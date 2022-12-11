All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
Drexel 65, La Salle 58, OT
Northeastern 59, Holy Cross 58
UNC-Wilmington 81, Jacksonville 53
Norfolk St. 67, William & Mary 53
Princeton 91, Monmouth (NJ) 54
Sunday's Games
North Greenville at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.
Siena at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Johnson & Wales (NC) at Elon, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Navy at Towson, 4 p.m.
UMass vs. Hofstra at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T at Houston, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Saturday's Games
Charlotte 82, Detroit 80, OT
New Mexico 94, UTSA 76
Middle Tennessee 85, Belmont 75, OT
North Texas 60, Grand Canyon 58
West Virginia 81, UAB 70
DePaul 91, UTEP 70
W. Kentucky 64, Wright St. 60
Wyoming 92, Louisiana Tech 65
Monday's Games
Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
FIU at Howard, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Utah, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|N. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|Wright St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
Charlotte 82, Detroit 80, OT
Kent St. 67, Cleveland St. 58
Marshall 69, Robert Morris 60
W. Kentucky 64, Wright St. 60
Green Bay 70, UMKC 64
Fort Wayne 65, Missouri St. 61
Sunday's Games
Ohio at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
North Park at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Spalding at IUPUI, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Games
Green Bay at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Sunday's Games
Chicago St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Peter's at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Saturday's Games
Kentucky 69, Yale 59
Penn 77, Temple 57
Michigan St. 68, Brown 50
Princeton 91, Monmouth (NJ) 54
Monday's Games
Yale at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Dartmouth at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Iona at Union, N.J., 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Manhattan
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Quinnipiac
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Peter's
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Saturday's Games
Quinnipiac 76, Lafayette 63
Saint Joseph's 73, St. Peter's 57
Toledo 69, Canisius 68
Boston U. 72, Marist 70
Mount St. Mary's 51, Loyola (Md.) 34
Sunday's Games
St. Bonaventure vs. Iona at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.
E. Michigan at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Siena at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Yale at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Peter's at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Iona at Union, N.J., 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Saturday's Games
Tulane 88, Buffalo 63
Ball St. 88, Evansville 69
Toledo 69, Canisius 68
Ill.-Chicago 62, W. Michigan 56
Kent St. 67, Cleveland St. 58
Tulsa 70, Cent. Michigan 63
Sunday's Games
Calumet College of St. Joseph at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
E. Michigan at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Jackson St. at Akron, 2 p.m.
Ohio at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Illinois at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Saturday's Games
SC-Upstate 89, SC State 84, OT
Georgian Court 75, Delaware St. 69
Norfolk St. 67, William & Mary 53
Duke 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
UMBC 75, Morgan St. 63
Sunday's Games
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
Howard at VCU, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Coppin St. at George Washington, 6 p.m.
FIU at Howard, 7 p.m.
NC Central at LSU, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Bradley
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Belmont
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Saturday's Games
Ball St. 88, Evansville 69
Richmond 82, Drake 52
Ill.-Chicago 62, W. Michigan 56
Mississippi 98, Valparaiso 61
Bellarmine 69, Murray St. 58
Illinois St. 77, SIU-Edwardsville 71
Middle Tennessee 85, Belmont 75, OT
Fort Wayne 65, Missouri St. 61
S. Illinois 74, Alcorn St. 68
Sunday's Games
Indiana St. at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
South Florida at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Prairie View at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Lincoln (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Saturday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 68, San Diego St. 61
New Mexico 94, UTSA 76
UNLV 74, Washington St. 70
Pacific 76, Fresno St. 72
San Jose St. 75, Santa Clara 64
Oregon 78, Nevada 65
Boise St. 57, Saint Louis 52
Wyoming 92, Louisiana Tech 65
Sunday's Games
Loyola Marymount vs. Utah St. at Las Vegas, 12:30 a.m.
Peru St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kennesaw St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
New Mexico vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New Orleans at Boise St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
UConn 114, LIU 61
Pittsburgh 91, Sacred Heart 66
Mass.-Lowell 68, St. Francis (NY) 59
Sunday's Games
CCSU at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
Stonehill at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond, 7 p.m.
