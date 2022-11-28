All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.00052.714
SIU-Edwardsville00.00052.714
Tennessee St.00.00042.667
S. Indiana00.00033.500
Morehead St.00.00034.429
Tennessee Tech00.00034.429
UT Martin00.00034.429
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00035.375
UALR00.00025.286
E. Illinois00.00016.143

Sunday's Games

UC Davis 73, SE Missouri 71

N. Kentucky 85, Tennessee Tech 77, 2OT

Monday's Games

McNeese St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

St. Ambrose at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

East-West at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

S. Indiana at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

UALR at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000601.000
Arizona St.00.00061.857
Washington00.00051.833
UCLA00.00052.714
Utah00.00052.714
Washington St.00.00032.600
Colorado00.00043.571
Southern Cal00.00043.571
Oregon St.00.00033.500
Oregon00.00034.429
Stanford00.00034.429
California00.00007.000

Sunday's Games

Memphis 56, Stanford 48

Colorado 65, Yale 62

Oregon 74, Villanova 67

Arizona St. 76, Alcorn St. 54

UCLA 81, Bellarmine 60

Monday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Southern Cal at California, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00051.833
American00.00042.667
Lehigh00.00042.667
Boston U.00.00043.571
Bucknell00.00043.571
Colgate00.00054.556
Loyola (Md.)00.00034.429
Army00.00025.286
Holy Cross00.00025.286
Lafayette00.00016.143

Sunday's Games

Holy Cross 95, Colby Sawyer 61

Colgate 92, Hartford 58

Milwaukee 67, Boston U. 46

Lehigh 80, Monmouth (NJ) 76

Monday's Games

UC Davis vs. Boston U. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Albany (NY) at American, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Navy at Lipscomb, Noon

Merchant Marine at Army, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn00.000701.000
Missouri00.000701.000
Mississippi St.00.000601.000
Alabama00.00061.857
LSU00.00061.857
Mississippi00.00061.857
Arkansas00.00051.833
Tennessee00.00051.833
Georgia00.00052.714
Kentucky00.00042.667
Texas A&M00.00042.667
Florida00.00043.571
South Carolina00.00033.500
Vanderbilt00.00033.500

Sunday's Games

Georgia 62, ETSU 47

Oklahoma 59, Mississippi 55

Auburn 65, Saint Louis 60

LSU 78, Wofford 75

Alabama 103, North Carolina 101, 4OT

West Virginia 84, Florida 55

Monday's Games

Omaha at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bellarmine at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at VCU, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Florida A&M at Florida, 8 p.m.

SMU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at George Washington, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.00062.750
Furman00.00042.667
The Citadel00.00043.571
W. Carolina00.00043.571
Wofford00.00043.571
Mercer00.00044.500
Chattanooga00.00033.500
ETSU00.00034.429
UNC-Greensboro00.00034.429
VMI00.00025.286

Sunday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 75, UNC-Greensboro 58

Georgia 62, ETSU 47

LSU 78, Wofford 75

Tennessee Southern 84, Samford 82

Towson 70, Mercer 60

Tuesday's Games

Furman at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Mars Hill at ETSU, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Samford at DePaul, 9 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00052.714
Incarnate Word00.00043.571
SE Louisiana00.00043.571
Texas A&M-CC00.00043.571
Lamar00.00034.429
McNeese St.00.00024.333
New Orleans00.00024.333
Nicholls00.00024.333
Texas A&M Commerce00.00024.333
Houston Christian00.00016.143

Sunday's Games

Northwestern St. 69, Bethune-Cookman 66

SMU 75, Lamar 50

Incarnate Word 63, Grambling St. 61

Monday's Games

Arlington Baptist at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Champion Christian at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

McNeese St. at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.00043.571
Grambling St.00.00033.500
Alcorn St.00.00034.429
Bethune-Cookman00.00034.429
Southern U.00.00024.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00026.250
Florida A&M00.00014.200
Alabama A&M00.00015.167
Texas Southern00.00016.143
Alabama St.00.00017.125
MVSU00.00017.125
Jackson St.00.00005.000

Sunday's Games

Northwestern St. 69, Bethune-Cookman 66

Ohio 72, Alabama St. 58

Oklahoma St. 78, Prairie View 53

Arizona St. 76, Alcorn St. 54

Incarnate Word 63, Grambling St. 61

Monday's Games

Dartmouth vs. Grambling St. at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Champion Christian at Southern U., 7:30 p.m.

Fisk at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jackson St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida A&M at Florida, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Air Force, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00061.857
North Dakota00.00053.625
St. Thomas (MN)00.00053.625
Oral Roberts00.00043.571
Omaha00.00034.429
S. Dakota St.00.00034.429
South Dakota00.00034.429
UMKC00.00036.333
W. Illinois00.00024.333
N. Dakota St.00.00017.125

Sunday's Games

North Dakota 73, Cal St.-Fullerton 57

Jacksonville St. 81, N. Dakota St. 71

Oral Roberts 81, Rogers St. 70

Monday's Games

Omaha at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Mount Marty at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bacone at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

North Central at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

North Dakota at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

S. Indiana at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000701.000
Troy00.00061.857
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00051.833
Marshall00.00051.833
James Madison00.00062.750
Appalachian St.00.00052.714
Coastal Carolina00.00032.600
Arkansas St.00.00043.571
Georgia Southern00.00043.571
Georgia St.00.00043.571
Old Dominion00.00043.571
Texas St.00.00043.571
South Alabama00.00034.429
Louisiana-Monroe00.00025.286

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65

Valparaiso 81, James Madison 79, OT

Belmont 68, Georgia St. 66

South Alabama 84, Robert Morris 70

Arkansas St. 90, Bethel (TN) 65

Southern Miss. 103, Mobile 52

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Furman at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Loyola (NO) at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Montana at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Alabama at FAU, 7 p.m.

Akron at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00061.857
San Francisco00.00061.857
Loyola Marymount00.00062.750
Gonzaga00.00052.714
Santa Clara00.00052.714
Pepperdine00.00042.667
BYU00.00043.571
San Diego00.00043.571
Portland00.00054.556
Pacific00.00024.333

Sunday's Games

Santa Clara 86, Iona 76

Michigan St. 78, Portland 77

Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84

Monday's Games

Longwood at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Westminster (Utah) vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wyoming vs. Santa Clara at Taylorsville, Utah, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Multnomah at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

UALR at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000601.000
Seattle00.000501.000
Grand Canyon00.00052.714
Cal Baptist00.00043.571
S. Utah00.00043.571
Stephen F. Austin00.00043.571
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00043.571
Tarleton St.00.00033.500
New Mexico St.00.00022.500
Abilene Christian00.00034.429
Texas-Arlington00.00034.429
Utah Tech00.00034.429
Utah Valley St.00.00034.429

Sunday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 75, UNC-Greensboro 58

Abilene Christian 92, N. Arizona 82

Monday's Games

Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Weber St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North American at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

