. 65, California 57

Washington 67, Stanford 64

Arizona 82, Utah 64

Colorado 75, Arizona St. 57

Oregon St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Monday's Games

Utah at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy41.800115.688
Loyola (Md.)41.800106.625
Army41.800107.588
Lehigh41.800611.353
Colgate21.667610.375
Boston U.23.400117.611
Holy Cross13.250313.188
American02.000410.286
Lafayette03.000311.214
Bucknell05.000314.176

Sunday's Games

Navy at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Bucknell at American, 2 p.m.

Army at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, ppd.

Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn501.000161.941
Texas A&M401.000152.882
Kentucky41.800143.824
Mississippi St.31.750124.750
LSU32.600152.882
Vanderbilt22.500106.625
Arkansas23.400125.706
Tennessee23.400115.688
Alabama23.400116.647
Florida13.250106.625
South Carolina13.250106.625
Mississippi13.25097.563
Missouri13.25079.438
Georgia04.000512.294

Saturday's Games

Kentucky 107, Tennessee 79

Florida 71, South Carolina 63

Arkansas 65, LSU 58

Texas A&M 67, Missouri 64

Vanderbilt 73, Georgia 66

Mississippi St. 78, Alabama 76

Auburn 80, Mississippi 71

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga41.800144.778
Mercer31.750107.588
Furman42.667127.632
Wofford33.500117.611
ETSU33.500118.579
VMI33.500108.556
UNC-Greensboro23.400107.588
W. Carolina23.400810.444
The Citadel13.25078.467
Samford14.200116.647

Saturday's Games

VMI 90, The Citadel 85

Mercer 58, UNC-Greensboro 49

Wofford 84, W. Carolina 64

Chattanooga 71, Furman 69

ETSU 88, Samford 85

Monday's Games

Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC101.000144.778
SE Louisiana101.00099.500
New Orleans101.00088.500
McNeese St.101.000711.389
Nicholls01.000108.556
Houston Baptist01.000410.286
Incarnate Word01.000414.222
Northwestern St.01.000414.222

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M-CC 80, Incarnate Word 64

McNeese St. 78, Houston Baptist 75

New Orleans 78, Nicholls 66

SE Louisiana 79, Northwestern St. 74

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alcorn St.401.000511.313
Southern U.41.800108.556
Texas Southern32.60059.357
Grambling St.32.600612.333
Alabama A&M32.600411.267
Alabama St.32.600413.235
Florida A&M22.500411.267
Bethune-Cookman22.500412.250
Jackson St.13.250312.200
Ark.-Pine Bluff14.200315.167
MVSU14.200114.067
Prairie View14.200114.067

Saturday's Games

Alcorn St. 73, Texas Southern 72

Bethune-Cookman 62, MVSU 60

Alabama St. 59, Alabama A&M 55

Florida A&M 71, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66, OT

Grambling St. 83, Southern U. 77

Jackson St. 75, Prairie View 64

Monday's Games

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.601.000154.789
Oral Roberts61.857126.667
N. Dakota St.32.600116.647
W. Illinois33.500126.667
South Dakota33.500107.588
UMKC22.50087.533
St. Thomas (MN)22.50088.500
Denver25.286614.300
Omaha26.250316.158
North Dakota05.000414.222

Saturday's Games

W. Illinois 90, N. Dakota St. 79, OT

St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, ppd.

S. Dakota St. 80, Denver 62

South Dakota 105, Omaha 70

Oral Roberts 84, UMKC 72

Monday's Games

Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Troy31.750125.706
Appalachian St.42.667109.526
Texas-Arlington42.66789.471
Arkansas St.21.667114.733
Texas St.21.667114.733
Louisiana-Lafayette32.60087.533
South Alabama22.500125.706
UALR11.50068.429
Louisiana-Monroe24.333108.556
Georgia Southern13.25087.533
Coastal Carolina14.20098.529
Georgia St.02.00067.462

Saturday's Games

Appalachian St. 84, Coastal Carolina 76, OT

Louisiana-Monroe 62, Texas-Arlington 55, OT

South Alabama 73, Georgia Southern 67

Texas St. 72, Louisiana-Lafayette 68

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga301.000142.875
San Francisco201.000152.882
San Diego31.750107.588
BYU21.667144.778
Saint Mary's (Cal.)11.500134.765
Santa Clara11.500116.647
Portland11.500107.588
Loyola Marymount02.00077.500
Pepperdine04.000613.316
Pacific02.000511.313

Saturday's Games

Gonzaga 115, Santa Clara 83

Pacific at Saint Mary's (Cal.), ppd.

Portland 82, Pepperdine 63

San Diego 70, Loyola Marymount 65

Monday's Games

Portland at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.501.000162.889
Grand Canyon501.000152.882
Seattle301.000124.750
Sam Houston St.51.833109.526
Tarleton St.33.500811.421
Utah Valley St.22.500115.688
Stephen F. Austin22.500106.625
Abilene Christian24.333116.647
Chicago St.24.333613.316
Dixie St.14.200810.444
Texas Rio Grande Valley14.200611.353
Cal Baptist02.000105.667
Lamar05.000216.111

Saturday's Games

Sam Houston St. 49, Stephen F. Austin 41

Chicago St. 67, Lamar 56

Seattle 79, Dixie St. 68

New Mexico St. 77, Abilene Christian 63

Grand Canyon 80, Tarleton St. 59

Cal Baptist 75, Utah Valley St. 73

Monday's Games

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

