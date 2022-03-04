All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont171.944255.833
UMBC117.6111613.552
Stony Brook108.5561813.581
New Hampshire108.5561512.556
Albany (NY)99.5001317.433
Hartford99.5001119.367
Binghamton810.4441116.407
Mass.-Lowell711.3891515.500
NJIT612.3331117.393
Maine315.167623.207

Thursday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 83, Hartford 73

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston152.882264.867
SMU124.750217.750
Memphis125.706189.667
Tulane107.5881313.500
Temple97.5631611.593
UCF98.5291710.630
Cincinnati711.3891714.548
East Carolina610.3751513.536
Wichita St.59.3571412.538
Tulsa314.176919.321
South Florida314.176821.276

Thursday's Games

Houston 84, Temple 46

SMU 76, Cincinnati 71

Tulane 82, UCF 67

Memphis 73, South Florida 64

Saturday's Games

East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at Memphis, Noon

South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.

UCF at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson152.882254.862
VCU143.824217.750
Dayton134.765219.700
St. Bonaventure115.688198.704
Saint Louis116.6472010.667
Richmond107.5881911.633
George Washington88.5001216.429
George Mason78.4671414.500
Fordham710.4121415.483
UMass611.3531316.448
Rhode Island511.3131414.500
Saint Joseph's413.2351018.357
La Salle413.235918.333
Duquesne115.063622.214

Friday's Games

Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Davidson at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.

La Salle at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph's, 2:30 p.m.

UMass at George Mason, 4 p.m.

VCU at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke163.842264.867
North Carolina145.737228.733
Notre Dame145.737219.700
Miami136.684219.700
Wake Forest137.650238.742
Virginia Tech118.5791911.633
Virginia118.5791712.586
Florida St.910.4741613.552
Syracuse910.4741515.500
Clemson712.3681515.500
Louisville613.3161217.414
Boston College613.3161118.379
Pittsburgh613.3161119.367
Georgia Tech415.2111119.367
NC State415.2111119.367

Saturday's Games

Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon

Virginia at Louisville, Noon

Miami at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 2 p.m.

NC State at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.133.813219.700
Bellarmine115.6881813.581
Cent. Arkansas79.4381120.355
Lipscomb610.3751419.424
E. Kentucky511.3131318.419
North Alabama214.125921.300

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty124.7502210.688
Jacksonville115.688209.690
Florida Gulf Coast106.6252111.656
Kennesaw St.79.4381318.419
North Florida79.4381120.355
Stetson511.3131119.367

Thursday's Games

Bellarmine 81, Florida Gulf Coast 68

Jacksonville 79, Cent. Arkansas 69

Jacksonville St. 78, Kennesaw St. 67

Liberty 52, Lipscomb 47

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., TBA

Bellarmine at Liberty, TBA

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor134.765255.833
Kansas134.765246.800
Texas Tech125.706237.767
Texas107.588219.700
TCU89.4711910.655
Iowa St.710.4122010.667
Oklahoma St.710.4121415.483
Oklahoma611.3531614.533
Kansas St.611.3531415.483
West Virginia314.1761416.467

Thursday's Games

Kansas 72, TCU 68

Saturday's Games

TCU at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Texas at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence143.824244.857
Villanova154.789227.759
UConn126.667218.724
Creighton126.667209.690
Seton Hall108.556199.679
Marquette108.5561811.621
St. John's810.4441613.552
Xavier711.3891712.586
DePaul613.3161514.517
Butler613.3161317.433
Georgetown018.000623.207

Saturday's Games

Villanova at Butler, Noon

Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at UConn, 5 p.m.

Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m.

St. John's at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.154.789237.767
Weber St.136.6842010.667
S. Utah136.6841910.655
N. Colorado136.6841813.581
Montana118.5791812.600
E. Washington109.5261614.533
Portland St.109.5261215.444
Sacramento St.514.263917.346
N. Arizona514.263921.300
Idaho514.263821.276
Idaho St.515.250722.241

Thursday's Games

E. Washington 69, N. Arizona 62

Portland St. 79, Idaho 68

S. Utah 79, Idaho St. 71

N. Colorado 75, Montana 66

Montana St. 75, Sacramento St. 69

Saturday's Games

Portland St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood151.938236.793
Campbell88.5001612.571
High Point79.4381417.452
Radford79.4381118.379
NC A&T610.3751219.387
Hampton511.313919.321

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop142.875218.724
Gardner-Webb115.6881712.586
SC-Upstate106.6251315.464
UNC-Asheville88.5001614.533
Presbyterian412.2501220.375
Charleston Southern115.063624.200

Friday's Games

NC A&T vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., Noon

Charleston Southern vs. SC-Upstate at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

High Point vs. Winthrop at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

Campbell vs. Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wisconsin154.789245.828
Illinois145.737218.724
Purdue136.684246.800
Iowa127.632228.733
Ohio St.127.632199.679
Rutgers118.5791712.586
Michigan St.109.5261911.633
Michigan109.5261613.552
Indiana910.4741811.621
Maryland712.3681515.500
Penn St.712.3681215.444
Northwestern613.3161315.464
Minnesota415.2111315.464
Nebraska316.158921.300

Thursday's Games

Illinois 60, Penn St. 55

Ohio St. 80, Michigan St. 69

Iowa 82, Michigan 71

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Penn St. at Rutgers, Noon

Michigan at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton103.769179.654
Long Beach St.103.7691611.593
Hawaii94.692159.625
UC Irvine85.615149.609
UC Riverside85.6151510.600
UC Santa Barbara75.5831510.600
UC Davis54.556128.600
CS Northridge312.200721.250
CS Bakersfield211.154717.292
Cal Poly212.143620.231
UC San Diego00.0001315.464

Thursday's Games

UC San Diego 72, CS Bakersfield 70

Cal Poly 65, UC Irvine 54

Long Beach St. 68, UC Davis 65

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

