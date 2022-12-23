All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.000121.923
UNC-Wilmington00.000103.769
Delaware00.00085.615
Towson00.00085.615
Hofstra00.00076.538
Drexel00.00066.500
NC A&T00.00058.385
William & Mary00.00058.385
Northeastern00.00047.364
Stony Brook00.00049.308
Hampton00.00039.250
Elon00.000211.154
Monmouth (NJ)00.000112.077

Thursday's Games

Hofstra 96, Old Westbury 48

Bryant 69, Towson 59

West Virginia 75, Stony Brook 64

Drexel at Fairfield, ppd.

Yale 76, Monmouth (NJ) 44

New Mexico St. 85, NC A&T 76

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU101.000111.917
North Texas101.000102.833
UAB101.000102.833
Middle Tennessee101.00084.667
UTEP101.00084.667
Charlotte01.00093.750
Rice01.00093.750
W. Kentucky00.00083.727
Louisiana Tech01.00075.583
UTSA01.00066.500
FIU01.00056.455

Thursday's Games

South Carolina 65, W. Kentucky 58

UAB 76, Charlotte 68

North Texas 78, UTSA 54

Kent St. 47, UTEP 46

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee201.00084.667
Cleveland St.201.00076.538
N. Kentucky201.00076.538
Fort Wayne11.50094.692
Youngstown St.11.50094.692
Robert Morris11.50067.462
Detroit11.50058.385
Green Bay11.500211.154
Wright St.02.00076.538
IUPUI02.000310.231
Oakland02.000211.154

Thursday's Games

Wright St. 88, Miami (Ohio) 80

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000411.267
Chicago St.00.000312.200

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 58, Chicago St. 55

San Francisco 85, Hartford 53

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000103.769
Cornell00.00093.750
Princeton00.00084.667
Harvard00.00085.615
Brown00.00075.583
Penn00.00067.462
Columbia00.00059.357
Dartmouth00.000410.286

Thursday's Games

Cornell 91, Colgate 80

Kansas 68, Harvard 54

Yale 76, Monmouth (NJ) 44

Friday's Games

Kean at Princeton, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00074.636
Rider201.00055.500
Manhattan201.00047.364
Siena101.00075.583
Niagara11.50065.545
Fairfield11.50057.417
Mount St. Mary's11.50058.385
St. Peter's12.33366.500
Quinnipiac02.00094.692
Marist02.00047.364
Canisius02.00029.182

Thursday's Games

Siena 64, American 61

SMU 85, Iona 81

Penn St. 77, Quinnipiac 68

Maryland 75, St. Peter's 45

Drexel at Fairfield, ppd.

Rider 77, Marist 71

Friday's Games

Iona vs. Seattle at Honolulu, 4:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000103.769
Ball St.00.00084.667
Toledo00.00084.667
Akron00.00075.583
Ohio00.00075.583
Buffalo00.00066.500
Bowling Green00.00057.417
Miami (Ohio)00.00057.417
Cent. Michigan00.00048.333
W. Michigan00.00048.333
N. Illinois00.00049.308
E. Michigan00.00039.250

Thursday's Games

N. Illinois 67, Indiana St. 57

Bradley 74, Akron 55

Wright St. 88, Miami (Ohio) 80

Kent St. 47, UTEP 46

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00095.643
Howard00.00078.467
NC Central00.00067.462
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00057.417
Coppin St.00.00059.357
Morgan St.00.00048.333
SC State00.000212.143
Delaware St.00.000111.083

Thursday's Games

Arizona 93, Morgan St. 68

Friday's Games

Coppin St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bradley201.00094.692
Indiana St.201.00094.692
Murray St.201.00075.583
Drake11.500103.769
S. Illinois11.50094.692
Belmont11.50085.615
Illinois St.11.50067.462
Missouri St.11.50057.417
N. Iowa11.50057.417
Ill.-Chicago02.00085.615
Valparaiso02.00067.462
Evansville02.00049.308

Thursday's Games

N. Illinois 67, Indiana St. 57

Bradley 74, Akron 55

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico00.0001201.000
UNLV00.000111.917
Utah St.00.000101.909
Boise St.00.000103.769
Nevada00.000103.769
San Diego St.00.00093.750
Air Force00.00094.692
San Jose St.00.00094.692
Colorado St.00.00085.615
Wyoming00.00057.417
Fresno St.00.00047.364

Thursday's Games

Santa Clara 73, Boise St. 58

Utah St. 84, Seattle 56

UNLV 74, Southern Miss. 63

Friday's Games

SMU vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00074.636
St. Francis (NY)00.00066.500
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00068.429
Sacred Heart00.00068.429
Stonehill00.000410.286
St. Francis (Pa.)00.000310.231
LIU00.000210.167
CCSU00.000212.143
Merrimack00.000212.143

Thursday's Games

Sacred Heart 66, Holy Cross 62

LIU 95, Purchast 58

Wagner 89, Gwynedd-Mercy 55

Queens (NC) 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 73

Saint Joseph's 83, CCSU 66

St. Francis (NY) 89, Medgar Evers 66

