All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
New Hampshire 83, Fairfield 71
Bryant 89, Dartmouth 70
Maine 90, Maine-Fort Kent 45
Cal Baptist 59, NJIT 43
Saturday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Marist, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
NJIT at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Maine at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Princeton at UMBC, 6 p.m.
Union (NY) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Maine-Fort Kent at Bryant, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Houston 81, Saint Joseph's 55
Dayton 74, SMU 62
Temple 68, Villanova 64
Tulane 75, McNeese St. 58
UCF 68, Florida St. 54
Auburn 67, South Florida 59
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, Noon
Monday's Games
Stetson at South Florida, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at UCF, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Houston, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Houston 81, Saint Joseph's 55
George Washington 85, Howard 75
Dayton 74, SMU 62
George Mason 83, Longwood 69
Kentucky 77, Duquesne 52
Richmond 68, N. Iowa 55
Arkansas 74, Fordham 48
Loyola Chicago 70, Ill.-Chicago 63
Saturday's Games
Wagner at La Salle, 3 p.m.
Texas St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
VMI at Davidson, 2 p.m.
American at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
SC State at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Boston College 70, Detroit 66
Duke 84, SC-Upstate 38
Miami 79, UNC-Greensboro 65
NC State 73, Campbell 67
North Carolina 102, Coll. of Charleston 86
West Virginia 81, Pittsburgh 56
South Carolina 60, Clemson 58
UCF 68, Florida St. 54
Wake Forest 81, Georgia 71
Virginia 89, Monmouth (NJ) 42
Saturday's Games
Wright St. at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Youngstown St. at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Maine at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Troy at Florida St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Virginia, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
Jacksonville 85, Johnson 34
Cent. Arkansas 107, Hendrix 56
Florida 88, Kennesaw St. 78
Purdue 63, Austin Peay 44
Alabama 95, Liberty 59
Washington 75, North Florida 67
Saturday's Games
Campbellsville at Lipscomb, 5:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Morehead St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, Noon
Ave Maria at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Campbellsville at Bellarmine, 6 p.m.
Brewton-Parker College at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
NC Central at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Blue Mountain at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Stetson at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Milligan at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Friday's Games
Kansas St. 63, California 54
West Virginia 81, Pittsburgh 56
Baylor 87, Norfolk St. 70
Oklahoma 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
TCU 77, Lamar 66
Sunday's Games
NC A&T at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Colorado at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Friday's Games
UConn 86, Boston U. 57
Temple 68, Villanova 64
Xavier 86, Montana 64
DePaul 86, W. Illinois 74
Saturday's Games
Green Bay at Georgetown, 11 a.m.
St. Peter's at Seton Hall, Noon
Lafayette at St. John's, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at Providence, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
DePaul at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Butler at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Creighton, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
N. Colorado 80, Texas A&M Commerce 77
Xavier 86, Montana 64
Yale 74, E. Washington 60
Portland 98, Portland St. 91
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Idaho at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Colorado at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
E. Washington vs. MVSU at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
Duke 84, SC-Upstate 38
George Mason 83, Longwood 69
NC State 73, Campbell 67
Saturday's Games
Brevard at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Wofford at High Point, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pfeiffer at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Bridgewater (Va.) at Radford, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Friday's Games
Gonzaga 64, Michigan St. 63
Minnesota 72, St. Francis (NY) 54
Purdue 63, Austin Peay 44
Wisconsin 60, Stanford 50
Iowa 112, NC A&T 71
Northwestern 63, N. Illinois 46
Michigan 88, E. Michigan 83
Illinois 86, UMKC 48
Saturday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
DePaul at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Butler at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Illinois, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
UC Santa Barbara 61, Fresno St. 54
Utah 72, CS Bakersfield 44
Cal St.-Fullerton 74, Pepperdine 71
UC Irvine 69, Oregon 56
UCLA 93, Long Beach St. 69
Saturday's Games
Hawaii 72, MVSU 54
CS Northridge at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Montana St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Vermont at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
