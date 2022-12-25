All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|1
|.923
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Saturday's Games
Hawaii 62, Washington St. 51
Sunday's Games
Utah St. vs. Washington St. at Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Tuesday's Games
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Texas, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Oral Roberts
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|W. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Omaha
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UMKC
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Sunday's Games
Iona 76, Pepperdine 66
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Sunday's Games
Seattle 85, George Washington 67
