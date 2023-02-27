All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|10
|.677
|Tennessee Tech
|11
|7
|.611
|15
|16
|.484
|Tennessee St.
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|UT Martin
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|SE Missouri
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|16
|.484
|SIU-Edwardsville
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|S. Indiana
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|20
|.355
|UALR
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|21
|.323
|E. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
Wednesday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. SE Missouri at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.
S. Indiana vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|16
|2
|.889
|25
|4
|.862
|Arizona
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|5
|.828
|Southern Cal
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Arizona St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Oregon
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|Utah
|10
|9
|.526
|17
|13
|.567
|Washington St.
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|15
|.500
|Washington
|8
|11
|.421
|16
|14
|.533
|Colorado
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Stanford
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|17
|.414
|Oregon St.
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|19
|.345
|California
|2
|16
|.111
|3
|26
|.103
Sunday's Games
UCLA 60, Colorado 56
Stanford 81, Washington 69
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|17
|1
|.944
|23
|8
|.742
|Navy
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|12
|.600
|Lehigh
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|13
|.552
|Army
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|Boston U.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|16
|.484
|American
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|14
|.517
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Holy Cross
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|22
|.290
|Bucknell
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|19
|.387
Tuesday's Games
Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|15
|1
|.938
|25
|4
|.862
|Texas A&M
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|8
|.724
|Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Tennessee
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|8
|.724
|Missouri
|9
|7
|.563
|21
|8
|.724
|Auburn
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|Vanderbilt
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Arkansas
|8
|8
|.500
|19
|10
|.655
|Mississippi St.
|7
|9
|.438
|19
|10
|.655
|Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|Georgia
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|Mississippi
|3
|13
|.188
|11
|18
|.379
|South Carolina
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|19
|.345
|LSU
|2
|14
|.125
|13
|16
|.448
Tuesday's Games
Florida at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
South Carolina at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
Arkansas at Tennessee, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Auburn at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Samford
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|10
|.677
|UNC-Greensboro
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|11
|.645
|W. Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|14
|.548
|Wofford
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|ETSU
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|19
|.387
|Chattanooga
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|Mercer
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|The Citadel
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|VMI
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|24
|.226
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|10
|.667
|Northwestern St.
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|13
|.567
|Nicholls
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|14
|.517
|Texas A&M Commerce
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|18
|.419
|New Orleans
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|18
|.357
|Houston Christian
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|20
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|18
|.400
|Lamar
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|21
|.300
|McNeese St.
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|22
|.267
Wednesday's Games
SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 9 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M Commerce, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|8
|.704
|Alcorn St.
|12
|3
|.800
|15
|12
|.556
|Southern U.
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|15
|.464
|Jackson St.
|9
|6
|.600
|10
|18
|.357
|Alabama A&M
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|16
|.448
|Prairie View
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|17
|.414
|Bethune-Cookman
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|Texas Southern
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|19
|.345
|Alabama St.
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|21
|.276
|Florida A&M
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|20
|.259
|MVSU
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|25
|.167
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|18
|0
|1.000
|27
|4
|.871
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|12
|.600
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|7
|.611
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Thomas (MN)
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|W. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|South Dakota
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|18
|.400
|UMKC
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Denver
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|North Dakota
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|19
|.387
|Omaha
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|22
|.267
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Marshall
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|7
|.767
|James Madison
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Old Dominion
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|11
|.633
|Troy
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Appalachian St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Georgia Southern
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|South Alabama
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Texas St.
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|19
|.367
|Arkansas St.
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|19
|.387
|Georgia St.
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|20
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Arkansas St. vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.
Georgia St. vs. Texas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|5
|.833
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|6
|.806
|Santa Clara
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|8
|.742
|Loyola Marymount
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|11
|.633
|San Francisco
|7
|9
|.438
|18
|13
|.581
|BYU
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|14
|.548
|Pacific
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|17
|.452
|Portland
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|18
|.419
|San Diego
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|19
|.367
|Pepperdine
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|21
|.300
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|Sam Houston St.
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|6
|.786
|S. Utah
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Stephen F. Austin
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Grand Canyon
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|Tarleton St.
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Cal Baptist
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|14
|.517
|Abilene Christian
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|15
|.464
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|18
|.379
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|15
|.500
|Utah Tech
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|17
|.414
|New Mexico St.
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|15
|.375
Sunday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 80, Cal Baptist 58
Tuesday's Games
Dallas Christian at Tarleton St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian 2, New Mexico St. 0
Texas-Arlington at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
