OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Youngstown St. 90, UT Martin 72
Thursday's Games
Campbellsville at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Tenn. Wesleyan at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Hannibal-LaGrange at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at UALR, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SC State at Tennessee St., Noon
SIU-Edwardsville at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Champion Christian at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Lyon College at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at Morehead St., 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
N. Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas St. at California, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Utah, 7 p.m.
Stanford vs. Wisconsin at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
North Florida at Washington, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Marist 73, American 69
Thursday's Games
Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.
Dean at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston U. at UConn, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stonehill at Army, 1 p.m.
Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
Lafayette at St. John's, 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
LSU 74, UMKC 63
Friday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Florida, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
FAU at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Akron vs. Mississippi St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Fordham at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
South Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Penn at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Georgia at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arkansas St. at LSU, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Oakland City at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Penn St.-New Kensington at VMI, 7 p.m.
Spring Hill at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Belmont at Furman, 7 p.m.
Milligan at Mercer, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Miami, 7 p.m.
Elon vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Belhaven at Samford, 3 p.m.
Wofford at High Point, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Ouachita Baptist at Northwestern St., 1 p.m.
Houston Christian at Texas, 9 p.m.
Nicholls at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
McNeese St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Lamar at TCU, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Ill.) at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Illinois St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Prairie View 95, North American 68
Ark.-Pine Bluff 87, Champion Christian 55
Portland 91, Florida A&M 54
Thursday's Games
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Colorado at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
MVSU at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Jackson St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Wednesday's Games
W. Illinois 113, Rockford 56
LSU 74, UMKC 63
South Dakota 85, Lipscomb 77
S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66
Thursday's Games
N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Omaha at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Colorado College at Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
John Brown at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
UMKC at Illinois, 9 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Dakota St. at South Dakota, 6 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
James Madison 106, Hampton 58
South Alabama 97, Mobile 59
Thursday's Games
NC Central at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Mid-America Christian at Texas St., 7 p.m.
Mississippi Univ. for Women at Troy, 7 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Harvard at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.
Methodist at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
James Madison at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Texas St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at LSU, 6 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
San Diego 79, Florida Gulf Coast 73
Portland 91, Florida A&M 54
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Vermont at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Gonzaga vs. Michigan St. at San Diego, 6:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
BYU at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Utah Valley St. 91, W. Colorado 64
Grand Canyon 101, San Diego Christian 50
Seattle 106, Puget Sound 55
Thursday's Games
SW Adventist at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
La Verne at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
NJIT at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Grand Canyon at Nevada, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
SW Adventist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Southwestern (Texas) at Texas-Arlington, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
CS Northridge at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
