All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville31.750125.706
Morehead St.31.750107.588
Tennessee St.22.500107.588
UT Martin22.500107.588
Lindenwood (Mo.)22.500710.412
SE Missouri22.500710.412
E. Illinois22.500611.353
Tennessee Tech22.500611.353
S. Indiana13.25089.471
UALR13.250512.294

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA501.000142.875
Utah51.833125.706
Arizona St.41.800133.813
Arizona32.600142.875
Southern Cal32.600115.688
Oregon32.60097.563
Colorado33.500116.647
California23.400313.188
Washington St.24.333710.412
Oregon St.14.20079.438
Washington15.16798.529
Stanford05.000510.333

Sunday's Games

Arizona St. 73, Washington 65

Wednesday's Games

California at Washington St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American401.000123.800
Army301.00097.563
Colgate301.00097.563
Holy Cross31.750611.353
Boston U.22.50098.529
Lehigh22.50078.467
Navy13.25088.500
Lafayette13.250314.176
Bucknell04.000710.412
Loyola (Md.)04.000512.294

Sunday's Games

Holy Cross 63, Loyola (Md.) 55

Lafayette 74, Bucknell 67, OT

American 76, Boston U. 74

Lehigh 78, Navy 73

Monday's Games

Colgate at Army, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

American at Army, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama301.000132.867
Tennessee301.000132.867
Texas A&M201.000105.667
Missouri21.667132.867
Auburn21.667123.800
Georgia11.500114.733
Vanderbilt11.50087.533
Arkansas12.333123.800
LSU12.333123.800
Mississippi St.12.333123.800
Kentucky12.333105.667
Florida12.33387.533
Mississippi03.00087.533
South Carolina02.00078.467

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida at LSU, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford401.000107.588
Furman31.750125.706
W. Carolina31.750107.588
UNC-Greensboro31.75098.529
Chattanooga22.500107.588
Wofford22.500107.588
ETSU22.500611.353
The Citadel13.250610.375
Mercer04.000710.412
VMI04.000512.294

Wednesday's Games

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 7 p.m.

ETSU at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC301.000106.625
SE Louisiana21.66788.500
Nicholls21.66778.467
New Orleans21.66759.357
Texas A&M Commerce21.667611.353
McNeese St.21.667511.313
Northwestern St.12.33397.563
Houston Christian12.333412.250
Incarnate Word03.000610.375
Lamar03.000412.250

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.301.00079.438
Jackson St.201.000312.200
Grambling St.21.66796.600
Alabama A&M21.667610.375
Prairie View21.667610.375
Alabama St.21.667412.250
Bethune-Cookman11.500510.333
Alcorn St.11.500410.286
Ark.-Pine Bluff12.333511.313
Texas Southern03.000412.250
Florida A&M02.000211.154
MVSU03.000116.059

Monday's Games

Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts401.000133.813
St. Thomas (MN)42.667136.684
S. Dakota St.32.60089.471
South Dakota32.60089.471
N. Dakota St.32.600611.353
UMKC22.500611.353
W. Illinois23.40097.563
Omaha23.400611.353
Denver14.200108.556
North Dakota04.000611.353

Monday's Games

Oral Roberts at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.31.750143.824
Troy31.750116.647
Georgia Southern31.750107.588
Louisiana-Monroe31.750710.412
Marshall22.500134.765
Louisiana-Lafayette22.500124.750
James Madison22.500116.647
Old Dominion22.500106.625
Appalachian St.22.50098.529
Texas St.22.50098.529
Arkansas St.13.25098.529
Georgia St.13.25088.500
Coastal Carolina13.25078.467
South Alabama13.25079.438

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga301.000143.824
Saint Mary's (Cal.)301.000144.778
BYU31.750136.684
Pacific31.750109.526
Santa Clara22.500145.737
Loyola Marymount22.500126.667
San Francisco13.250127.632
San Diego13.250810.444
Portland03.000810.444
Pepperdine03.000710.412

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.401.000134.765
Stephen F. Austin401.000125.706
Seattle301.000124.750
S. Utah31.750116.647
Grand Canyon21.667115.688
Sam Houston St.22.500124.750
Cal Baptist22.500107.588
Tarleton St.22.50088.500
Abilene Christian12.33397.563
Utah Tech12.33397.563
Texas Rio Grande Valley04.00088.500
New Mexico St.04.00079.438
Texas-Arlington04.000512.294

Wednesday's Games

Abilene Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

