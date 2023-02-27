All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morehead St.144.7782110.677
Tennessee Tech117.6111516.484
Tennessee St.108.5561813.581
UT Martin108.5561813.581
SE Missouri108.5561516.484
SIU-Edwardsville99.5001813.581
S. Indiana99.5001615.516
Lindenwood (Mo.)612.3331120.355
UALR612.3331021.323
E. Illinois513.278922.290

Wednesday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. SE Missouri at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.

S. Indiana vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA162.889254.862
Arizona135.722245.828
Southern Cal135.722218.724
Arizona St.117.611209.690
Oregon108.5561613.552
Utah109.5261713.567
Washington St.109.5261515.500
Washington811.4211614.533
Colorado712.3681515.500
Stanford612.3331217.414
Oregon St.414.2221019.345
California216.111326.103

Sunday's Games

UCLA 60, Colorado 56

Stanford 81, Washington 69

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate171.944238.742
Navy117.6111812.600
Lehigh117.6111613.552
Army108.5561615.516
Boston U.810.4441516.484
American711.3891514.517
Loyola (Md.)711.3891219.387
Holy Cross711.3891021.323
Lafayette711.389922.290
Bucknell513.2781219.387

Tuesday's Games

Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama151.938254.862
Texas A&M133.813218.724
Kentucky115.688209.690
Tennessee106.625218.724
Missouri97.563218.724
Auburn97.5631910.655
Vanderbilt97.5631613.552
Arkansas88.5001910.655
Mississippi St.79.4381910.655
Florida79.4381415.483
Georgia610.3751613.552
Mississippi313.1881118.379
South Carolina313.1881019.345
LSU214.1251316.448

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Auburn at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman153.833247.774
Samford153.8332110.677
UNC-Greensboro144.7782011.645
W. Carolina108.5561714.548
Wofford810.4441615.516
ETSU810.4441219.387
Chattanooga711.3891516.484
Mercer612.3331318.419
The Citadel513.2781021.323
VMI216.111724.226

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC134.7652010.667
Northwestern St.125.7062010.667
SE Louisiana116.6471713.567
Nicholls107.5881514.517
Texas A&M Commerce98.5291318.419
New Orleans710.4121018.357
Houston Christian710.4121020.333
Incarnate Word611.3531218.400
Lamar512.294921.300
McNeese St.512.294822.267

Wednesday's Games

SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 9 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M Commerce, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.123.800198.704
Alcorn St.123.8001512.556
Southern U.96.6001315.464
Jackson St.96.6001018.357
Alabama A&M97.5631316.448
Prairie View88.5001217.414
Bethune-Cookman79.4381118.379
Texas Southern79.4381118.379
Ark.-Pine Bluff610.3751019.345
Alabama St.610.375821.276
Florida A&M511.313720.259
MVSU412.250525.167

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1801.000274.871
S. Dakota St.135.7221812.600
N. Dakota St.117.6111416.467
St. Thomas (MN)99.5001813.581
W. Illinois99.5001613.552
South Dakota711.3891218.400
UMKC711.3891120.355
Denver612.3331516.484
North Dakota612.3331219.387
Omaha414.222822.267

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.144.778256.806
Marshall135.722247.774
Louisiana-Lafayette135.722237.767
James Madison126.6672110.677
Old Dominion117.6111911.633
Troy117.6111912.613
Appalachian St.99.5001615.516
Georgia Southern99.5001615.516
South Alabama99.5001615.516
Louisiana-Monroe711.3891120.355
Texas St.612.3331318.419
Coastal Carolina513.2781119.367
Arkansas St.414.2221219.387
Georgia St.315.1671020.333

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas St. vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. Texas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga142.875255.833
Saint Mary's (Cal.)142.875256.806
Santa Clara115.688238.742
Loyola Marymount97.5631911.633
San Francisco79.4381813.581
BYU79.4381714.548
Pacific79.4381417.452
Portland511.3131318.419
San Diego412.2501119.367
Pepperdine214.125921.300

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.133.813227.759
Sam Houston St.124.750226.786
S. Utah115.6881910.655
Stephen F. Austin115.6881910.655
Seattle106.6251910.655
Grand Canyon97.5631811.621
Tarleton St.99.5001515.500
Cal Baptist79.4381514.517
Abilene Christian710.4121315.464
Texas-Arlington610.3751118.379
Texas Rio Grande Valley611.3531515.500
Utah Tech412.2501217.414
New Mexico St.216.111915.375

Sunday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 80, Cal Baptist 58

Tuesday's Games

Dallas Christian at Tarleton St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian 2, New Mexico St. 0

Texas-Arlington at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

