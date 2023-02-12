All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|10
|.630
|SIU-Edwardsville
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Tennessee St.
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|UT Martin
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|SE Missouri
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|Tennessee Tech
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|15
|.444
|S. Indiana
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|E. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|18
|.333
|UALR
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|19
|.296
Saturday's Games
E. Illinois 84, SIU-Edwardsville 73
Tennessee St. 67, Tennessee Tech 53
UT Martin 84, UALR 61
Morehead St. 65, SE Missouri 59
S. Indiana 74, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|4
|.840
|Arizona
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|4
|.846
|Utah
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Southern Cal
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Arizona St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Oregon
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|11
|.577
|Colorado
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|12
|.538
|Washington St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|15
|.423
|Stanford
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|Washington
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|13
|.500
|Oregon St.
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|16
|.385
|California
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|22
|.120
Saturday's Games
Oregon St. 61, Southern Cal 58
Arizona St. 70, California 62, OT
Stanford 88, Arizona 79
UCLA 70, Oregon 63
Utah 73, Colorado 62
Washington St. 56, Washington 51
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|13
|1
|.929
|19
|8
|.704
|Lehigh
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|11
|.560
|Navy
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|11
|.577
|Army
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|13
|.519
|American
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Lafayette
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|18
|.333
|Holy Cross
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|18
|.333
|Boston U.
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|15
|.444
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|18
|.333
|Bucknell
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
Saturday's Games
Colgate 76, Bucknell 56
Lafayette 69, Boston U. 65, OT
Navy 70, Army 53
Holy Cross 74, American 66
Loyola (Md.) 91, Lehigh 82
Monday's Games
American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|12
|0
|1.000
|22
|3
|.880
|Texas A&M
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|7
|.720
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Missouri
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|6
|.760
|Auburn
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Kentucky
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Arkansas
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Vanderbilt
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Mississippi St.
|5
|7
|.417
|17
|8
|.680
|Georgia
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|Mississippi
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|15
|.400
|South Carolina
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
|LSU
|1
|11
|.083
|12
|13
|.480
Saturday's Games
Georgia 75, Kentucky 68
South Carolina 64, Mississippi 61
Alabama 77, Auburn 69
Vanderbilt 88, Florida 80
Mississippi St. 70, Arkansas 64
Missouri 86, Tennessee 85
Texas A&M 74, LSU 62
Tuesday's Games
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Missouri at Auburn, 7 p.m.
LSU at Georgia, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Samford
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|9
|.654
|W. Carolina
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Chattanooga
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|ETSU
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Wofford
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|Mercer
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|15
|.444
|The Citadel
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|18
|.333
|VMI
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|21
|.222
Saturday's Games
Furman 93, W. Carolina 59
Samford 76, The Citadel 70
Chattanooga 73, Mercer 56
Sunday's Games
Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|8
|.692
|Texas A&M-CC
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Nicholls
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|SE Louisiana
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|12
|.538
|Texas A&M Commerce
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|15
|.423
|Incarnate Word
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|Houston Christian
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|18
|.308
|Lamar
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|18
|.308
|McNeese St.
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|New Orleans
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|18
|.250
Saturday's Games
Northwestern St. 72, Texas A&M Commerce 64
Nicholls 88, SE Louisiana 77
Texas A&M-CC 61, Lamar 52
Houston Christian 84, Incarnate Word 78
McNeese St. 79, New Orleans 78
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|11
|.542
|Grambling St.
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|Southern U.
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|12
|.520
|Jackson St.
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|17
|.320
|Alabama A&M
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|Alabama St.
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|17
|.320
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Prairie View
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Texas Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|17
|.320
|Florida A&M
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|18
|.217
|MVSU
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|23
|.115
Saturday's Games
Alabama St. 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71
Alcorn St. 76, Bethune-Cookman 74
Jackson St. 69, Florida A&M 58
Grambling St. 65, Texas Southern 46
Southern U. 79, Prairie View 65
Alabama A&M 70, MVSU 68, 2OT
Monday's Games
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Southern U., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|14
|0
|1.000
|23
|4
|.852
|S. Dakota St.
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|11
|.577
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|15
|.423
|St. Thomas (MN)
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|11
|.607
|W. Illinois
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|UMKC
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|South Dakota
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|North Dakota
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|17
|.370
|Denver
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|15
|.464
|Omaha
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|20
|.259
Saturday's Games
N. Dakota St. 78, Denver 70
North Dakota 76, Omaha 73, OT
Oral Roberts 82, W. Illinois 73
S. Dakota St. 72, South Dakota 67
St. Thomas (MN) 73, UMKC 43
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Marshall
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|6
|.769
|James Madison
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Old Dominion
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|10
|.615
|Troy
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Appalachian St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Georgia Southern
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|South Alabama
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|14
|.462
|Texas St.
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|15
|.444
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|16
|.385
|Georgia St.
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|16
|.385
|Arkansas St.
|2
|12
|.143
|10
|17
|.370
Saturday's Games
James Madison 73, Coastal Carolina 66
Marshall 88, Georgia St. 77
Georgia Southern 68, Arkansas St. 53
Southern Miss. 76, Louisiana-Monroe 67
Old Dominion 70, Texas St. 68
Troy 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 65
South Alabama 74, Appalachian St. 57
Monday's Games
Hartford at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|11
|1
|.917
|22
|5
|.815
|Gonzaga
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|5
|.808
|Santa Clara
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|8
|.704
|Loyola Marymount
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|10
|.630
|Pacific
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|BYU
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|12
|.571
|San Francisco
|5
|8
|.385
|16
|12
|.571
|Portland
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|15
|.464
|San Diego
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|16
|.407
|Pepperdine
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|18
|.333
Saturday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 81, Portland 64
Santa Clara 71, Loyola Marymount 69
Gonzaga 88, BYU 81
Pacific 99, San Diego 94
San Francisco 88, Pepperdine 80
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Seattle
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|S. Utah
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Grand Canyon
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Tarleton St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Cal Baptist
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|12
|.538
|Abilene Christian
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|12
|.520
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|14
|.462
|Utah Tech
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|15
|.423
|New Mexico St.
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|15
|.375
Saturday's Games
Sam Houston St. 77, Abilene Christian 62
Stephen F. Austin 82, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72
Utah Valley St. 90, S. Utah 83
Tarleton St. 75, Utah Tech 71
Cal Baptist 132, West Coast Baptist 46
Seattle 63, Grand Canyon 58
