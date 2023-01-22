All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville53.625147.667
UT Martin53.625138.619
Morehead St.53.625129.571
S. Indiana53.625129.571
SE Missouri53.6251011.476
Tennessee Tech53.625912.429
Tennessee St.35.3751110.524
E. Illinois35.375714.333
Lindenwood (Mo.)26.250714.333
UALR26.250615.286

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. 72, Lindenwood (Mo.) 63

S. Indiana 82, SIU-Edwardsville 72

UALR 89, Tennessee St. 77

UT Martin 91, E. Illinois 78

SE Missouri 84, Tennessee Tech 77, 2OT

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA81.889173.850
Utah73.700147.667
Arizona63.667173.850
Arizona St.63.667155.750
Southern Cal63.667146.700
Oregon54.556119.550
Washington St.45.444911.450
Washington46.400129.571
Colorado36.333119.550
California26.250316.158
Stanford27.222712.368
Oregon St.17.125712.368

Saturday's Games

Arizona 58, UCLA 52

Utah 86, Washington 61

Southern Cal 77, Arizona St. 69

Stanford 71, Oregon 64

Sunday's Games

Oregon St. at California, 3 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate801.000147.667
Lehigh62.750118.579
Army53.6251110.524
American44.500127.632
Holy Cross44.500714.333
Lafayette44.500615.286
Navy35.3751010.500
Boston U.35.3751011.476
Loyola (Md.)26.250714.333
Bucknell17.125813.381

Saturday's Games

Boston U. 66, Loyola (Md.) 53

Navy 77, Army 71

Holy Cross 80, Bucknell 73

Colgate 62, American 61

Lehigh 61, Lafayette 49

Monday's Games

Colgate at Boston U., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama701.000172.895
Auburn61.857163.842
Tennessee61.857163.842
Texas A&M51.833136.684
Kentucky43.571136.684
Florida43.571118.579
Georgia33.500136.684
Vanderbilt33.500109.526
Missouri34.429145.737
Arkansas25.286136.684
South Carolina15.167811.421
LSU16.143127.632
Mississippi St.16.143127.632
Mississippi16.143910.474

Saturday's Games

Arkansas 69, Mississippi 57

Vanderbilt 85, Georgia 82

Kentucky 76, Texas A&M 67

Auburn 81, South Carolina 66

Tennessee 77, LSU 56

Alabama 85, Missouri 64

Florida 61, Mississippi St. 59

Tuesday's Games

LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford801.000147.667
UNC-Greensboro71.875138.619
Furman52.714146.700
W. Carolina44.5001110.524
ETSU44.500813.381
Wofford34.429119.550
Chattanooga35.3751110.524
The Citadel35.375812.400
Mercer26.250912.429
VMI08.000516.238

Saturday's Games

The Citadel 60, VMI 52

ETSU 78, Chattanooga 62

UNC-Greensboro 59, Mercer 48

Samford 74, W. Carolina 65

Sunday's Games

Furman at Wofford, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Louisiana52.714119.550
Nicholls52.714109.526
Northwestern St.43.571128.600
Texas A&M-CC43.571119.550
Texas A&M Commerce43.571813.381
Houston Christian43.571713.350
New Orleans34.429612.333
Incarnate Word25.286812.400
Lamar25.286614.300
McNeese St.25.286515.250

Saturday's Games

Nicholls 71, McNeese St. 68

SE Louisiana 79, Texas A&M Commerce 73

Northwestern St. 88, New Orleans 65

Incarnate Word 70, Lamar 64

Houston Christian 90, Texas A&M-CC 78

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.51.833910.474
Alcorn St.51.833810.444
Ark.-Pine Bluff52.714911.450
Grambling St.42.667117.611
Alabama St.42.667613.316
Jackson St.42.667514.263
Prairie View34.429713.350
Alabama A&M24.333613.316
Bethune-Cookman24.333613.316
Texas Southern25.286614.300
Florida A&M15.167314.176
MVSU16.143219.095

Saturday's Games

Jackson St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 66

Alcorn St. 57, Florida A&M 47

Texas Southern 70, Alabama A&M 59

Alabama St. 56, Prairie View 55, OT

Ark.-Pine Bluff 62, Southern U. 55

Grambling St. 65, MVSU 61

Monday's Games

Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts801.000174.810
S. Dakota St.62.750119.550
N. Dakota St.54.556813.381
W. Illinois44.500118.579
South Dakota44.500911.450
UMKC44.500813.381
St. Thomas (MN)45.444139.591
Denver36.3331210.545
Omaha36.333714.333
North Dakota17.125714.333

Saturday's Games

UMKC 75, N. Dakota St. 73

Oral Roberts 84, North Dakota 72

South Dakota 84, Omaha 68

S. Dakota St. 76, Denver 61

W. Illinois 60, St. Thomas (MN) 56

Monday's Games

North Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marshall62.750174.810
Southern Miss.62.750174.810
Louisiana-Lafayette62.750164.800
Troy53.625138.619
Georgia Southern53.625129.571
Louisiana-Monroe53.625912.429
James Madison44.500138.619
Coastal Carolina44.500109.526
Appalachian St.44.5001110.524
Old Dominion35.375119.550
Texas St.35.3751011.476
Georgia St.26.250911.450
South Alabama26.250812.400
Arkansas St.17.125912.429

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina 85, South Alabama 81, OT

Marshall 87, Arkansas St. 78, OT

Georgia Southern 58, Georgia St. 52

Southern Miss. 83, James Madison 70

Louisiana-Lafayette 60, Texas St. 51

Troy 77, Louisiana-Monroe 53

Appalachian St. 72, Old Dominion 58

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)701.000184.818
Gonzaga61.857174.810
Santa Clara43.571166.727
Loyola Marymount43.571147.667
BYU44.500149.609
Portland34.4291111.500
Pacific34.4291012.455
San Francisco35.375149.609
San Diego25.286912.429
Pepperdine07.000714.333

Saturday's Games

Portland 91, Pepperdine 76

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 77, Santa Clara 58

San Francisco 82, BYU 74

Gonzaga 99, Pacific 90

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle701.000164.800
Utah Valley St.71.875165.762
S. Utah62.750147.667
Stephen F. Austin52.714137.650
Sam Houston St.53.625155.750
Grand Canyon43.571137.650
Cal Baptist43.571128.600
Tarleton St.34.4291010.500
Abilene Christian25.2861010.500
Utah Tech25.2861010.500
Texas-Arlington26.250714.333
Texas Rio Grande Valley16.1431010.500
New Mexico St.08.000713.350

Saturday's Games

Sam Houston St. 83, Texas Rio Grande Valley 64

Seattle 81, S. Utah 60

Abilene Christian 84, Texas-Arlington 68

Utah Valley St. 76, Grand Canyon 74

Utah Tech 89, New Mexico St. 76

Cal Baptist 77, Tarleton St. 48

