All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|3
|.833
|New Hampshire
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|UMBC
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Binghamton
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Bryant
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Vermont
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|NJIT
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Maine
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
Wednesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 80, Vermont 65
Bryant 86, Albany (NY) 69
New Hampshire 71, Maine 58
Binghamton 72, NJIT 71, OT
Saturday's Games
Bryant at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at NJIT, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|UCF
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Tulane
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Temple
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Wichita St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|SMU
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|East Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|South Florida
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Tulsa
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Wednesday's Games
UCF 107, Memphis 104, 2OT
Houston 83, South Florida 77
Tulane 97, SMU 88
Cincinnati 83, East Carolina 55
Saturday's Games
UCF at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at SMU, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|VCU
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Saint Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Richmond
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|George Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|La Salle
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Duquesne
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|George Mason
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Rhode Island
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|10
|.375
|Davidson
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Fordham
|1
|3
|.250
|13
|4
|.765
|UMass
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
Wednesday's Games
Richmond 61, Davidson 57
Rhode Island 68, St. Bonaventure 67
Duquesne 92, Saint Joseph's 80
La Salle 78, UMass 77
Saint Louis 63, George Mason 62
Friday's Games
VCU at Dayton, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Davidson at George Mason, Noon
Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph's, 12:30 p.m.
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m.
Fordham at La Salle, 3 p.m.
Saint Louis at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Rhode Island at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|2
|.875
|Virginia
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Duke
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Wake Forest
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Syracuse
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|NC State
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Florida St.
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Boston College
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Virginia Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|6
|.647
|Notre Dame
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
Wednesday's Games
Duke 77, Pittsburgh 69
Miami 88, Boston College 72
Syracuse 82, Virginia Tech 72
Clemson 83, Louisville 70
Wake Forest 90, Florida St. 75
Saturday's Games
Miami at NC State, Noon
North Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.
Virginia at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Duke at Clemson, 5 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Boston College, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stetson
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Liberty
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Queens (NC)
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|North Florida
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Bellarmine
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Lipscomb
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|North Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Thursday's Games
Stetson at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
North Alabama at Queens (NC), 1 p.m.
North Florida at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Stetson at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Kansas St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Iowa St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|TCU
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|3
|.813
|Baylor
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|5
|.688
|Oklahoma
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas Tech
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|West Virginia
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
Wednesday's Games
Baylor 83, West Virginia 78
Texas 79, TCU 75
Saturday's Games
West Virginia at Oklahoma, Noon
Kansas St. at TCU, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
Texas Tech at Texas, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Xavier
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Marquette
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|UConn
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|3
|.833
|Creighton
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|DePaul
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Villanova
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|St. John's
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|6
|.667
|Butler
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgetown
|0
|7
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
Wednesday's Games
Marquette 82, UConn 76
Xavier 90, Creighton 87
Friday's Games
Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Seton Hall at DePaul, Noon
Providence at Creighton, 2 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Idaho St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Montana St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Sacramento St.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Weber St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Montana
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|N. Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|Idaho
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|N. Colorado
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Thursday's Games
Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana St., 6 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Radford
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|8
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|Charleston Southern
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|9
|.438
|Campbell
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Winthrop
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Presbyterian
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|13
|.278
|High Point
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
Wednesday's Games
Charleston Southern 106, High Point 69
Gardner-Webb 79, Presbyterian 78, OT
Campbell 78, SC-Upstate 63
Radford 66, Winthrop 52
Thursday's Games
Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Winthrop at Campbell, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Radford, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at High Point, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Longwood, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|1
|.938
|Michigan St.
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Michigan
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Rutgers
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Northwestern
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|4
|.733
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Ohio St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Maryland
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Iowa
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Indiana
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|6
|.625
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Wednesday's Games
Penn St. 85, Indiana 66
Rutgers 65, Northwestern 62
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Wisconsin at Indiana, 1 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|UC Irvine
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|UC Riverside
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|6
|.647
|Hawaii
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|8
|.529
|UC Davis
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Long Beach St.
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|UC San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|CS Northridge
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
Wednesday's Games
UC Santa Barbara 60, CS Bakersfield 48
UC Davis 62, CS Northridge 54
UC Irvine 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 65
UC Riverside 74, UC San Diego 68
Thursday's Games
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.
UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
