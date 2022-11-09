All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.000101.000
Delaware00.000101.000
Elon00.000101.000
Hofstra00.000101.000
NC A&T00.000101.000
Towson00.000101.000
Drexel00.00000.000
Hampton00.00000.000
Monmouth (NJ)00.00000.000
Northeastern00.00001.000
Stony Brook00.00001.000
UNC-Wilmington00.00001.000
William & Mary00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Towson at UMass, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Delaware at Air Force, 5 p.m.

Miami-Hamilton at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Iona at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Allen at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Elon vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Virginia, 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Charlotte00.000101.000
FAU00.000101.000
FIU00.000101.000
Louisiana Tech00.000101.000
Middle Tennessee00.000101.000
North Texas00.000101.000
UAB00.000101.000
UTSA00.000101.000
Rice00.00001.000
UTEP00.00001.000
W. Kentucky00.00000.000

Thursday's Games

St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida National at FIU, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

UAB vs. Toledo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

FAU at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Detroit00.000101.000
Oakland00.000101.000
Youngstown St.00.000101.000
Milwaukee00.00011.500
Cleveland St.00.00001.000
Fort Wayne00.00001.000
Green Bay00.00001.000
IUPUI00.00001.000
N. Kentucky00.00001.000
Robert Morris00.00001.000
Wright St.00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Purdue 84, Milwaukee 53

Detroit 93, Rochester (Mich.) 65

Wednesday's Games

Pitt.-Greensburg at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Wright St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Drake, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland St. at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oakland, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.00001.000
Hartford00.00001.000

Tuesday's Games

Sacred Heart 77, Hartford 70

Thursday's Games

Northern Vermont-Lyndon at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Harvard00.000101.000
Yale00.000101.000
Brown00.00001.000
Columbia00.00001.000
Cornell00.00001.000
Dartmouth00.00001.000
Penn00.00001.000
Princeton00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Columbia, 7 p.m.

SUNY-Delhi at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Harvard at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.

Bryant at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Penn at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Princeton at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

Yale vs. E. Washington at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona00.000101.000
Quinnipiac00.000101.000
Siena00.000101.000
St. Peter's00.000101.000
Canisius00.00001.000
Fairfield00.00001.000
Manhattan00.00001.000
Marist00.00000.000
Mount St. Mary's00.00001.000
Niagara00.00001.000
Rider00.00001.000

Tuesday's Games

Providence 66, Rider 65

Wednesday's Games

American at Marist, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Quinnipiac at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Iona at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Akron00.000101.000
Ball St.00.000101.000
Bowling Green00.000101.000
Buffalo00.000101.000
E. Michigan00.000101.000
Kent St.00.000101.000
Toledo00.000101.000
Cent. Michigan00.00000.000
Miami (Ohio)00.00001.000
N. Illinois00.00001.000
Ohio00.00001.000
W. Michigan00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Baldwin Wallace at Kent St., 5 p.m.

Goshen at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

UAB vs. Toledo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Akron vs. Mississippi St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

E. Michigan vs. Michigan at Detroit, 9 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.000101.000
Coppin St.00.00002.000
Delaware St.00.00001.000
Howard00.00001.000
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00001.000
Morgan St.00.00001.000
NC Central00.00001.000
SC State00.00001.000

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina 80, SC State 77

Georgetown 99, Coppin St. 89, OT

Wednesday's Games

Dist. of Columbia at Howard, 7 p.m.

Cairn at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

NC Central at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Immaculata at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Penn St.-Greater Allegheny at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Howard at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Belmont00.000101.000
Bradley00.000101.000
Evansville00.000101.000
Ill.-Chicago00.000101.000
Indiana St.00.000101.000
N. Iowa00.000101.000
S. Illinois00.000101.000
Drake00.00000.000
Illinois St.00.00001.000
Missouri St.00.00000.000
Murray St.00.00001.000
Valparaiso00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

IUPUI at Drake, 8 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belmont at Furman, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Utah St., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000101.000
Fresno St.00.000101.000
Nevada00.000101.000
New Mexico00.000101.000
San Diego St.00.000101.000
San Jose St.00.000101.000
UNLV00.000101.000
Utah St.00.000101.000
Wyoming00.000101.000
Air Force00.00001.000
Boise St.00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

San Jose St. 63, Georgia Southern 48

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Nicholls at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Delaware at Air Force, 5 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara vs. Fresno St. at Santa Cruz, Calif., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Bradley at Utah St., 9 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

BYU at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sacred Heart00.000101.000
St. Francis (NY)00.000101.000
Wagner00.000101.000
CCSU00.00001.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00001.000
LIU00.00001.000
Merrimack00.00001.000
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00001.000
Stonehill00.00001.000

Tuesday's Games

Sacred Heart 77, Hartford 70

Wednesday's Games

Mercy at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Clark at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

CCSU at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

