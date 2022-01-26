All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Stony Brook
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Binghamton
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|8
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|NJIT
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|9
|.471
|New Hampshire
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|UMBC
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Hartford
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Maine
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|13
|.235
Wednesday's Games
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
NJIT at UMBC, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|SMU
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Temple
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|UCF
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|5
|.706
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Tulane
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|9
|.438
|Memphis
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|East Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|South Florida
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Wichita St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Tulsa
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Tuesday's Games
Temple 61, Cincinnati 58
Wednesday's Games
SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
East Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Dayton
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|George Mason
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Saint Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Richmond
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Fordham
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Duquesne
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|UMass
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|La Salle
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|10
|.375
Tuesday's Games
Richmond 70, Rhode Island 63
Dayton 68, Fordham 61
Wednesday's Games
St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 7 p.m.
UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
VCU at Davidson, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|3
|.842
|Miami
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Florida St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Notre Dame
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Wake Forest
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|4
|.810
|North Carolina
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Louisville
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Boston College
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|10
|.444
|Clemson
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|NC State
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Syracuse
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Pittsburgh
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Virginia Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
|Georgia Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|10
|.444
Tuesday's Games
Duke 71, Clemson 69
Pittsburgh 64, Syracuse 53
Wednesday's Games
Boston College at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Bellarmine
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|9
|.550
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|9
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Lipscomb
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Stetson
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|North Florida
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Thursday's Games
E. Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Florida, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|2
|.895
|Baylor
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|2
|.900
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Texas Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|TCU
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|West Virginia
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|5
|.722
|Iowa St.
|2
|5
|.286
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|7
|.632
|Kansas St.
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
Tuesday's Games
Baylor 74, Kansas St. 49
Texas 73, TCU 50
Wednesday's Games
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|2
|.889
|Villanova
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|5
|.750
|UConn
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|4
|.778
|Marquette
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Creighton
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Xavier
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|4
|.778
|St. John's
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|7
|.611
|Seton Hall
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|6
|.667
|Butler
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|DePaul
|1
|8
|.111
|10
|9
|.526
|Georgetown
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Tuesday's Games
Villanova 67, DePaul 43
UConn 96, Georgetown 73
Wednesday's Games
Creighton at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|5
|.737
|N. Colorado
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|8
|.556
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Montana
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Utah
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|11
|.389
|Portland St.
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|12
|.250
|Idaho
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|14
|.263
|Sacramento St.
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|10
|.333
|Idaho St.
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|15
|.167
Thursday's Games
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Winthrop
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|7
|.632
|SC-Upstate
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|10
|.444
|NC A&T
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|11
|.450
|Campbell
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|High Point
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|11
|.421
|Radford
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Hampton
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|Charleston Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|12
|.400
Wednesday's Games
Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|5
|.737
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|3
|.833
|Michigan St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Purdue
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|3
|.842
|Indiana
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|5
|.737
|Rutgers
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Iowa
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Michigan
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Penn St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|8
|.500
|Maryland
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|5
|.688
|Northwestern
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Nebraska
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
Tuesday's Games
Illinois 56, Michigan St. 55
Maryland 68, Rutgers 60
Wisconsin at Nebraska, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Northwestern at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Hawaii
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|UC Irvine
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|CS Northridge
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|13
|.278
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
Tuesday's Games
UC Santa Barbara 72, CS Northridge 45
Thursday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
CS Northridge at Hawaii, 12 a.m.