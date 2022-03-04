All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|17
|1
|.944
|25
|5
|.833
|UMBC
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|13
|.552
|Stony Brook
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|New Hampshire
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|12
|.556
|Albany (NY)
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Hartford
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|19
|.367
|Binghamton
|8
|10
|.444
|11
|16
|.407
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|15
|.500
|NJIT
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Maine
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|23
|.207
Thursday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 83, Hartford 73
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|15
|2
|.882
|26
|4
|.867
|SMU
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|7
|.750
|Memphis
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|9
|.667
|Tulane
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|13
|.500
|Temple
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|UCF
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|10
|.630
|Cincinnati
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|East Carolina
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|Wichita St.
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|12
|.538
|Tulsa
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|19
|.321
|South Florida
|3
|14
|.176
|8
|21
|.276
Thursday's Games
Houston 84, Temple 46
SMU 76, Cincinnati 71
Tulane 82, UCF 67
Memphis 73, South Florida 64
Saturday's Games
East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston at Memphis, Noon
South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|15
|2
|.882
|25
|4
|.862
|VCU
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|7
|.750
|Dayton
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Saint Louis
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Richmond
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|George Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|George Mason
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Fordham
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|15
|.483
|UMass
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|16
|.448
|Rhode Island
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|18
|.357
|La Salle
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|18
|.333
|Duquesne
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|22
|.214
Friday's Games
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Davidson at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.
La Salle at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
George Washington at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Joseph's, 2:30 p.m.
UMass at George Mason, 4 p.m.
VCU at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|3
|.842
|26
|4
|.867
|North Carolina
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Notre Dame
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|9
|.700
|Miami
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Wake Forest
|13
|7
|.650
|23
|8
|.742
|Virginia Tech
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Florida St.
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|13
|.552
|Syracuse
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|15
|.500
|Clemson
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Louisville
|6
|13
|.316
|12
|17
|.414
|Boston College
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|18
|.379
|Pittsburgh
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|19
|.367
|Georgia Tech
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
|NC State
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
Saturday's Games
Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon
Virginia at Louisville, Noon
Miami at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson, 2 p.m.
NC State at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|9
|.700
|Bellarmine
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|13
|.581
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Lipscomb
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|19
|.424
|E. Kentucky
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|18
|.419
|North Alabama
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|21
|.300
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|10
|.688
|Jacksonville
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Florida Gulf Coast
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|11
|.656
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|18
|.419
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|19
|.367
Thursday's Games
Bellarmine 81, Florida Gulf Coast 68
Jacksonville 79, Cent. Arkansas 69
Jacksonville St. 78, Kennesaw St. 67
Liberty 52, Lipscomb 47
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., TBA
Bellarmine at Liberty, TBA
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|5
|.833
|Kansas
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Texas Tech
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Texas
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|TCU
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|10
|.655
|Iowa St.
|7
|10
|.412
|20
|10
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|15
|.483
|Oklahoma
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Kansas St.
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|West Virginia
|3
|14
|.176
|14
|16
|.467
Thursday's Games
Kansas 72, TCU 68
Saturday's Games
TCU at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Texas at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|7
|.759
|UConn
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|St. John's
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|13
|.552
|Xavier
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|12
|.586
|DePaul
|6
|13
|.316
|15
|14
|.517
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|Georgetown
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|23
|.207
Saturday's Games
Villanova at Butler, Noon
Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at UConn, 5 p.m.
Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m.
St. John's at Marquette, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|15
|4
|.789
|23
|7
|.767
|Weber St.
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|S. Utah
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|N. Colorado
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|13
|.581
|Montana
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|12
|.600
|E. Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|Portland St.
|10
|9
|.526
|12
|15
|.444
|Sacramento St.
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|17
|.346
|N. Arizona
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|21
|.300
|Idaho
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|21
|.276
|Idaho St.
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
Thursday's Games
E. Washington 69, N. Arizona 62
Portland St. 79, Idaho 68
S. Utah 79, Idaho St. 71
N. Colorado 75, Montana 66
Montana St. 75, Sacramento St. 69
Saturday's Games
Portland St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|15
|1
|.938
|23
|6
|.793
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|High Point
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|17
|.452
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|NC A&T
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|19
|.387
|Hampton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|19
|.321
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|14
|2
|.875
|21
|8
|.724
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|12
|.586
|SC-Upstate
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|15
|.464
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Presbyterian
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|20
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|24
|.200
Friday's Games
NC A&T vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., Noon
Charleston Southern vs. SC-Upstate at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
High Point vs. Winthrop at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.
Campbell vs. Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|8
|.724
|Purdue
|13
|6
|.684
|24
|6
|.800
|Iowa
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Ohio St.
|12
|7
|.632
|19
|9
|.679
|Rutgers
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Michigan St.
|10
|9
|.526
|19
|11
|.633
|Michigan
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|13
|.552
|Indiana
|9
|10
|.474
|18
|11
|.621
|Maryland
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Penn St.
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|15
|.444
|Northwestern
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|15
|.211
|13
|15
|.464
|Nebraska
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
Thursday's Games
Illinois 60, Penn St. 55
Ohio St. 80, Michigan St. 69
Iowa 82, Michigan 71
Saturday's Games
Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Penn St. at Rutgers, Noon
Michigan at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Long Beach St.
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Hawaii
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|9
|.625
|UC Irvine
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Riverside
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Davis
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|CS Northridge
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|17
|.292
|Cal Poly
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|20
|.231
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|15
|.464
Thursday's Games
UC San Diego 72, CS Bakersfield 70
Cal Poly 65, UC Irvine 54
Long Beach St. 68, UC Davis 65
Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.