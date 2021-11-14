All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000201.000
Maine00.00011.500
NJIT00.00011.500
New Hampshire00.00011.500
Vermont00.00011.500
Albany (NY)00.00002.000
Binghamton00.00001.000
Hartford00.00003.000
Stony Brook00.00001.000
UMBC00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Maryland 68, Vermont 57

Army 86, Hartford 79

La Salle 67, Albany (NY) 64

Mass.-Lowell 59, Dayton 58

NJIT 73, Lehigh 56

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Penn State York at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Maine at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.000201.000
East Carolina00.000201.000
Houston00.000201.000
Memphis00.000201.000
UCF00.000201.000
Wichita St.00.000201.000
SMU00.00011.500
South Florida00.00011.500
Temple00.00011.500
Tulane00.00011.500
Tulsa00.00011.500

Saturday's Games

Georgia Southern 53, South Florida 41

Southern U. 73, Tulane 70

UCF 95, Miami 89

Air Force 59, Tulsa 58

Wichita St. 64, South Alabama 58

Cincinnati 73, Georgia 68

Memphis 90, NC Central 51

Southern Cal 76, Temple 71

Sunday's Games

W. Carolina at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

NC A&T at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Louis00.000301.000
George Mason00.000201.000
Rhode Island00.000201.000
Saint Joseph's00.000201.000
St. Bonaventure00.000101.000
Davidson00.00011.500
Dayton00.00011.500
Duquesne00.00011.500
Fordham00.00011.500
George Washington00.00011.500
La Salle00.00011.500
Richmond00.00011.500
UMass00.00011.500
VCU00.00011.500

Saturday's Games

Saint Joseph's 80, Mount St. Mary's 60

La Salle 67, Albany (NY) 64

Mass.-Lowell 59, Dayton 58

Hofstra 73, Duquesne 63

Wagner 58, VCU 44

San Francisco 65, Davidson 60

UC San Diego 75, George Washington 55

Sunday's Games

Canisius at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Weber St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at UMass, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.

George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke00.000301.000
Boston College00.000201.000
Clemson00.000201.000
NC State00.000201.000
North Carolina00.000201.000
Virginia Tech00.000201.000
Wake Forest00.000201.000
Florida St.00.000101.000
Notre Dame00.000101.000
Syracuse00.000101.000
Georgia Tech00.00011.500
Louisville00.00011.500
Miami00.00011.500
Virginia00.00011.500
Pittsburgh00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Notre Dame 68, CS Northridge 52

UCF 95, Miami 89

NC State 77, Colgate 74

Duke 67, Campbell 56

Sunday's Games

Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bryant at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.

High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Kentucky00.000301.000
Jacksonville00.000201.000
Liberty00.000101.000
Lipscomb00.00021.667
Florida Gulf Coast00.00011.500
Jacksonville St.00.00011.500
North Alabama00.00011.500
Stetson00.00011.500
Bellarmine00.00002.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00002.000
Kennesaw St.00.00002.000
North Florida00.00003.000

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville 63, NC A&T 54

Loyola Chicago 89, Florida Gulf Coast 77

North Alabama 99, University of the Virgin Islands 47

Jacksonville St. 70, Alabama A&M 47

E. Kentucky 77, Milwaukee 71

Lipscomb 93, SC State 81

Murray St. 78, Bellarmine 59

Sunday's Games

Lipscomb at Loyola (Md.), 10:30 a.m.

Piedmont at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carver at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

Liberty at LSU, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa St.00.000201.000
Kansas00.000201.000
Oklahoma00.000201.000
Texas Tech00.000201.000
West Virginia00.000201.000
Baylor00.000101.000
Kansas St.00.000101.000
TCU00.000101.000
Texas00.000101.000
Oklahoma St.00.00011.500

Saturday's Games

Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nicholls at Baylor, Noon

Southern Miss. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Butler00.000301.000
Creighton00.000201.000
DePaul00.000201.000
Marquette00.000201.000
Providence00.000201.000
St. John's00.000201.000
UConn00.000201.000
Xavier00.000201.000
Seton Hall00.000101.000
Villanova00.00011.500
Georgetown00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

UConn 89, Coppin St. 54

Dartmouth 69, Georgetown 60

St. John's 91, St. Peter's 70

DePaul 99, Cent. Michigan 66

Butler 70, Troy 59

Sunday's Games

Yale at Seton Hall, Noon

Monday's Games

Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Providence at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.00.000101.000
N. Colorado00.00021.667
Idaho00.00011.500
Idaho St.00.00011.500
Montana00.00011.500
Portland St.00.00011.500
S. Utah00.00011.500
Sacramento St.00.00011.500
E. Washington00.00002.000
Montana St.00.00001.000
N. Arizona00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Mississippi St. 86, Montana 49

Hawaii Hilo 87, N. Colorado 79, OT

Utah 89, Sacramento St. 56

Sunday's Games

Rocky Mountain College at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Weber St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Benedictine at Mesa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado College at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Walla Walla University at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hampton00.000201.000
Winthrop00.000201.000
Campbell00.00021.667
Charleston Southern00.00011.500
High Point00.00011.500
Longwood00.00011.500
Presbyterian00.00011.500
Radford00.00011.500
UNC-Asheville00.00011.500
Gardner-Webb00.00002.000
NC A&T00.00002.000
SC-Upstate00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville 63, NC A&T 54

Winthrop 88, Mercer 85, OT

Arkansas 86, Gardner-Webb 69

Hampton 70, Regent University 56

Duke 67, Campbell 56

Sunday's Games

UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Andrews at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.

High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Maryland00.000301.000
Illinois00.000201.000
Indiana00.000201.000
Iowa00.000201.000
Michigan00.000201.000
Minnesota00.000201.000
Northwestern00.000201.000
Ohio St.00.000201.000
Purdue00.000201.000
Rutgers00.000201.000
Wisconsin00.000201.000
Penn St.00.000101.000
Michigan St.00.00011.500
Nebraska00.00011.500

Saturday's Games

Maryland 68, Vermont 57

Rutgers 48, Merrimack 35

Michigan 77, Prairie View 49

Sunday's Games

Minnesota vs. Princeton at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Davis00.000201.000
Long Beach St.00.000101.000
UC San Diego00.000101.000
UC Santa Barbara00.000101.000
Cal Poly00.00011.500
Hawaii00.00011.500
UC Irvine00.00011.500
UC Riverside00.00011.500
CS Bakersfield00.00001.000
CS Northridge00.00002.000
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Notre Dame 68, CS Northridge 52

UC Irvine 58, Boise St. 50

UC San Diego 75, George Washington 55

Sunday's Games

Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

La Sierra at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

La Verne at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

San Diego Christian at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

