AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|13
|1
|.929
|21
|5
|.808
|UMBC
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|12
|.520
|Stony Brook
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|New Hampshire
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Binghamton
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Albany (NY)
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hartford
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|16
|.333
|NJIT
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|13
|.458
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Maine
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|20
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Albany (NY) 68, Binghamton 67
Hartford 75, Maine 65
NJIT 59, Mass.-Lowell 55
Vermont 71, New Hampshire 50
UMBC 95, Stony Brook 84
Saturday's Games
UMBC at Vermont, Noon
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Hartford at Stony Brook, 5:30 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|SMU
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Memphis
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|8
|.652
|Tulane
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|11
|.522
|Temple
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|UCF
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|8
|.652
|Cincinnati
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Wichita St.
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|East Carolina
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|12
|.500
|South Florida
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|17
|.292
|Tulsa
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|16
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Temple 64, SMU 57
Thursday's Games
Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.
UCF at Houston, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tulsa at South Florida, Noon
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|4
|.840
|VCU
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Dayton
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|8
|.692
|Saint Louis
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Richmond
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|George Mason
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|George Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|Rhode Island
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|Fordham
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|UMass
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Saint Joseph's
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|14
|.417
|La Salle
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|16
|.304
|Duquesne
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|18
|.250
Wednesday's Games
George Mason 75, Saint Joseph's 70, OT
St. Bonaventure 83, UMass 71
George Washington 73, Duquesne 52
Saint Louis 90, La Salle 64
Friday's Games
Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
La Salle at UMass, Noon
Dayton at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
Saint Louis at Davidson, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Notre Dame
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Miami
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|North Carolina
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Wake Forest
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|7
|.741
|Virginia
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Virginia Tech
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Florida St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|11
|.560
|Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|16
|.407
|Louisville
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Boston College
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|15
|.375
|Clemson
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Georgia Tech
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
Wednesday's Games
Miami 70, Louisville 63
Notre Dame 99, Boston College 95, OT
Pittsburgh 76, North Carolina 67
Saturday's Games
Boston College at Syracuse, Noon
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 5 p.m.
Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Bellarmine
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|17
|.320
|E. Kentucky
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|15
|.444
|Lipscomb
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|17
|.393
|North Alabama
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|17
|.346
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|Jacksonville
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|8
|.680
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|9
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Stetson
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|North Florida
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|18
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast 82, Kennesaw St. 76
Jacksonville 67, Stetson 45
E. Kentucky 80, North Alabama 76, OT
Bellarmine 79, Cent. Arkansas 69
Jacksonville St. 78, Lipscomb 67
Saturday's Games
Lipscomb at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 7:15 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Baylor
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Texas Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Texas
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|Kansas St.
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|11
|.560
|TCU
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Iowa St.
|4
|9
|.308
|17
|9
|.654
|Oklahoma
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|West Virginia
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
Wednesday's Games
Texas Tech 83, Baylor 73
Saturday's Games
TCU at Baylor, Noon
Texas Tech at Texas, 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Villanova
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|6
|.769
|UConn
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Creighton
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Marquette
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Seton Hall
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|9
|.625
|St. John's
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|11
|.560
|Butler
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|13
|.500
|DePaul
|3
|11
|.214
|12
|12
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|14
|.000
|6
|19
|.240
Wednesday's Games
St. John's 86, Xavier 73
Marquette 77, Georgetown 66
UConn 70, Seton Hall 65
Thursday's Games
Creighton at DePaul, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Butler at St. John's, 5 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Xavier at UConn, Noon
Georgetown at Villanova, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|5
|.800
|Weber St.
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|S. Utah
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Colorado
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|11
|.560
|Montana
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|E. Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Portland St.
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|N. Arizona
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|16
|.360
|Idaho
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|18
|.250
|Idaho St.
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|18
|.217
|Sacramento St.
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|15
|.286
Thursday's Games
Montana St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|6
|.760
|Campbell
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|NC A&T
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|16
|.407
|High Point
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|15
|.423
|Radford
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|16
|.360
|Hampton
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|8
|.692
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|SC-Upstate
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|14
|.440
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Presbyterian
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|17
|.393
|Charleston Southern
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|21
|.192
Wednesday's Games
SC-Upstate 60, Presbyterian 55
Radford 71, Campbell 67
UNC-Asheville 85, Charleston Southern 66
Winthrop 81, Gardner-Webb 70
Hampton 93, NC A&T 82
Thursday's Games
Longwood at High Point, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
High Point at Radford, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Hampton at Longwood, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|4
|.852
|Wisconsin
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|5
|.800
|Illinois
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|7
|.720
|Ohio St.
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|6
|.727
|Rutgers
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Michigan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Iowa
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|7
|.708
|Michigan
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|10
|.565
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|Penn St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|12
|.455
|Northwestern
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Minnesota
|3
|11
|.214
|12
|11
|.522
|Maryland
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|14
|.440
|Nebraska
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
Wednesday's Games
Rutgers 70, Illinois 59
Purdue 70, Northwestern 64
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Maryland at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Illinois at Michigan St., Noon
Iowa at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|9
|.609
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|8
|.636
|Hawaii
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Irvine
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Riverside
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|9
|.571
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|CS Northridge
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|13
|.316
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|17
|.227
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|13
|.458
Thursday's Games
Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hawaii at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.