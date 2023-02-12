All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morehead St.104.7141710.630
SIU-Edwardsville86.5711710.630
Tennessee St.86.5711611.593
UT Martin86.5711611.593
SE Missouri86.5711314.481
Tennessee Tech86.5711215.444
S. Indiana77.5001413.519
E. Illinois59.357918.333
Lindenwood (Mo.)410.286918.333
UALR410.286819.296

Saturday's Games

E. Illinois 84, SIU-Edwardsville 73

Tennessee St. 67, Tennessee Tech 53

UT Martin 84, UALR 61

Morehead St. 65, SE Missouri 59

S. Indiana 74, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA122.857214.840
Arizona114.733224.846
Utah105.667179.654
Southern Cal95.643178.680
Arizona St.96.600188.692
Oregon96.6001511.577
Colorado69.4001412.538
Washington St.69.4001115.423
Stanford59.3571114.440
Washington510.3331313.500
Oregon St.411.2671016.385
California212.143322.120

Saturday's Games

Oregon St. 61, Southern Cal 58

Arizona St. 70, California 62, OT

Stanford 88, Arizona 79

UCLA 70, Oregon 63

Utah 73, Colorado 62

Washington St. 56, Washington 51

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate131.929198.704
Lehigh95.6431411.560
Navy86.5711511.577
Army86.5711413.519
American77.5001510.600
Lafayette77.500918.333
Holy Cross68.429918.333
Boston U.59.3571215.444
Loyola (Md.)410.286918.333
Bucknell311.2141017.370

Saturday's Games

Colgate 76, Bucknell 56

Lafayette 69, Boston U. 65, OT

Navy 70, Army 53

Holy Cross 74, American 66

Loyola (Md.) 91, Lehigh 82

Monday's Games

American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama1201.000223.880
Texas A&M102.833187.720
Tennessee84.667196.760
Missouri75.583196.760
Auburn75.583178.680
Kentucky75.583169.640
Arkansas66.500178.680
Florida66.5001312.520
Vanderbilt66.5001312.520
Mississippi St.57.417178.680
Georgia57.4171510.600
Mississippi210.1671015.400
South Carolina210.167916.360
LSU111.0831213.480

Saturday's Games

Georgia 75, Kentucky 68

South Carolina 64, Mississippi 61

Alabama 77, Auburn 69

Vanderbilt 88, Florida 80

Mississippi St. 70, Arkansas 64

Missouri 86, Tennessee 85

Texas A&M 74, LSU 62

Tuesday's Games

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn, 7 p.m.

LSU at Georgia, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman122.857216.778
Samford122.857189.667
UNC-Greensboro112.846179.654
W. Carolina77.5001413.519
Chattanooga68.4291413.519
ETSU68.4291017.370
Wofford58.3851313.500
Mercer59.3571215.444
The Citadel410.286918.333
VMI113.071621.222

Saturday's Games

Furman 93, W. Carolina 59

Samford 76, The Citadel 70

Chattanooga 73, Mercer 56

Sunday's Games

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.103.769188.692
Texas A&M-CC103.769179.654
Nicholls84.6671311.542
SE Louisiana85.6151412.538
Texas A&M Commerce75.5831115.423
Incarnate Word58.3851115.423
Houston Christian58.385818.308
Lamar49.308818.308
McNeese St.49.308719.269
New Orleans310.231618.250

Saturday's Games

Northwestern St. 72, Texas A&M Commerce 64

Nicholls 88, SE Louisiana 77

Texas A&M-CC 61, Lamar 52

Houston Christian 84, Incarnate Word 78

McNeese St. 79, New Orleans 78

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alcorn St.102.8331311.542
Grambling St.93.750168.667
Southern U.93.7501312.520
Jackson St.75.583817.320
Alabama A&M66.5001015.400
Ark.-Pine Bluff66.5001015.400
Alabama St.66.500817.320
Bethune-Cookman57.417916.360
Prairie View57.417916.360
Texas Southern48.333817.320
Florida A&M39.250518.217
MVSU210.167323.115

Saturday's Games

Alabama St. 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71

Alcorn St. 76, Bethune-Cookman 74

Jackson St. 69, Florida A&M 58

Grambling St. 65, Texas Southern 46

Southern U. 79, Prairie View 65

Alabama A&M 70, MVSU 68, 2OT

Monday's Games

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1401.000234.852
S. Dakota St.104.7141511.577
N. Dakota St.86.5711115.423
St. Thomas (MN)87.5331711.607
W. Illinois87.5331511.577
UMKC77.5001116.407
South Dakota68.4291115.423
North Dakota410.2861017.370
Denver411.2671315.464
Omaha312.200720.259

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. 78, Denver 70

North Dakota 76, Omaha 73, OT

Oral Roberts 82, W. Illinois 73

S. Dakota St. 72, South Dakota 67

St. Thomas (MN) 73, UMKC 43

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.122.857234.852
Marshall104.714216.778
Louisiana-Lafayette104.714206.769
James Madison95.643189.667
Old Dominion86.5711610.615
Troy86.5711611.593
Appalachian St.77.5001413.519
Georgia Southern77.5001413.519
Louisiana-Monroe77.5001116.407
South Alabama68.4291214.462
Texas St.59.3571215.444
Coastal Carolina410.2861016.385
Georgia St.311.2141016.385
Arkansas St.212.1431017.370

Saturday's Games

James Madison 73, Coastal Carolina 66

Marshall 88, Georgia St. 77

Georgia Southern 68, Arkansas St. 53

Southern Miss. 76, Louisiana-Monroe 67

Old Dominion 70, Texas St. 68

Troy 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 65

South Alabama 74, Appalachian St. 57

Monday's Games

Hartford at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)111.917225.815
Gonzaga102.833215.808
Santa Clara75.583198.704
Loyola Marymount76.5381710.630
Pacific66.5001314.481
BYU67.4621612.571
San Francisco58.3851612.571
Portland58.3851315.464
San Diego49.3081116.407
Pepperdine211.154918.333

Saturday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 81, Portland 64

Santa Clara 71, Loyola Marymount 69

Gonzaga 88, BYU 81

Pacific 99, San Diego 94

San Francisco 88, Pepperdine 80

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.112.846206.769
Seattle94.692188.692
S. Utah94.692179.654
Sam Houston St.84.667186.750
Stephen F. Austin84.667169.640
Grand Canyon75.583169.640
Tarleton St.76.5381412.538
Cal Baptist57.4171412.538
Abilene Christian57.4171312.520
Texas-Arlington48.333916.360
Texas Rio Grande Valley310.2311214.462
Utah Tech310.2311115.423
New Mexico St.210.167915.375

Saturday's Games

Sam Houston St. 77, Abilene Christian 62

Stephen F. Austin 82, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72

Utah Valley St. 90, S. Utah 83

Tarleton St. 75, Utah Tech 71

Cal Baptist 132, West Coast Baptist 46

Seattle 63, Grand Canyon 58

