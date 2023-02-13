All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston122.857243.889
Hofstra122.857198.704
UNC-Wilmington104.714207.741
Towson94.692179.654
Drexel95.6431511.577
NC A&T77.5001215.444
Stony Brook58.385917.346
Delaware49.3081214.462
William & Mary49.308917.346
Northeastern49.308816.333
Elon49.308620.231
Monmouth (NJ)49.308521.192
Hampton310.231620.231

Monday's Games

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Elon, 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU141.933242.923
North Texas123.800215.808
UAB96.600188.692
Middle Tennessee87.5331511.577
Rice77.500169.640
FIU78.4671313.500
W. Kentucky68.4291411.560
Louisiana Tech68.4291312.520
Charlotte59.3571411.560
UTEP59.3571213.480
UTSA114.067719.269

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.124.750207.741
Milwaukee124.750188.692
Cleveland St.115.6881611.593
N. Kentucky115.6881611.593
Wright St.97.5631611.593
Oakland97.5631116.407
Fort Wayne79.4381512.556
Robert Morris79.4381215.444
Detroit79.4381116.407
Green Bay214.125324.111
IUPUI115.063423.148

Sunday's Games

Cleveland St. 81, Youngstown St. 78

Robert Morris 71, Fort Wayne 64

N. Kentucky 86, IUPUI 47

Wednesday's Games

IUPUI at Oakland, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.101.000918.333
Hartford01.000520.200

Monday's Games

Hartford at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale73.700176.739
Princeton73.700167.696
Brown64.6001310.565
Penn64.6001411.560
Cornell55.500158.652
Dartmouth55.500915.375
Harvard37.3001212.500
Columbia19.100619.240

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona113.786187.720
Rider113.786149.609
Siena114.733179.654
Niagara96.6001410.583
Quinnipiac87.533179.654
Manhattan77.500914.391
Fairfield78.4671114.440
St. Peter's510.3331014.417
Marist411.267816.333
Mount St. Mary's411.267818.308
Canisius411.267618.250

Sunday's Games

Canisius 85, Quinnipiac 65

Iona 72, Niagara 55

Fairfield 76, Mount St. Mary's 72, OT

Manhattan 68, St. Peter's 52

Siena 73, Marist 65

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.102.833205.800
Toledo102.833196.760
Ball St.93.750187.720
Akron93.750178.680
N. Illinois75.5831114.440
Ohio66.5001411.560
Buffalo66.5001213.480
Bowling Green48.3331015.400
Cent. Michigan48.333916.360
E. Michigan39.250619.240
Miami (Ohio)210.167817.320
W. Michigan210.167619.240

Tuesday's Games

N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard71.8751510.600
Norfolk St.62.750177.708
Md.-Eastern Shore62.750149.609
Morgan St.44.5001212.500
NC Central44.5001111.500
Delaware St.35.375518.217
Coppin St.17.125619.240
SC State17.125420.167

Monday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake124.750216.778
Bradley124.750198.704
S. Illinois115.688198.704
Belmont115.688189.667
Indiana St.115.688189.667
Missouri St.106.6251412.538
Murray St.88.5001313.500
N. Iowa88.5001214.462
Valparaiso511.3131116.407
Illinois St.511.3131017.370
Ill.-Chicago214.1251017.370
Evansville115.063522.185

Sunday's Games

Missouri St. 66, Evansville 60

Tuesday's Games

S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Evansville at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Drake at N. Iowa, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.112.846205.800
Nevada103.769206.769
Boise St.93.750196.760
Utah St.85.615197.731
New Mexico66.500196.760
San Jose St.66.5001510.600
UNLV58.385169.640
Fresno St.58.385915.375
Air Force49.3081313.500
Colorado St.39.2501114.440
Wyoming210.167717.292

Tuesday's Games

Air Force at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wyoming at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boise St. at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stonehill94.6921315.464
Merrimack94.6921116.407
Fairleigh Dickinson84.6671512.556
Wagner66.5001310.565
Sacred Heart66.5001314.481
St. Francis (Pa.)66.500916.360
St. Francis (NY)67.4621313.500
CCSU57.417819.296
LIU112.077322.120

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you