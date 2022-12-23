All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Thursday's Games
Hofstra 96, Old Westbury 48
Bryant 69, Towson 59
West Virginia 75, Stony Brook 64
Drexel at Fairfield, ppd.
Yale 76, Monmouth (NJ) 44
New Mexico St. 85, NC A&T 76
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|North Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|UAB
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UTEP
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UTSA
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Thursday's Games
South Carolina 65, W. Kentucky 58
UAB 76, Charlotte 68
North Texas 78, UTSA 54
Kent St. 47, UTEP 46
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|Wright St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Thursday's Games
Wright St. 88, Miami (Ohio) 80
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 58, Chicago St. 55
San Francisco 85, Hartford 53
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Thursday's Games
Cornell 91, Colgate 80
Kansas 68, Harvard 54
Yale 76, Monmouth (NJ) 44
Friday's Games
Kean at Princeton, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Rider
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Manhattan
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|St. Peter's
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Marist
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Thursday's Games
Siena 64, American 61
SMU 85, Iona 81
Penn St. 77, Quinnipiac 68
Maryland 75, St. Peter's 45
Drexel at Fairfield, ppd.
Rider 77, Marist 71
Friday's Games
Iona vs. Seattle at Honolulu, 4:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Thursday's Games
N. Illinois 67, Indiana St. 57
Bradley 74, Akron 55
Wright St. 88, Miami (Ohio) 80
Kent St. 47, UTEP 46
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Thursday's Games
Arizona 93, Morgan St. 68
Friday's Games
Coppin St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Indiana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Belmont
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Thursday's Games
N. Illinois 67, Indiana St. 57
Bradley 74, Akron 55
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Thursday's Games
Santa Clara 73, Boise St. 58
Utah St. 84, Seattle 56
UNLV 74, Southern Miss. 63
Friday's Games
SMU vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 7 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Thursday's Games
Sacred Heart 66, Holy Cross 62
LIU 95, Purchast 58
Wagner 89, Gwynedd-Mercy 55
Queens (NC) 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 73
Saint Joseph's 83, CCSU 66
St. Francis (NY) 89, Medgar Evers 66
