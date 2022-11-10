All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.000101.000
SIU-Edwardsville00.000101.000
Tennessee St.00.000101.000
E. Illinois00.00001.000
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00001.000
Morehead St.00.00001.000
S. Indiana00.00001.000
Tennessee Tech00.00001.000
UALR00.00001.000
UT Martin00.00002.000

Wednesday's Games

Youngstown St. 90, UT Martin 72

Thursday's Games

Campbellsville at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Tenn. Wesleyan at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Hannibal-LaGrange at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at UALR, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SC State at Tennessee St., Noon

SIU-Edwardsville at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Champion Christian at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Lyon College at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at Morehead St., 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000101.000
Arizona St.00.000101.000
Colorado00.000101.000
Oregon00.000101.000
Oregon St.00.000101.000
Stanford00.000101.000
UCLA00.000101.000
Utah00.000101.000
Washington00.000101.000
Washington St.00.000101.000
California00.00001.000
Southern Cal00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

N. Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas St. at California, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Utah, 7 p.m.

Stanford vs. Wisconsin at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

North Florida at Washington, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Army00.000101.000
Boston U.00.000101.000
Bucknell00.000101.000
Navy00.000101.000
American00.00001.000
Colgate00.00001.000
Holy Cross00.00001.000
Lafayette00.00001.000
Lehigh00.00001.000
Loyola (Md.)00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

Marist 73, American 69

Thursday's Games

Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.

Dean at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston U. at UConn, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stonehill at Army, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at St. John's, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.000101.000
Arkansas00.000101.000
Auburn00.000101.000
Florida00.000101.000
Georgia00.000101.000
Kentucky00.000101.000
LSU00.000101.000
Mississippi00.000101.000
Mississippi St.00.000101.000
Missouri00.000101.000
South Carolina00.000101.000
Tennessee00.000101.000
Texas A&M00.000101.000
Vanderbilt00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

LSU 74, UMKC 63

Friday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Florida, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

FAU at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Akron vs. Mississippi St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Fordham at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

South Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Penn at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Georgia at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arkansas St. at LSU, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
ETSU00.000101.000
Furman00.000101.000
Samford00.000101.000
UNC-Greensboro00.000101.000
Wofford00.000101.000
Chattanooga00.00001.000
Mercer00.00001.000
The Citadel00.00001.000
VMI00.00001.000
W. Carolina00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Oakland City at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Penn St.-New Kensington at VMI, 7 p.m.

Spring Hill at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belmont at Furman, 7 p.m.

Milligan at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Miami, 7 p.m.

Elon vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belhaven at Samford, 3 p.m.

Wofford at High Point, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Lamar00.000101.000
McNeese St.00.000101.000
SE Louisiana00.000101.000
Houston Christian00.00001.000
Incarnate Word00.00001.000
New Orleans00.00001.000
Nicholls00.00001.000
Northwestern St.00.00001.000
Texas A&M Commerce00.00001.000
Texas A&M-CC00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Ouachita Baptist at Northwestern St., 1 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas, 9 p.m.

Nicholls at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

McNeese St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Lamar at TCU, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (Ill.) at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Illinois St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.000201.000
Grambling St.00.000101.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00011.500
Alabama A&M00.00000.000
Alabama St.00.00001.000
Alcorn St.00.00001.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00001.000
Florida A&M00.00002.000
Jackson St.00.00001.000
MVSU00.00001.000
Southern U.00.00001.000
Texas Southern00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

Prairie View 95, North American 68

Ark.-Pine Bluff 87, Champion Christian 55

Portland 91, Florida A&M 54

Thursday's Games

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

MVSU at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Jackson St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
W. Illinois00.000201.000
Denver00.000101.000
North Dakota00.000101.000
S. Dakota St.00.00011.500
South Dakota00.00011.500
N. Dakota St.00.00001.000
Omaha00.00001.000
Oral Roberts00.00001.000
St. Thomas (MN)00.00001.000
UMKC00.00002.000

Wednesday's Games

W. Illinois 113, Rockford 56

LSU 74, UMKC 63

South Dakota 85, Lipscomb 77

S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66

Thursday's Games

N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Omaha at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

John Brown at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

UMKC at Illinois, 9 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dakota St. at South Dakota, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.000201.000
Appalachian St.00.000101.000
Arkansas St.00.000101.000
Coastal Carolina00.000101.000
Georgia St.00.000101.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000101.000
Old Dominion00.000101.000
South Alabama00.000101.000
Southern Miss.00.000101.000
Troy00.000101.000
Georgia Southern00.00001.000
Louisiana-Monroe00.00001.000
Marshall00.00001.000
Texas St.00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

James Madison 106, Hampton 58

South Alabama 97, Mobile 59

Thursday's Games

NC Central at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Mid-America Christian at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Mississippi Univ. for Women at Troy, 7 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Harvard at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.

Methodist at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

James Madison at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Texas St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at LSU, 6 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Portland00.000201.000
San Diego00.000201.000
BYU00.000101.000
Gonzaga00.000101.000
Loyola Marymount00.000101.000
Pepperdine00.000101.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000101.000
San Francisco00.000101.000
Santa Clara00.000101.000
Pacific00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

San Diego 79, Florida Gulf Coast 73

Portland 91, Florida A&M 54

Thursday's Games

UC Riverside at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Vermont at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Gonzaga vs. Michigan St. at San Diego, 6:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

BYU at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon00.000201.000
Seattle00.000201.000
Abilene Christian00.000101.000
New Mexico St.00.000101.000
Sam Houston St.00.000101.000
Stephen F. Austin00.000101.000
Utah Valley St.00.00011.500
Cal Baptist00.00001.000
S. Utah00.00001.000
Tarleton St.00.00001.000
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00001.000
Texas-Arlington00.00001.000
Utah Tech00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

Utah Valley St. 91, W. Colorado 64

Grand Canyon 101, San Diego Christian 50

Seattle 106, Puget Sound 55

Thursday's Games

SW Adventist at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

La Verne at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

NJIT at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Canyon at Nevada, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

SW Adventist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Southwestern (Texas) at Texas-Arlington, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

