AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell31.750153.833
New Hampshire31.75088.500
UMBC21.667116.647
Binghamton21.667610.375
Bryant22.500116.647
Vermont22.500810.444
NJIT12.333412.250
Albany (NY)13.250613.316
Maine03.000610.375

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 80, Vermont 65

Bryant 86, Albany (NY) 69

New Hampshire 71, Maine 58

Binghamton 72, NJIT 71, OT

Saturday's Games

Bryant at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston501.000171.944
UCF41.800134.765
Tulane41.800115.688
Temple41.800108.556
Cincinnati32.600126.667
Memphis22.500125.706
Wichita St.13.25088.500
SMU13.250611.353
East Carolina14.200108.556
South Florida04.000710.412
Tulsa04.000411.267

Wednesday's Games

UCF 107, Memphis 104, 2OT

Houston 83, South Florida 77

Tulane 97, SMU 88

Cincinnati 83, East Carolina 55

Saturday's Games

UCF at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Dayton401.000125.706
VCU31.750125.706
Saint Louis31.750116.647
Richmond31.750107.588
George Washington21.66788.500
La Salle21.66788.500
Duquesne32.600135.722
George Mason22.500107.588
St. Bonaventure22.50089.471
Rhode Island22.500610.375
Davidson23.40098.529
Fordham13.250134.765
UMass13.250106.625
Loyola Chicago04.000610.375
Saint Joseph's04.000610.375

Wednesday's Games

Richmond 61, Davidson 57

Rhode Island 68, St. Bonaventure 67

Duquesne 92, Saint Joseph's 80

La Salle 78, UMass 77

Saint Louis 63, George Mason 62

Friday's Games

VCU at Dayton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Davidson at George Mason, Noon

Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph's, 12:30 p.m.

Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m.

Fordham at La Salle, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Rhode Island at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson601.000143.824
Miami51.833142.875
Virginia42.667123.800
Duke42.667134.765
Wake Forest42.667125.706
Pittsburgh42.667116.647
Syracuse42.667116.647
NC State33.500134.765
North Carolina33.500116.647
Florida St.33.500512.294
Boston College24.33389.471
Virginia Tech15.167116.647
Notre Dame15.16798.529
Georgia Tech15.16788.500
Louisville06.000215.118

Wednesday's Games

Duke 77, Pittsburgh 69

Miami 88, Boston College 72

Syracuse 82, Virginia Tech 72

Clemson 83, Louisville 70

Wake Forest 90, Florida St. 75

Saturday's Games

Miami at NC State, Noon

North Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

Virginia at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Duke at Clemson, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston College, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stetson401.00096.600
Florida Gulf Coast31.750134.765
Liberty31.750125.706
Kennesaw St.31.750116.647
E. Kentucky31.750107.588
Queens (NC)22.500125.706
Jacksonville22.50096.600
Austin Peay22.50089.471
North Florida22.50079.438
Bellarmine22.500710.412
Lipscomb13.25098.529
North Alabama13.25098.529
Jacksonville St.04.000710.412
Cent. Arkansas04.000512.294

Thursday's Games

Stetson at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

North Alabama at Queens (NC), 1 p.m.

North Florida at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Stetson at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas401.000151.938
Kansas St.401.000151.938
Iowa St.401.000132.867
Texas31.750142.875
TCU22.500133.813
Baylor13.250115.688
Oklahoma13.250106.625
Oklahoma St.13.25097.563
Texas Tech04.000106.625
West Virginia04.000106.625

Wednesday's Games

Baylor 83, West Virginia 78

Texas 79, TCU 75

Saturday's Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma, Noon

Kansas St. at TCU, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence601.000143.824
Xavier601.000143.824
Marquette61.857144.778
UConn43.571153.833
Creighton33.50098.529
Seton Hall34.429108.556
DePaul24.33389.471
Villanova24.33389.471
St. John's25.286126.667
Butler25.286108.556
Georgetown07.000513.278

Wednesday's Games

Marquette 82, UConn 76

Xavier 90, Creighton 87

Friday's Games

Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seton Hall at DePaul, Noon

Providence at Creighton, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington401.000107.588
Idaho St.301.000610.375
Montana St.31.750107.588
Sacramento St.21.66797.563
Weber St.21.66779.438
Montana22.50088.500
Portland St.12.33379.438
N. Arizona13.250512.294
Idaho04.000611.353
N. Colorado04.000511.313

Thursday's Games

Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood401.000125.706
UNC-Asheville31.750116.647
Radford32.60099.500
SC-Upstate32.60088.500
Gardner-Webb32.60089.471
Charleston Southern32.60079.438
Campbell23.400710.412
Winthrop23.400711.389
Presbyterian14.200513.278
High Point05.00089.471

Wednesday's Games

Charleston Southern 106, High Point 69

Gardner-Webb 79, Presbyterian 78, OT

Campbell 78, SC-Upstate 63

Radford 66, Winthrop 52

Thursday's Games

Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Winthrop at Campbell, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Radford, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at High Point, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue41.800151.938
Michigan St.41.800124.750
Michigan31.75096.600
Rutgers42.667125.706
Northwestern32.600124.750
Wisconsin32.600114.733
Penn St.33.500125.706
Ohio St.22.500105.667
Illinois23.400115.688
Maryland23.400115.688
Iowa23.400106.625
Nebraska24.33398.529
Indiana14.200106.625
Minnesota04.00068.429

Wednesday's Games

Penn St. 85, Indiana 66

Rutgers 65, Northwestern 62

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wisconsin at Indiana, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara401.000132.867
UC Irvine401.000115.688
UC Riverside41.800116.647
Hawaii31.750124.750
Cal St.-Fullerton32.60098.529
UC Davis22.50097.563
Cal Poly13.25079.438
Long Beach St.13.25079.438
UC San Diego13.250610.375
CS Bakersfield14.200511.313
CS Northridge05.000313.188

Wednesday's Games

UC Santa Barbara 60, CS Bakersfield 48

UC Davis 62, CS Northridge 54

UC Irvine 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 65

UC Riverside 74, UC San Diego 68

Thursday's Games

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.

UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

