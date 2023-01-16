All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston601.000181.947
Hofstra51.833127.632
UNC-Wilmington42.667145.737
Drexel42.667108.556
Towson32.600117.611
William & Mary32.600810.444
Stony Brook32.600711.389
NC A&T33.500811.421
Delaware23.400108.556
Northeastern23.400610.375
Hampton05.000314.176
Elon05.000216.111
Monmouth (NJ)05.000117.056

Monday's Games

Hofstra at Towson, Noon

William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Elon at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU601.000161.941
North Texas52.714144.778
UAB43.571135.722
Charlotte33.500125.706
Rice33.500125.706
W. Kentucky33.500116.647
Middle Tennessee33.500107.588
Louisiana Tech34.429108.556
UTEP24.33398.529
FIU24.33389.471
UTSA16.143711.389

Monday's Games

UTEP at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

North Texas at FIU, 7 p.m.

FAU at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 8 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.62.750145.737
Milwaukee62.750126.667
N. Kentucky62.750118.579
Cleveland St.52.714108.556
Oakland53.625712.368
Fort Wayne43.571126.667
Wright St.44.500118.579
Robert Morris35.375811.421
Detroit35.375712.368
Green Bay17.125217.105
IUPUI08.000316.158

Monday's Games

Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000414.222
Chicago St.00.000416.200

Monday's Games

Hartford at UMBC, 5 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell31.750134.765
Princeton31.750125.706
Harvard22.500117.611
Brown22.50098.529
Penn22.50099.500
Dartmouth22.500612.333
Yale13.250116.647
Columbia13.250613.316

Monday's Games

Cornell at Columbia, Noon

Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Brown at Yale, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena61.857126.667
Iona52.714126.667
Quinnipiac53.625145.737
Rider43.57179.438
Manhattan43.571610.375
Niagara44.50098.529
Marist34.42979.438
Fairfield34.429710.412
Canisius35.375512.294
Mount St. Mary's25.286612.333
St. Peter's27.222711.389

Sunday's Games

Canisius 66, Siena 62

Marist 66, Niagara 64

Rider 70, Iona 67

Quinnipiac 58, Mount St. Mary's 51

Fairfield 56, St. Peter's 52

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.401.000143.824
Ball St.31.750125.706
Akron31.750116.647
Toledo22.500116.647
Bowling Green22.50089.471
Buffalo22.50089.471
Cent. Michigan22.500710.412
W. Michigan22.500611.353
Ohio13.25098.529
Miami (Ohio)13.250710.412
N. Illinois13.250512.294
E. Michigan13.250413.235

Tuesday's Games

W. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morgan St.301.00098.529
Norfolk St.21.667126.667
Md.-Eastern Shore21.66798.529
NC Central21.66798.529
Howard21.667910.474
Coppin St.12.333614.300
SC State03.000316.158
Delaware St.03.000115.063

Monday's Games

Morehouse at Howard, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Illinois62.750145.737
Belmont62.750136.684
Indiana St.62.750136.684
Drake53.625145.737
Bradley53.625127.632
Murray St.53.625108.556
Missouri St.53.62599.500
N. Iowa53.62599.500
Illinois St.35.375811.421
Ill.-Chicago17.125910.474
Valparaiso17.125712.368
Evansville08.000415.211

Sunday's Games

Missouri St. 64, Indiana St. 62

Tuesday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Belmont, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bradley at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nevada51.833154.789
Boise St.41.800144.778
San Diego St.41.800134.765
New Mexico32.600162.889
Utah St.32.600144.778
San Jose St.32.600126.667
Air Force23.400117.611
Colorado St.24.333109.526
Fresno St.24.333611.353
UNLV14.200125.706
Wyoming05.000512.294

Tuesday's Games

Wyoming at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Boise St., 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Diego St. at Colorado St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson401.000118.579
St. Francis (Pa.)401.000710.412
Stonehill32.600712.368
Merrimack32.600514.263
Sacred Heart22.500910.474
CCSU23.400415.211
Wagner13.25087.533
St. Francis (NY)13.25089.471
LIU05.000215.118

Monday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at LIU, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Merrimack, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you