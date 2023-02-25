All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|10
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|UT Martin
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|SE Missouri
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|15
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|16
|.467
|SIU-Edwardsville
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|S. Indiana
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|15
|.500
|UALR
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|20
|.333
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|20
|.333
|E. Illinois
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|21
|.300
Saturday's Games
UT Martin at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
UALR at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
S. Indiana at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|4
|.857
|Arizona
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Southern Cal
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Arizona St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Utah
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|12
|.586
|Oregon
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington St.
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Washington
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|13
|.552
|Colorado
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|14
|.517
|Stanford
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|17
|.393
|Oregon St.
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|18
|.357
|California
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|25
|.107
Saturday's Games
Arizona St. at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 5 p.m.
Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|16
|1
|.941
|22
|8
|.733
|Navy
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|11
|.621
|Lehigh
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|12
|.571
|Army
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|15
|.500
|American
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Boston U.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|16
|.467
|Holy Cross
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|20
|.333
|Lafayette
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|21
|.300
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|19
|.367
|Bucknell
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
Saturday's Games
Lehigh at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Navy, 4 p.m.
American at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|14
|1
|.933
|24
|4
|.857
|Texas A&M
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|7
|.750
|Kentucky
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Tennessee
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Auburn
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|9
|.679
|Missouri
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|8
|.714
|Arkansas
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|Vanderbilt
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|Florida
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Mississippi St.
|6
|9
|.400
|18
|10
|.643
|Georgia
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|South Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|18
|.357
|LSU
|2
|13
|.133
|13
|15
|.464
|Mississippi
|2
|13
|.133
|10
|18
|.357
Saturday's Games
Missouri at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Arkansas at Alabama, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Florida at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|15
|2
|.882
|21
|9
|.700
|Furman
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|7
|.767
|UNC-Greensboro
|14
|3
|.824
|20
|10
|.667
|W. Carolina
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|14
|.533
|Chattanooga
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|Wofford
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|ETSU
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Mercer
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|18
|.400
|The Citadel
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|20
|.333
|VMI
|2
|15
|.118
|7
|23
|.233
Saturday's Games
The Citadel at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Furman at Samford, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 4 p.m.
VMI at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|9
|.690
|Texas A&M-CC
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|10
|.655
|SE Louisiana
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|13
|.552
|Nicholls
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|14
|.500
|Texas A&M Commerce
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|17
|.433
|Houston Christian
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|19
|.345
|New Orleans
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|18
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|18
|.379
|Lamar
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|McNeese St.
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|21
|.276
Saturday's Games
Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 5:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Lamar, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|12
|2
|.857
|15
|11
|.577
|Grambling St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|8
|.692
|Southern U.
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|14
|.481
|Jackson St.
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|18
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|16
|.429
|Prairie View
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|Texas Southern
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|18
|.357
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|18
|.357
|Alabama St.
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|20
|.286
|Florida A&M
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|19
|.269
|MVSU
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|25
|.138
Saturday's Games
Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|17
|0
|1.000
|26
|4
|.867
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|11
|.621
|N. Dakota St.
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|16
|.448
|St. Thomas (MN)
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|W. Illinois
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|12
|.571
|UMKC
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|South Dakota
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|18
|.379
|Denver
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|16
|.467
|North Dakota
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|19
|.367
|Omaha
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|21
|.276
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Omaha at Denver, 5 p.m.
UMKC at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Marshall
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|7
|.767
|James Madison
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Old Dominion
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|11
|.633
|Troy
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Appalachian St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Georgia Southern
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|South Alabama
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Texas St.
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|19
|.367
|Arkansas St.
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|19
|.387
|Georgia St.
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|20
|.333
Friday's Games
Georgia Southern 73, Appalachian St. 64
Old Dominion 71, Marshall 67
Arkansas St. 64, Louisiana-Monroe 61
Troy 95, Coastal Carolina 74
James Madison 90, Georgia St. 69
Southern Miss. 79, Texas St. 69
Louisiana-Lafayette 74, South Alabama 64
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|14
|1
|.933
|25
|5
|.833
|Gonzaga
|13
|2
|.867
|24
|5
|.828
|Santa Clara
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|8
|.733
|Loyola Marymount
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|11
|.621
|San Francisco
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|12
|.600
|BYU
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|14
|.533
|Pacific
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|17
|.433
|Portland
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|17
|.433
|San Diego
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|18
|.379
|Pepperdine
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|20
|.310
Saturday's Games
Portland at Pacific, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at BYU, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 10:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|6
|.778
|S. Utah
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Stephen F. Austin
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Grand Canyon
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|Tarleton St.
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|Cal Baptist
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Abilene Christian
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|14
|.481
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|18
|.357
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|15
|.483
|Utah Tech
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|16
|.429
|New Mexico St.
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|15
|.375
Friday's Games
Seattle 65, Grand Canyon 54
Saturday's Games
Utah Tech at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cal Baptist at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.