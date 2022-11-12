All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant00.000201.000
Mass.-Lowell00.000201.000
New Hampshire00.000201.000
Binghamton00.000101.000
Albany (NY)00.00011.500
Maine00.00011.500
UMBC00.00011.500
Vermont00.00011.500
NJIT00.00002.000

Friday's Games

New Hampshire 83, Fairfield 71

Bryant 89, Dartmouth 70

Maine 90, Maine-Fort Kent 45

Cal Baptist 59, NJIT 43

Saturday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Marist, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NJIT at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Maine at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Princeton at UMBC, 6 p.m.

Union (NY) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Bryant, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.000201.000
Houston00.000201.000
Tulane00.000201.000
East Carolina00.000101.000
Memphis00.000101.000
Wichita St.00.000101.000
SMU00.00011.500
Temple00.00011.500
UCF00.00011.500
South Florida00.00002.000
Tulsa00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Houston 81, Saint Joseph's 55

Dayton 74, SMU 62

Temple 68, Villanova 64

Tulane 75, McNeese St. 58

UCF 68, Florida St. 54

Auburn 67, South Florida 59

Saturday's Games

Jackson St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, Noon

Monday's Games

Stetson at South Florida, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at UCF, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.000201.000
Dayton00.000201.000
George Washington00.000201.000
Loyola Chicago00.000201.000
Richmond00.000201.000
Saint Louis00.000101.000
St. Bonaventure00.000101.000
VCU00.000101.000
Duquesne00.00011.500
Fordham00.00011.500
George Mason00.00011.500
UMass00.00011.500
La Salle00.00001.000
Rhode Island00.00001.000
Saint Joseph's00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Houston 81, Saint Joseph's 55

George Washington 85, Howard 75

Dayton 74, SMU 62

George Mason 83, Longwood 69

Kentucky 77, Duquesne 52

Richmond 68, N. Iowa 55

Arkansas 74, Fordham 48

Loyola Chicago 70, Ill.-Chicago 63

Saturday's Games

Wagner at La Salle, 3 p.m.

Texas St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

VMI at Davidson, 2 p.m.

American at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

SC State at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston College00.000201.000
Duke00.000201.000
Miami00.000201.000
NC State00.000201.000
North Carolina00.000201.000
Virginia00.000201.000
Virginia Tech00.000201.000
Wake Forest00.000201.000
Georgia Tech00.000101.000
Notre Dame00.000101.000
Syracuse00.000101.000
Clemson00.00011.500
Pittsburgh00.00011.500
Florida St.00.00002.000
Louisville00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Boston College 70, Detroit 66

Duke 84, SC-Upstate 38

Miami 79, UNC-Greensboro 65

NC State 73, Campbell 67

North Carolina 102, Coll. of Charleston 86

West Virginia 81, Pittsburgh 56

South Carolina 60, Clemson 58

UCF 68, Florida St. 54

Wake Forest 81, Georgia 71

Virginia 89, Monmouth (NJ) 42

Saturday's Games

Wright St. at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Youngstown St. at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Maine at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Troy at Florida St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Virginia, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Alabama00.000201.000
Queens (NC)00.000201.000
Bellarmine00.000101.000
Jacksonville St.00.000101.000
Stetson00.000101.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00011.500
E. Kentucky00.00011.500
Florida Gulf Coast00.00011.500
Jacksonville00.00011.500
Kennesaw St.00.00011.500
Liberty00.00011.500
Austin Peay00.00002.000
Lipscomb00.00001.000
North Florida00.00002.000

Friday's Games

Jacksonville 85, Johnson 34

Cent. Arkansas 107, Hendrix 56

Florida 88, Kennesaw St. 78

Purdue 63, Austin Peay 44

Alabama 95, Liberty 59

Washington 75, North Florida 67

Saturday's Games

Campbellsville at Lipscomb, 5:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Morehead St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, Noon

Ave Maria at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Campbellsville at Bellarmine, 6 p.m.

