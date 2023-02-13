All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|12
|2
|.857
|24
|3
|.889
|Hofstra
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|8
|.704
|UNC-Wilmington
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Towson
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Drexel
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|11
|.577
|NC A&T
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Stony Brook
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Delaware
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|William & Mary
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|17
|.346
|Northeastern
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|Elon
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|20
|.231
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|21
|.192
|Hampton
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|20
|.231
Monday's Games
Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Towson at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Elon, 9 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|14
|1
|.933
|24
|2
|.923
|North Texas
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|5
|.808
|UAB
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Middle Tennessee
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|Rice
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|FIU
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|11
|.560
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|12
|.520
|Charlotte
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|11
|.560
|UTEP
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|UTSA
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Milwaukee
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|8
|.692
|Cleveland St.
|11
|5
|.688
|16
|11
|.593
|N. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|16
|11
|.593
|Wright St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|Oakland
|9
|7
|.563
|11
|16
|.407
|Fort Wayne
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Robert Morris
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|15
|.444
|Detroit
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|Green Bay
|2
|14
|.125
|3
|24
|.111
|IUPUI
|1
|15
|.063
|4
|23
|.148
Sunday's Games
Cleveland St. 81, Youngstown St. 78
Robert Morris 71, Fort Wayne 64
N. Kentucky 86, IUPUI 47
Wednesday's Games
IUPUI at Oakland, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|18
|.333
|Hartford
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|20
|.200
Monday's Games
Hartford at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Princeton
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Brown
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Penn
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|11
|.560
|Cornell
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Dartmouth
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|15
|.375
|Harvard
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|12
|.500
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|19
|.240
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Rider
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|9
|.609
|Siena
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|9
|.654
|Niagara
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|10
|.583
|Quinnipiac
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|9
|.654
|Manhattan
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|Fairfield
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|14
|.440
|St. Peter's
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|Marist
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|16
|.333
|Mount St. Mary's
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|18
|.308
|Canisius
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|18
|.250
Sunday's Games
Canisius 85, Quinnipiac 65
Iona 72, Niagara 55
Fairfield 76, Mount St. Mary's 72, OT
Manhattan 68, St. Peter's 52
Siena 73, Marist 65
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|Toledo
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Ball St.
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Akron
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|8
|.680
|N. Illinois
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|14
|.440
|Ohio
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Buffalo
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Bowling Green
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|E. Michigan
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
|W. Michigan
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
Tuesday's Games
N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Akron at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|10
|.600
|Norfolk St.
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|7
|.708
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|Morgan St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|12
|.500
|NC Central
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Delaware St.
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|18
|.217
|Coppin St.
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|19
|.240
|SC State
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|20
|.167
Monday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|6
|.778
|Bradley
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|S. Illinois
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Belmont
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Indiana St.
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Missouri St.
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|12
|.538
|Murray St.
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|N. Iowa
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|14
|.462
|Valparaiso
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|16
|.407
|Illinois St.
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|17
|.370
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|14
|.125
|10
|17
|.370
|Evansville
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|22
|.185
Sunday's Games
Missouri St. 66, Evansville 60
Tuesday's Games
S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Evansville at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Drake at N. Iowa, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|5
|.800
|Nevada
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Boise St.
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Utah St.
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|New Mexico
|6
|6
|.500
|19
|6
|.760
|San Jose St.
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|UNLV
|5
|8
|.385
|16
|9
|.640
|Fresno St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|15
|.375
|Air Force
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|13
|.500
|Colorado St.
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|14
|.440
|Wyoming
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|17
|.292
Tuesday's Games
Air Force at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wyoming at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boise St. at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stonehill
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|15
|.464
|Merrimack
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|16
|.407
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Wagner
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Sacred Heart
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|St. Francis (NY)
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|CCSU
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|19
|.296
|LIU
|1
|12
|.077
|3
|22
|.120
