All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Morehead St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Tennessee St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UT Martin
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|SE Missouri
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|E. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|S. Indiana
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|5
|.706
|Arizona St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Arizona
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|2
|.875
|Southern Cal
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Oregon
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Colorado
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|California
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|13
|.188
|Washington St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Oregon St.
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|8
|.529
|Stanford
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Sunday's Games
Arizona St. 73, Washington 65
Wednesday's Games
California at Washington St., 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Army
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Colgate
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Holy Cross
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|11
|.353
|Boston U.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Lehigh
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Navy
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Lafayette
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|Bucknell
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Sunday's Games
Holy Cross 63, Loyola (Md.) 55
Lafayette 74, Bucknell 67, OT
American 76, Boston U. 74
Lehigh 78, Navy 73
Monday's Games
Colgate at Army, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
American at Army, 6 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Texas A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Missouri
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Auburn
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Georgia
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Arkansas
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|LSU
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Mississippi St.
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Kentucky
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Florida
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Mississippi
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Tuesday's Games
South Carolina at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Florida at LSU, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Furman
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|W. Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|UNC-Greensboro
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Chattanooga
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Wofford
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|ETSU
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|The Citadel
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Mercer
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|VMI
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Wednesday's Games
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 7 p.m.
ETSU at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|SE Louisiana
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|9
|.357
|Texas A&M Commerce
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|McNeese St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Northwestern St.
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Lamar
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Grambling St.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Prairie View
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|12
|.250
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Alcorn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Texas Southern
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|MVSU
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
Monday's Games
Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|South Dakota
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|11
|.353
|UMKC
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|W. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Omaha
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Denver
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|North Dakota
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Monday's Games
Oral Roberts at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Marshall
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|James Madison
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Texas St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Arkansas St.
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|BYU
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Pacific
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Santa Clara
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|San Francisco
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|7
|.632
|San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|10
|.444
|Portland
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Pepperdine
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Seattle
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Grand Canyon
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Cal Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Tarleton St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Utah Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Wednesday's Games
Abilene Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
