All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont501.000134.765
Stony Brook41.800126.667
Binghamton52.71488.500
Albany (NY)33.500711.389
NJIT34.42989.471
New Hampshire23.40077.500
Mass.-Lowell24.333108.556
UMBC24.333710.412
Hartford12.333312.200
Maine15.167413.235

Wednesday's Games

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

NJIT at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston601.000172.895
SMU51.833144.778
Temple42.667116.647
UCF43.571125.706
Cincinnati43.571146.700
Tulane43.57179.438
Memphis44.500108.556
East Carolina24.333117.611
South Florida14.200611.353
Wichita St.04.00097.563
Tulsa06.000611.353

Tuesday's Games

Temple 61, Cincinnati 58

Wednesday's Games

SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

East Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson601.000162.889
St. Bonaventure31.750114.733
Dayton52.714137.650
VCU42.667116.647
George Mason21.66797.563
Saint Louis32.600126.667
Richmond43.571137.650
Rhode Island33.500126.667
George Washington23.400611.353
Fordham24.33399.500
Saint Joseph's25.286810.444
Duquesne13.250610.375
UMass15.167810.444
La Salle15.167610.375

Tuesday's Games

Richmond 70, Rhode Island 63

Dayton 68, Fordham 61

Wednesday's Games

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 7 p.m.

UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

VCU at Davidson, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke62.750163.842
Miami62.750145.737
Florida St.62.750135.722
Notre Dame52.714126.667
Wake Forest73.700174.810
North Carolina53.625136.684
Virginia64.600128.600
Louisville55.500119.550
Boston College35.375810.444
Clemson36.333119.550
NC State36.3331010.500
Syracuse36.333911.450
Pittsburgh36.333812.400
Virginia Tech26.250109.526
Georgia Tech16.143810.444

Tuesday's Games

Duke 71, Clemson 69

Pittsburgh 64, Syracuse 53

Wednesday's Games

Boston College at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.601.000136.684
Liberty401.000136.684
Bellarmine51.833119.550
Kennesaw St.41.80099.500
Cent. Arkansas32.600612.333
Jacksonville33.500117.611
Florida Gulf Coast24.333128.600
E. Kentucky24.3331010.500
Lipscomb24.333912.429
Stetson24.333811.421
North Alabama15.167811.421
North Florida06.000416.200

Thursday's Games

E. Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Florida, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas61.857172.895
Baylor62.750182.900
Texas53.625155.750
Texas Tech53.625155.750
TCU33.500134.765
Oklahoma St.34.429108.556
West Virginia24.333135.722
Iowa St.25.286145.737
Oklahoma25.286127.632
Kansas St.26.250109.526

Tuesday's Games

Baylor 74, Kansas St. 49

Texas 73, TCU 50

Wednesday's Games

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence61.857162.889
Villanova82.800155.750
UConn52.714144.778
Marquette63.667146.700
Creighton42.667125.706
Xavier43.571144.778
St. John's34.429117.611
Seton Hall35.375126.667
Butler26.250910.474
DePaul18.111109.526
Georgetown06.000611.353

Tuesday's Games

Villanova 67, DePaul 43

UConn 96, Georgetown 73

Wednesday's Games

Creighton at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.71.875145.737
N. Colorado51.833108.556
Montana St.62.750145.737
Montana62.750136.684
S. Utah52.714116.647
E. Washington53.625118.579
N. Arizona34.429711.389
Portland St.26.250412.250
Idaho27.222514.263
Sacramento St.17.125510.333
Idaho St.18.111315.167

Thursday's Games

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood501.000135.722
Winthrop51.833127.632
SC-Upstate51.833810.444
NC A&T42.667911.450
Campbell33.500107.588
UNC-Asheville33.500118.579
Gardner-Webb33.500910.474
High Point23.400811.421
Radford24.333612.333
Hampton14.200511.313
Charleston Southern15.167414.222
Presbyterian05.000812.400

Wednesday's Games

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois72.778145.737
Wisconsin62.750153.833
Michigan St.62.750154.789
Ohio St.52.714124.750
Purdue53.625163.842
Indiana54.556145.737
Rutgers54.556118.579
Iowa44.500145.737
Michigan33.50097.563
Penn St.35.37588.500
Maryland36.333119.550
Minnesota25.286115.688
Northwestern26.25098.529
Nebraska08.000613.316

Tuesday's Games

Illinois 56, Michigan St. 55

Maryland 68, Rutgers 60

Wisconsin at Nebraska, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Northwestern at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton401.000115.688
Hawaii401.00095.643
UC Riverside31.750105.667
Long Beach St.31.75089.471
UC Davis11.50085.615
UC Santa Barbara12.33387.533
CS Bakersfield13.25067.462
UC Irvine13.25067.462
Cal Poly14.200412.250
CS Northridge15.167513.278
UC San Diego00.000810.444

Tuesday's Games

UC Santa Barbara 72, CS Northridge 45

Thursday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

CS Northridge at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

