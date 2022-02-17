All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont131.929215.808
UMBC86.5711312.520
Stony Brook76.5381511.577
New Hampshire77.5001211.522
Binghamton77.5001013.435
Albany (NY)77.5001115.423
Hartford66.500816.333
NJIT68.4291113.458
Mass.-Lowell58.3851312.520
Maine212.143520.200

Wednesday's Games

Albany (NY) 68, Binghamton 67

Hartford 75, Maine 65

NJIT 59, Mass.-Lowell 55

Vermont 71, New Hampshire 50

UMBC 95, Stony Brook 84

Saturday's Games

UMBC at Vermont, Noon

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook, 5:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston92.818204.833
SMU93.750186.750
Memphis94.692158.652
Tulane95.6431211.522
Temple75.583149.609
UCF76.538158.652
Cincinnati66.500169.640
Wichita St.46.400139.591
East Carolina39.2501212.500
South Florida210.167717.292
Tulsa211.154816.333

Wednesday's Games

Temple 64, SMU 57

Thursday's Games

Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.

UCF at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tulsa at South Florida, Noon

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson112.846214.840
VCU103.769177.708
Dayton103.769188.692
Saint Louis94.692188.692
St. Bonaventure84.667167.696
Richmond85.615179.654
George Mason65.5451311.542
George Washington66.5001014.417
Rhode Island48.3331311.542
Fordham48.3331113.458
UMass48.3331113.458
Saint Joseph's49.3081014.417
La Salle211.154716.304
Duquesne111.083618.250

Wednesday's Games

George Mason 75, Saint Joseph's 70, OT

St. Bonaventure 83, UMass 71

George Washington 73, Duquesne 52

Saint Louis 90, La Salle 64

Friday's Games

Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

La Salle at UMass, Noon

Dayton at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Davidson, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke123.800224.846
Notre Dame123.800197.731
Miami114.733197.731
North Carolina105.667188.692
Wake Forest106.625207.741
Virginia106.6251610.615
Virginia Tech87.5331610.615
Syracuse77.5001312.520
Florida St.78.4671411.560
Pittsburgh610.3751116.407
Louisville510.3331114.440
Boston College410.286915.375
Clemson411.2671214.462
NC State412.2501116.407
Georgia Tech311.2141015.400

Wednesday's Games

Miami 70, Louisville 63

Notre Dame 99, Boston College 95, OT

Pittsburgh 76, North Carolina 67

Saturday's Games

Boston College at Syracuse, Noon

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 5 p.m.

Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.103.769179.654
Bellarmine103.7691611.593
Cent. Arkansas57.417817.320
E. Kentucky49.3081215.444
Lipscomb49.3081117.393
North Alabama211.154917.346

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty93.750189.667
Jacksonville94.692178.680
Florida Gulf Coast85.615189.667
Kennesaw St.67.4621115.423
Stetson58.3851115.423
North Florida58.385918.333

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast 82, Kennesaw St. 76

Jacksonville 67, Stetson 45

E. Kentucky 80, North Alabama 76, OT

Bellarmine 79, Cent. Arkansas 69

Jacksonville St. 78, Lipscomb 67

Saturday's Games

Lipscomb at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 7:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas102.833214.840
Baylor94.692215.808
Texas Tech94.692206.769
Texas85.615197.731
Kansas St.67.4621411.560
TCU56.455167.696
Oklahoma St.58.3851213.480
Iowa St.49.308179.654
Oklahoma49.3081412.538
West Virginia39.2501411.560

Wednesday's Games

Texas Tech 83, Baylor 73

Saturday's Games

TCU at Baylor, Noon

Texas Tech at Texas, 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence112.846213.875
Villanova133.813206.769
UConn95.643187.720
Creighton85.615168.667
Marquette96.600179.654
Xavier77.500178.680
Seton Hall68.429159.625
St. John's68.4291411.560
Butler69.4001313.500
DePaul311.2141212.500
Georgetown014.000619.240

Wednesday's Games

St. John's 86, Xavier 73

Marquette 77, Georgetown 66

UConn 70, Seton Hall 65

Thursday's Games

Creighton at DePaul, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Butler at St. John's, 5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Xavier at UConn, Noon

Georgetown at Villanova, 5 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.122.857205.800
Weber St.114.733188.692
S. Utah104.714168.667
N. Colorado94.6921411.560
Montana105.667179.654
E. Washington77.5001312.520
Portland St.69.400815.348
N. Arizona59.357916.360
Idaho311.214618.250
Idaho St.311.214518.217
Sacramento St.212.143615.286

Thursday's Games

Montana St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood111.917196.760
Campbell76.5381410.583
NC A&T67.4621116.407
High Point57.4171115.423
Radford58.385916.360
Hampton49.308816.333

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop112.846188.692
Gardner-Webb94.6921511.577
SC-Upstate85.6151114.440
UNC-Asheville76.5381511.577
Presbyterian310.2311117.393
Charleston Southern112.077521.192

Wednesday's Games

SC-Upstate 60, Presbyterian 55

Radford 71, Campbell 67

UNC-Asheville 85, Charleston Southern 66

Winthrop 81, Gardner-Webb 70

Hampton 93, NC A&T 82

Thursday's Games

Longwood at High Point, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

High Point at Radford, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Hampton at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue124.750234.852
Wisconsin114.733205.800
Illinois114.733187.720
Ohio St.94.692166.727
Rutgers105.667169.640
Michigan St.95.643187.720
Iowa76.538177.708
Michigan76.5381310.565
Indiana78.467169.640
Penn St.59.3571012.455
Northwestern510.3331212.500
Minnesota311.2141211.522
Maryland311.2141114.440
Nebraska113.071718.280

Wednesday's Games

Rutgers 70, Illinois 59

Purdue 70, Northwestern 64

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Maryland at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Illinois at Michigan St., Noon

Iowa at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Long Beach St.91.900149.609
Cal St.-Fullerton73.700148.636
Hawaii73.700128.600
UC Irvine63.667127.632
UC Riverside54.556129.571
UC Davis33.500107.588
UC Santa Barbara34.429119.550
CS Northridge37.300716.304
CS Bakersfield18.111613.316
Cal Poly19.100517.227
UC San Diego00.0001113.458

Thursday's Games

Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

