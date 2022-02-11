All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|11
|1
|.917
|21
|2
|.913
|UCLA
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Oregon
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Southern Cal
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|4
|.833
|Washington St.
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|Washington
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|9
|.571
|Stanford
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Colorado
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|9
|.609
|Arizona St.
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|14
|.333
|California
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
|Utah
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|15
|.375
|Oregon St.
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|18
|.143
Thursday's Games
Oregon 68, Stanford 60
Arizona 72, Washington St. 60
Saturday's Games
California at Oregon, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|11
|.542
|Navy
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Boston U.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|Army
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|12
|.520
|Lehigh
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|16
|.360
|Holy Cross
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|16
|.304
|Lafayette
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|15
|.318
|Bucknell
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|19
|.240
|American
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|17
|.261
Saturday's Games
Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon
American at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|10
|1
|.909
|22
|2
|.917
|Kentucky
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|Arkansas
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|Tennessee
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|Florida
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Mississippi St.
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|LSU
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Vanderbilt
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Texas A&M
|4
|7
|.364
|15
|9
|.625
|South Carolina
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|10
|.565
|Missouri
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|Mississippi
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|12
|.500
|Georgia
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|18
|.250
Saturday's Games
Arkansas at Alabama, Noon
Texas A&M at Auburn, Noon
South Carolina at Georgia, 2 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Furman
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|VMI
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|10
|.600
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|10
|.600
|Wofford
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|11
|.560
|Mercer
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Samford
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|9
|.625
|ETSU
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|The Citadel
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|W. Carolina
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|17
|.346
Thursday's Games
UNC-Greensboro 86, The Citadel 66
VMI 85, Mercer 79
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at VMI, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|9
|.609
|Nicholls
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|9
|.625
|SE Louisiana
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|12
|.520
|Houston Baptist
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|4
|.429
|16
|8
|.667
|McNeese St.
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|16
|.360
|Northwestern St.
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|18
|.280
|Incarnate Word
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|20
|.200
Thursday's Games
New Orleans 78, Texas A&M-CC 69
Nicholls 69, Incarnate Word 58
Houston Baptist 76, Northwestern St. 69
SE Louisiana 91, McNeese St. 86
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Texas Southern
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|10
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|8
|3
|.727
|9
|14
|.391
|Grambling St.
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|13
|.435
|Prairie View
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|15
|.211
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|19
|.208
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|12
|.455
|Alabama St.
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|17
|.261
|Jackson St.
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|16
|.273
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|17
|.261
|Alabama A&M
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|16
|.238
|MVSU
|1
|10
|.091
|1
|20
|.048
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 4:30 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|0
|1.000
|22
|4
|.846
|Oral Roberts
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|8
|.692
|UMKC
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|9
|.640
|South Dakota
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|W. Illinois
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|11
|.560
|Denver
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|Omaha
|3
|11
|.214
|4
|21
|.160
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|16
|.333
|North Dakota
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
Thursday's Games
N. Dakota St. 84, W. Illinois 81, 2OT
South Dakota 91, Omaha 69
North Dakota 78, St. Thomas (MN) 70
S. Dakota St. 84, Denver 61
Saturday's Games
North Dakota at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
South Dakota at Denver, 4 p.m.
Omaha at S. Dakota St., 5:15 p.m.
UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|10
|.615
|Troy
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Texas St.
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|Arkansas St.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|South Alabama
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Georgia St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|12
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|14
|.391
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|Georgia Southern
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|11
|.500
|UALR
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|14
|.333
Thursday's Games
Appalachian St. 65, Georgia Southern 61
Georgia St. 61, Coastal Carolina 50
Troy 79, Arkansas St. 77
Louisiana-Monroe 74, Texas-Arlington 71
Texas St. 82, Louisiana-Lafayette 73
South Alabama 77, UALR 46
Saturday's Games
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.
Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
UALR at Troy, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|5
|.800
|Santa Clara
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|8
|.680
|San Francisco
|6
|4
|.600
|19
|6
|.760
|San Diego
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|BYU
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Portland
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|12
|.429
|Pacific
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|17
|.292
|Pepperdine
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|18
|.280
Thursday's Games
Gonzaga 89, Pacific 51
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 86, San Diego 57
BYU at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.
Pacific at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
BYU at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Portland, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|Seattle
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|11
|.560
|Grand Canyon
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|5
|.773
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Utah Valley St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|8
|.652
|Tarleton St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Dixie St.
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|Cal Baptist
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|16
|.304
|Chicago St.
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|18
|.250
|Lamar
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
Thursday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 81, Chicago St. 61
Grand Canyon 79, Utah Valley St. 69
New Mexico St. 77, Dixie St. 69
Cal Baptist 83, Lamar 61
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Sam Houston St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Lamar at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.