Brewton-Parker College at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

NC Central at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Blue Mountain at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Stetson at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Milligan at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000201.000
Kansas00.000201.000
Kansas St.00.000201.000
TCU00.000201.000
Texas00.000201.000
Texas Tech00.000201.000
West Virginia00.000201.000
Iowa St.00.000101.000
Oklahoma00.00011.500
Oklahoma St.00.00011.500

Friday's Games

Kansas St. 63, California 54

West Virginia 81, Pittsburgh 56

Baylor 87, Norfolk St. 70

Oklahoma 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

TCU 77, Lamar 66

Sunday's Games

NC A&T at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Colorado at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton00.000201.000
DePaul00.000201.000
Marquette00.000201.000
UConn00.000201.000
Xavier00.000201.000
Butler00.000101.000
Georgetown00.000101.000
Providence00.000101.000
Seton Hall00.000101.000
St. John's00.000101.000
Villanova00.00011.500

Friday's Games

UConn 86, Boston U. 57

Temple 68, Villanova 64

Xavier 86, Montana 64

DePaul 86, W. Illinois 74

Saturday's Games

Green Bay at Georgetown, 11 a.m.

St. Peter's at Seton Hall, Noon

Lafayette at St. John's, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Delaware St. at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Butler at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Idaho00.00011.500
Idaho St.00.00011.500
N. Colorado00.00011.500
Weber St.00.00011.500
E. Washington00.00002.000
Montana00.00002.000
Montana St.00.00001.000
N. Arizona00.00002.000
Portland St.00.00001.000
Sacramento St.00.00001.000

Friday's Games

N. Colorado 80, Texas A&M Commerce 77

Xavier 86, Montana 64

Yale 74, E. Washington 60

Portland 98, Portland St. 91

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Idaho at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Colorado at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

E. Washington vs. MVSU at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.000101.000
UNC-Asheville00.000101.000
Campbell00.00011.500
Charleston Southern00.00011.500
Presbyterian00.00011.500
SC-Upstate00.00011.500
Winthrop00.00011.500
Gardner-Webb00.00002.000
Longwood00.00002.000
Radford00.00002.000

Friday's Games

Duke 84, SC-Upstate 38

George Mason 83, Longwood 69

NC State 73, Campbell 67

Saturday's Games

Brevard at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Wofford at High Point, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pfeiffer at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bridgewater (Va.) at Radford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois00.000201.000
Indiana00.000201.000
Iowa00.000201.000
Maryland00.000201.000
Michigan00.000201.000
Minnesota00.000201.000
Nebraska00.000201.000
Northwestern00.000201.000
Ohio St.00.000201.000
Penn St.00.000201.000
Purdue00.000201.000
Rutgers00.000201.000
Wisconsin00.000201.000
Michigan St.00.00011.500

Friday's Games

Gonzaga 64, Michigan St. 63

Minnesota 72, St. Francis (NY) 54

Purdue 63, Austin Peay 44

Wisconsin 60, Stanford 50

Iowa 112, NC A&T 71

Northwestern 63, N. Illinois 46

Michigan 88, E. Michigan 83

Illinois 86, UMKC 48

Saturday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

DePaul at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Butler at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Davis00.000201.000
UC Irvine00.000201.000
UC Santa Barbara00.000201.000
CS Northridge00.000101.000
Hawaii00.000101.000
CS Bakersfield00.00011.500
Cal Poly00.00011.500
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00011.500
Long Beach St.00.00011.500
UC Riverside00.00011.500
UC San Diego00.00001.000

Friday's Games

UC Santa Barbara 61, Fresno St. 54

Utah 72, CS Bakersfield 44

Cal St.-Fullerton 74, Pepperdine 71

UC Irvine 69, Oregon 56

UCLA 93, Long Beach St. 69

Saturday's Games

Hawaii 72, MVSU 54

CS Northridge at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montana St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Vermont at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

