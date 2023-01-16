All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|Hofstra
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|7
|.632
|UNC-Wilmington
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Drexel
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|8
|.556
|Towson
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|William & Mary
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|10
|.444
|Stony Brook
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|NC A&T
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Northeastern
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|Hampton
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Elon
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
Monday's Games
Hofstra at Towson, Noon
William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.
Delaware at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Elon at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|North Texas
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|4
|.778
|UAB
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Charlotte
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Rice
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|W. Kentucky
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|UTEP
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|FIU
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|UTSA
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|11
|.389
Monday's Games
UTEP at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
North Texas at FIU, 7 p.m.
FAU at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Rice at UTSA, 8 p.m.
UAB at Middle Tennessee, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Milwaukee
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|Cleveland St.
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|8
|.556
|Oakland
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|12
|.368
|Fort Wayne
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Wright St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Robert Morris
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|Detroit
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Green Bay
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|17
|.105
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|3
|16
|.158
Monday's Games
Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Monday's Games
Hartford at UMBC, 5 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Princeton
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Harvard
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Brown
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Penn
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Dartmouth
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|Yale
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Columbia
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
Monday's Games
Cornell at Columbia, Noon
Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Brown at Yale, 5 p.m.
Princeton at Penn, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|6
|.667
|Iona
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Rider
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|9
|.438
|Manhattan
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|10
|.375
|Niagara
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Marist
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Fairfield
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|10
|.412
|Canisius
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|12
|.294
|Mount St. Mary's
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|St. Peter's
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|11
|.389
Sunday's Games
Canisius 66, Siena 62
Marist 66, Niagara 64
Rider 70, Iona 67
Quinnipiac 58, Mount St. Mary's 51
Fairfield 56, St. Peter's 52
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Ball St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Akron
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Toledo
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Bowling Green
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Ohio
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|N. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|E. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
Tuesday's Games
W. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|NC Central
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Howard
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|10
|.474
|Coppin St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|16
|.158
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
Monday's Games
Morehouse at Howard, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Illinois
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Belmont
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Indiana St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Drake
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Bradley
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Murray St.
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|8
|.556
|Missouri St.
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|9
|.500
|N. Iowa
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|9
|.500
|Illinois St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|10
|.474
|Valparaiso
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|12
|.368
|Evansville
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
Sunday's Games
Missouri St. 64, Indiana St. 62
Tuesday's Games
Ill.-Chicago at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at Belmont, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Bradley at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nevada
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Boise St.
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|San Diego St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|New Mexico
|3
|2
|.600
|16
|2
|.889
|Utah St.
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Air Force
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Colorado St.
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Fresno St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|UNLV
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|5
|.706
|Wyoming
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Tuesday's Games
Wyoming at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Nevada at Boise St., 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
UNLV at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Diego St. at Colorado St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|8
|.579
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|0
|1.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Stonehill
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Merrimack
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|14
|.263
|Sacred Heart
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|CCSU
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|15
|.211
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|LIU
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
Monday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at LIU, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Merrimack, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.