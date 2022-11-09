All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Hampton at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Towson at UMass, 7 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Christian at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Delaware at Air Force, 5 p.m.
Miami-Hamilton at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Iona at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Allen at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Elon vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Virginia, 9 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Thursday's Games
St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Florida National at FIU, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
UAB vs. Toledo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
FAU at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Purdue 84, Milwaukee 53
Detroit 93, Rochester (Mich.) 65
Wednesday's Games
Pitt.-Greensburg at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Wright St., 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Drake, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland St. at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Bowling Green at Oakland, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Sacred Heart 77, Hartford 70
Thursday's Games
Northern Vermont-Lyndon at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Columbia, 7 p.m.
SUNY-Delhi at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Harvard at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.
Bryant at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Penn at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Princeton at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
Yale vs. E. Washington at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Providence 66, Rider 65
Wednesday's Games
American at Marist, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Quinnipiac at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Iona at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Baldwin Wallace at Kent St., 5 p.m.
Goshen at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
UAB vs. Toledo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Akron vs. Mississippi St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan vs. Michigan at Detroit, 9 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Tuesday's Games
South Carolina 80, SC State 77
Georgetown 99, Coppin St. 89, OT
Wednesday's Games
Dist. of Columbia at Howard, 7 p.m.
Cairn at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
NC Central at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Immaculata at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Penn St.-Greater Allegheny at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Howard at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
IUPUI at Drake, 8 p.m.
Missouri S&T at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Belmont at Furman, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bradley at Utah St., 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
San Jose St. 63, Georgia Southern 48
Wednesday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Nicholls at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Delaware at Air Force, 5 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara vs. Fresno St. at Santa Cruz, Calif., 5 p.m.
South Alabama at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Bradley at Utah St., 9 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
BYU at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Sacred Heart 77, Hartford 70
Wednesday's Games
Mercy at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Clark at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
CCSU at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
