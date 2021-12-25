All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00084.667
Vermont00.00084.667
Stony Brook00.00075.583
New Hampshire00.00054.556
NJIT00.00055.500
UMBC00.00056.455
Albany (NY)00.00048.333
Binghamton00.00036.333
Maine00.00037.300
Hartford00.000210.167

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCF101.00082.800
Houston00.000112.846
Cincinnati00.000103.769
East Carolina00.00093.750
SMU00.00093.750
Wichita St.00.00093.750
Memphis00.00064.600
Temple01.00075.583
Tulsa00.00065.545
South Florida00.00056.455
Tulane00.00036.333

Friday's Games

South Florida 76, Hawaii 69

Saturday's Games

Wyoming vs. South Florida at Honolulu, 1:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.000102.833
Rhode Island00.00083.727
St. Bonaventure00.00083.727
Richmond00.00094.692
Saint Louis00.00084.667
VCU00.00074.636
Dayton00.00085.615
Fordham00.00075.583
George Mason00.00075.583
UMass00.00075.583
Saint Joseph's00.00065.545
La Salle00.00055.500
Duquesne00.00057.417
George Washington00.00048.333

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke101.000111.917
Wake Forest101.000111.917
Miami101.00093.750
North Carolina101.00093.750
Louisville101.00074.636
Boston College101.00065.545
Syracuse101.00055.500
Clemson11.50094.692
Virginia11.50075.583
Virginia Tech02.00085.615
Florida St.01.00064.600
NC State01.00075.583
Georgia Tech01.00065.545
Notre Dame01.00065.545
Pittsburgh01.00057.417

Monday's Games

Brown at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.000104.714
Jacksonville00.00074.636
Liberty00.00085.615
North Alabama00.00075.583
E. Kentucky00.00076.538
Jacksonville St.00.00066.500
Bellarmine00.00068.429
Lipscomb00.00068.429
Stetson00.00057.417
Kennesaw St.00.00048.333
North Florida00.00049.308
Cent. Arkansas00.00029.182

Saturday's Games

Liberty vs. BYU at Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa St.00.0001201.000
Baylor00.0001101.000
West Virginia00.000111.917
TCU00.000101.909
Kansas00.00091.900
Oklahoma00.000102.833
Texas00.00092.818
Texas Tech00.00092.818
Kansas St.00.00083.727
Oklahoma St.00.00074.636

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence101.000111.917
Creighton101.00093.750
Xavier11.500112.846
UConn11.500103.769
Villanova11.50084.667
DePaul00.00091.900
Seton Hall00.00091.900
St. John's00.00083.727
Butler00.00074.636
Marquette02.00085.615
Georgetown00.00065.545

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.201.00094.692
S. Utah201.00084.667
N. Colorado201.00077.500
Montana St.11.50094.692
Montana11.50085.615
N. Arizona11.50048.333
Portland St.11.50037.300
E. Washington01.00066.500
Sacramento St.02.00045.444
Idaho01.00038.273
Idaho St.02.00029.182

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00074.636
UNC-Asheville00.00085.615
Longwood00.00075.583
Presbyterian00.00077.500
High Point00.00066.500
Winthrop00.00066.500
Gardner-Webb00.00057.417
Hampton00.00047.364
NC A&T00.00059.357
Radford00.00048.333
Charleston Southern00.00039.250
SC-Upstate00.00039.250

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.201.000102.833
Ohio St.201.00082.800
Illinois201.00093.750
Northwestern101.00082.800
Purdue11.500111.917
Minnesota11.500101.909
Indiana11.500102.833
Wisconsin11.50092.818
Michigan11.50074.636
Rutgers11.50055.500
Iowa02.00093.750
Maryland01.00064.600
Penn St.02.00055.500
Nebraska02.00067.462

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00074.636
UC Davis00.00064.600
UC Riverside00.00064.600
CS Bakersfield00.00054.556
UC Irvine00.00054.556
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00065.545
UC San Diego00.00065.545
Hawaii00.00045.444
CS Northridge00.00047.364
Long Beach St.00.00037.300
Cal Poly00.00038.273

Friday's Games

Saturday's Games

