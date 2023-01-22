All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|UT Martin
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Morehead St.
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|S. Indiana
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|SE Missouri
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|12
|.429
|Tennessee St.
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|E. Illinois
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
|UALR
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. 72, Lindenwood (Mo.) 63
S. Indiana 82, SIU-Edwardsville 72
UALR 89, Tennessee St. 77
UT Martin 91, E. Illinois 78
SE Missouri 84, Tennessee Tech 77, 2OT
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|3
|.850
|Utah
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Arizona
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|3
|.850
|Arizona St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Southern Cal
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Oregon
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|9
|.550
|Washington St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|11
|.450
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Colorado
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|California
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|16
|.158
|Stanford
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|12
|.368
|Oregon St.
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|12
|.368
Saturday's Games
Arizona 58, UCLA 52
Utah 86, Washington 61
Southern Cal 77, Arizona St. 69
Stanford 71, Oregon 64
Sunday's Games
Oregon St. at California, 3 p.m.
Washington St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|7
|.667
|Lehigh
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|10
|.524
|American
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Holy Cross
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Lafayette
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|15
|.286
|Navy
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
|Bucknell
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
Saturday's Games
Boston U. 66, Loyola (Md.) 53
Navy 77, Army 71
Holy Cross 80, Bucknell 73
Colgate 62, American 61
Lehigh 61, Lafayette 49
Monday's Games
Colgate at Boston U., 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|7
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Auburn
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|3
|.842
|Tennessee
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|3
|.842
|Texas A&M
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Kentucky
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Florida
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Georgia
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Vanderbilt
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Missouri
|3
|4
|.429
|14
|5
|.737
|Arkansas
|2
|5
|.286
|13
|6
|.684
|South Carolina
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|LSU
|1
|6
|.143
|12
|7
|.632
|Mississippi St.
|1
|6
|.143
|12
|7
|.632
|Mississippi
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|10
|.474
Saturday's Games
Arkansas 69, Mississippi 57
Vanderbilt 85, Georgia 82
Kentucky 76, Texas A&M 67
Auburn 81, South Carolina 66
Tennessee 77, LSU 56
Alabama 85, Missouri 64
Florida 61, Mississippi St. 59
Tuesday's Games
LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|7
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|8
|.619
|Furman
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|W. Carolina
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|ETSU
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Wofford
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Chattanooga
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|12
|.400
|Mercer
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|VMI
|0
|8
|.000
|5
|16
|.238
Saturday's Games
The Citadel 60, VMI 52
ETSU 78, Chattanooga 62
UNC-Greensboro 59, Mercer 48
Samford 74, W. Carolina 65
Sunday's Games
Furman at Wofford, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Louisiana
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|9
|.550
|Nicholls
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|9
|.526
|Northwestern St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Texas A&M-CC
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Texas A&M Commerce
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|13
|.381
|Houston Christian
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|13
|.350
|New Orleans
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|12
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Lamar
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|McNeese St.
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
Saturday's Games
Nicholls 71, McNeese St. 68
SE Louisiana 79, Texas A&M Commerce 73
Northwestern St. 88, New Orleans 65
Incarnate Word 70, Lamar 64
Houston Christian 90, Texas A&M-CC 78
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|10
|.474
|Alcorn St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|10
|.444
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|11
|.450
|Grambling St.
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|Alabama St.
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|13
|.316
|Jackson St.
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|14
|.263
|Prairie View
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Alabama A&M
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Texas Southern
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|Florida A&M
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|14
|.176
|MVSU
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|19
|.095
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 66
Alcorn St. 57, Florida A&M 47
Texas Southern 70, Alabama A&M 59
Alabama St. 56, Prairie View 55, OT
Ark.-Pine Bluff 62, Southern U. 55
Grambling St. 65, MVSU 61
Monday's Games
Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|13
|.381
|W. Illinois
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|South Dakota
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|11
|.450
|UMKC
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|Denver
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|Omaha
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|North Dakota
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|14
|.333
Saturday's Games
UMKC 75, N. Dakota St. 73
Oral Roberts 84, North Dakota 72
South Dakota 84, Omaha 68
S. Dakota St. 76, Denver 61
W. Illinois 60, St. Thomas (MN) 56
Monday's Games
North Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marshall
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Southern Miss.
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Troy
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Georgia Southern
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|12
|.429
|James Madison
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Appalachian St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Old Dominion
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|Texas St.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|Georgia St.
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|South Alabama
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|12
|.400
|Arkansas St.
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|12
|.429
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina 85, South Alabama 81, OT
Marshall 87, Arkansas St. 78, OT
Georgia Southern 58, Georgia St. 52
Southern Miss. 83, James Madison 70
Louisiana-Lafayette 60, Texas St. 51
Troy 77, Louisiana-Monroe 53
Appalachian St. 72, Old Dominion 58
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|Gonzaga
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|4
|.810
|Santa Clara
|4
|3
|.571
|16
|6
|.727
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|7
|.667
|BYU
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Portland
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|11
|.500
|Pacific
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|12
|.455
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|9
|.609
|San Diego
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|12
|.429
|Pepperdine
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|14
|.333
Saturday's Games
Portland 91, Pepperdine 76
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 77, Santa Clara 58
San Francisco 82, BYU 74
Gonzaga 99, Pacific 90
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Utah Valley St.
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Grand Canyon
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Cal Baptist
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Tarleton St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|Utah Tech
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|10
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
Saturday's Games
Sam Houston St. 83, Texas Rio Grande Valley 64
Seattle 81, S. Utah 60
Abilene Christian 84, Texas-Arlington 68
Utah Valley St. 76, Grand Canyon 74
Utah Tech 89, New Mexico St. 76
Cal Baptist 77, Tarleton St. 48
