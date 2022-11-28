All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Sunday's Games
UC Davis 73, SE Missouri 71
N. Kentucky 85, Tennessee Tech 77, 2OT
Monday's Games
McNeese St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
St. Ambrose at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
East-West at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
S. Indiana at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
UALR at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Sunday's Games
Memphis 56, Stanford 48
Colorado 65, Yale 62
Oregon 74, Villanova 67
Arizona St. 76, Alcorn St. 54
UCLA 81, Bellarmine 60
Monday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Southern Cal at California, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Sunday's Games
Holy Cross 95, Colby Sawyer 61
Colgate 92, Hartford 58
Milwaukee 67, Boston U. 46
Lehigh 80, Monmouth (NJ) 76
Monday's Games
UC Davis vs. Boston U. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) at American, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Navy at Lipscomb, Noon
Merchant Marine at Army, 6 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Sunday's Games
Georgia 62, ETSU 47
Oklahoma 59, Mississippi 55
Auburn 65, Saint Louis 60
LSU 78, Wofford 75
Alabama 103, North Carolina 101, 4OT
West Virginia 84, Florida 55
Monday's Games
Omaha at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bellarmine at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Hampton at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at VCU, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Florida A&M at Florida, 8 p.m.
SMU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
South Carolina at George Washington, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Sunday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 75, UNC-Greensboro 58
Georgia 62, ETSU 47
LSU 78, Wofford 75
Tennessee Southern 84, Samford 82
Towson 70, Mercer 60
Tuesday's Games
Furman at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Mars Hill at ETSU, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Samford at DePaul, 9 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Sunday's Games
Northwestern St. 69, Bethune-Cookman 66
SMU 75, Lamar 50
Incarnate Word 63, Grambling St. 61
Monday's Games
Arlington Baptist at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Champion Christian at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
McNeese St. at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Sunday's Games
Northwestern St. 69, Bethune-Cookman 66
Ohio 72, Alabama St. 58
Oklahoma St. 78, Prairie View 53
Arizona St. 76, Alcorn St. 54
Incarnate Word 63, Grambling St. 61
Monday's Games
Dartmouth vs. Grambling St. at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Champion Christian at Southern U., 7:30 p.m.
Fisk at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jackson St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida A&M at Florida, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Rice, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Air Force, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Sunday's Games
North Dakota 73, Cal St.-Fullerton 57
Jacksonville St. 81, N. Dakota St. 71
Oral Roberts 81, Rogers St. 70
Monday's Games
Omaha at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Mount Marty at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bacone at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
North Central at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
North Dakota at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
S. Indiana at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Sunday's Games
Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65
Valparaiso 81, James Madison 79, OT
Belmont 68, Georgia St. 66
South Alabama 84, Robert Morris 70
Arkansas St. 90, Bethel (TN) 65
Southern Miss. 103, Mobile 52
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Troy at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Furman at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Loyola (NO) at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Montana at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
South Alabama at FAU, 7 p.m.
Akron at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Sunday's Games
Santa Clara 86, Iona 76
Michigan St. 78, Portland 77
Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84
Monday's Games
Longwood at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Westminster (Utah) vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wyoming vs. Santa Clara at Taylorsville, Utah, 4 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Multnomah at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Mexico at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
UALR at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Sunday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 75, UNC-Greensboro 58
Abilene Christian 92, N. Arizona 82
Monday's Games
Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Weber St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North American at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.