COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.00091.900
Towson00.00082.800
UNC-Wilmington00.00083.727
Hofstra00.00064.600
Delaware00.00054.556
Drexel00.00055.500
NC A&T00.00044.500
William & Mary00.00047.364
Hampton00.00036.333
Northeastern00.00036.333
Stony Brook00.00027.222
Elon00.00018.111
Monmouth (NJ)00.00019.100

Saturday's Games

Drexel 65, La Salle 58, OT

Northeastern 59, Holy Cross 58

UNC-Wilmington 81, Jacksonville 53

Norfolk St. 67, William & Mary 53

Princeton 91, Monmouth (NJ) 54

Sunday's Games

North Greenville at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

Siena at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Johnson & Wales (NC) at Elon, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Navy at Towson, 4 p.m.

UMass vs. Hofstra at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T at Houston, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00073.700
FAU00.00081.889
W. Kentucky00.00081.889
Charlotte00.00082.800
North Texas00.00082.800
UAB00.00072.778
Rice01.00062.750
Louisiana Tech00.00063.667
UTEP00.00063.667
UTSA00.00054.556
FIU00.00044.500

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 82, Detroit 80, OT

New Mexico 94, UTSA 76

Middle Tennessee 85, Belmont 75, OT

North Texas 60, Grand Canyon 58

West Virginia 81, UAB 70

DePaul 91, UTEP 70

W. Kentucky 64, Wright St. 60

Wyoming 92, Louisiana Tech 65

Monday's Games

Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

FIU at Howard, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Utah, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee201.00074.636
Cleveland St.201.00065.545
N. Kentucky201.00055.500
Youngstown St.11.50073.700
Fort Wayne11.50074.636
Detroit11.50056.455
Robert Morris11.50047.364
Green Bay11.50028.200
Wright St.02.00055.500
Oakland02.00029.182
IUPUI02.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 82, Detroit 80, OT

Kent St. 67, Cleveland St. 58

Marshall 69, Robert Morris 60

W. Kentucky 64, Wright St. 60

Green Bay 70, UMKC 64

Fort Wayne 65, Missouri St. 61

Sunday's Games

Ohio at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

North Park at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Spalding at IUPUI, 11 a.m.

Tuesday's Games

Green Bay at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00048.333
Chicago St.00.00037.300

Sunday's Games

Chicago St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Peter's at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton00.00082.800
Cornell00.00072.778
Yale00.00083.727
Harvard00.00073.700
Brown00.00065.545
Penn00.00067.462
Dartmouth00.00047.364
Columbia00.00049.308

Saturday's Games

Kentucky 69, Yale 59

Penn 77, Temple 57

Michigan St. 68, Brown 50

Princeton 91, Monmouth (NJ) 54

Monday's Games

Yale at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dartmouth at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Iona at Union, N.J., 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00052.714
Siena101.00054.556
Rider101.00044.500
Manhattan101.00035.375
Niagara11.50044.500
Mount St. Mary's11.50056.455
Fairfield11.50046.400
Quinnipiac01.00092.818
Marist00.00045.444
St. Peter's02.00045.444
Canisius02.00027.222

Saturday's Games

Quinnipiac 76, Lafayette 63

Saint Joseph's 73, St. Peter's 57

Toledo 69, Canisius 68

Boston U. 72, Marist 70

Mount St. Mary's 51, Loyola (Md.) 34

Sunday's Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Iona at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.

E. Michigan at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Siena at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Yale at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Peter's at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Iona at Union, N.J., 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00073.700
Toledo00.00073.700
Ball St.00.00064.600
Buffalo00.00055.500
Akron00.00044.500
Ohio00.00044.500
Cent. Michigan00.00046.400
Bowling Green00.00035.375
Miami (Ohio)00.00035.375
N. Illinois00.00036.333
W. Michigan00.00037.300
E. Michigan00.00028.200

Saturday's Games

Tulane 88, Buffalo 63

Ball St. 88, Evansville 69

Toledo 69, Canisius 68

Ill.-Chicago 62, W. Michigan 56

Kent St. 67, Cleveland St. 58

Tulsa 70, Cent. Michigan 63

Sunday's Games

Calumet College of St. Joseph at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

E. Michigan at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at Akron, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Illinois at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00064.600
NC Central00.00055.500
Coppin St.00.00047.364
Howard00.00047.364
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00037.300
Delaware St.00.00019.100
SC State00.000110.091

Saturday's Games

SC-Upstate 89, SC State 84, OT

Georgian Court 75, Delaware St. 69

Norfolk St. 67, William & Mary 53

Duke 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

UMBC 75, Morgan St. 63

Sunday's Games

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

Howard at VCU, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6 p.m.

FIU at Howard, 7 p.m.

NC Central at LSU, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.201.00091.900
Bradley201.00073.700
Murray St.201.00054.556
Drake11.50082.800
S. Illinois11.50064.600
Belmont11.50065.545
Illinois St.11.50056.455
Missouri St.11.50046.400
N. Iowa11.50036.333
Ill.-Chicago02.00064.600
Valparaiso02.00047.364
Evansville02.00039.250

Saturday's Games

Ball St. 88, Evansville 69

Richmond 82, Drake 52

Ill.-Chicago 62, W. Michigan 56

Mississippi 98, Valparaiso 61

Bellarmine 69, Murray St. 58

Illinois St. 77, SIU-Edwardsville 71

Middle Tennessee 85, Belmont 75, OT

Fort Wayne 65, Missouri St. 61

S. Illinois 74, Alcorn St. 68

Sunday's Games

Indiana St. at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Florida at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Prairie View at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Lincoln (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNLV00.0001001.000
New Mexico00.000901.000
Utah St.00.000701.000
Boise St.00.00082.800
Nevada00.00083.727
San Jose St.00.00083.727
San Diego St.00.00073.700
Air Force00.00074.636
Colorado St.00.00064.600
Wyoming00.00055.500
Fresno St.00.00036.333

Saturday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 68, San Diego St. 61

New Mexico 94, UTSA 76

UNLV 74, Washington St. 70

Pacific 76, Fresno St. 72

San Jose St. 75, Santa Clara 64

Oregon 78, Nevada 65

Boise St. 57, Saint Louis 52

Wyoming 92, Louisiana Tech 65

Sunday's Games

Loyola Marymount vs. Utah St. at Las Vegas, 12:30 a.m.

Peru St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

New Mexico vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New Orleans at Boise St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00044.500
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00056.455
Sacred Heart00.00056.455
St. Francis (NY)00.00045.444
Stonehill00.00047.364
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00037.300
Merrimack00.000210.167
LIU00.00018.111
CCSU00.00019.100

Saturday's Games

UConn 114, LIU 61

Pittsburgh 91, Sacred Heart 66

Mass.-Lowell 68, St. Francis (NY) 59

Sunday's Games

CCSU at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

Stonehill at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond, 7 p.m.

