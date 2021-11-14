All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
Maryland 68, Vermont 57
Army 86, Hartford 79
La Salle 67, Albany (NY) 64
Mass.-Lowell 59, Dayton 58
NJIT 73, Lehigh 56
Sunday's Games
Binghamton at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
Penn State York at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Maine at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Saturday's Games
Georgia Southern 53, South Florida 41
Southern U. 73, Tulane 70
UCF 95, Miami 89
Air Force 59, Tulsa 58
Wichita St. 64, South Alabama 58
Cincinnati 73, Georgia 68
Memphis 90, NC Central 51
Southern Cal 76, Temple 71
Sunday's Games
W. Carolina at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
NC A&T at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.
Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Saturday's Games
Saint Joseph's 80, Mount St. Mary's 60
La Salle 67, Albany (NY) 64
Mass.-Lowell 59, Dayton 58
Hofstra 73, Duquesne 63
Wagner 58, VCU 44
San Francisco 65, Davidson 60
UC San Diego 75, George Washington 55
Sunday's Games
Canisius at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.
Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Weber St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at UMass, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.
George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Notre Dame 68, CS Northridge 52
UCF 95, Miami 89
NC State 77, Colgate 74
Duke 67, Campbell 56
Sunday's Games
Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Bryant at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Navy at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.
High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville 63, NC A&T 54
Loyola Chicago 89, Florida Gulf Coast 77
North Alabama 99, University of the Virgin Islands 47
Jacksonville St. 70, Alabama A&M 47
E. Kentucky 77, Milwaukee 71
Lipscomb 93, SC State 81
Murray St. 78, Bellarmine 59
Sunday's Games
Lipscomb at Loyola (Md.), 10:30 a.m.
Piedmont at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Carver at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
Liberty at LSU, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Saturday's Games
Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Nicholls at Baylor, Noon
Southern Miss. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
UConn 89, Coppin St. 54
Dartmouth 69, Georgetown 60
St. John's 91, St. Peter's 70
DePaul 99, Cent. Michigan 66
Butler 70, Troy 59
Sunday's Games
Yale at Seton Hall, Noon
Monday's Games
Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Providence at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Mississippi St. 86, Montana 49
Hawaii Hilo 87, N. Colorado 79, OT
Utah 89, Sacramento St. 56
Sunday's Games
Rocky Mountain College at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Weber St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Benedictine at Mesa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Colorado College at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Walla Walla University at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville 63, NC A&T 54
Winthrop 88, Mercer 85, OT
Arkansas 86, Gardner-Webb 69
Hampton 70, Regent University 56
Duke 67, Campbell 56
Sunday's Games
UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Christian at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. Andrews at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.
High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Saturday's Games
Maryland 68, Vermont 57
Rutgers 48, Merrimack 35
Michigan 77, Prairie View 49
Sunday's Games
Minnesota vs. Princeton at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at UMass, 7 p.m.
Providence at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Notre Dame 68, CS Northridge 52
UC Irvine 58, Boise St. 50
UC San Diego 75, George Washington 55
Sunday's Games
Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
La Sierra at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
La Verne at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
San Diego Christian at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.