All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Tuesday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 67, Presbyterian 62
UNC-Wilmington 74, East Carolina 61
Wednesday's Games
Delaware St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Hampton, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Towson at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Stony Brook at Bryant, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Tuesday's Games
North Texas 60, Texas-Arlington 57
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at FAU, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|8
|.111
|Wright St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Tuesday's Games
Syracuse 95, Oakland 66
Chattanooga 88, Milwaukee 76
Loyola Chicago 70, Green Bay 46
Wednesday's Games
Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Westminster (Pa.) at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Tuesday's Games
St. Francis (NY) 68, Hartford 50
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Butler 71, Yale 61
UMBC 73, Columbia 66
Vermont 68, Dartmouth 52
Princeton 69, Lafayette 58
Wednesday's Games
Cornell at Miami, 7 p.m.
Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dartmouth at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Columbia, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Manhattan
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Quinnipiac
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|St. Peter's
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Iona 84, Saint Louis 62
American 69, Mount St. Mary's 61
Wednesday's Games
Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Rider at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo 91, St. John Fisher 53
Toledo 83, N. Iowa 75
Wednesday's Games
Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Tuesday's Games
George Mason 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
NC State 94, Coppin St. 72
Winthrop 81, SC State 67
Marquette 90, NC Central 78
Wednesday's Games
Penn St.-Wilkes-Barre at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Indiana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Belmont
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Belmont 83, Trevecca Nazarene 53
Bradley 56, SIU-Edwardsville 54
Valparaiso 96, Trinity (Ill.) 60
Toledo 83, N. Iowa 75
Wednesday's Games
Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.
Campbell at Evansville, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
McNeese St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Air Force 79, South Dakota 58
Boise St. 90, E. Oregon 54
New Mexico 102, W. New Mexico 63
Wyoming 91, Texas A&M Commerce 76
San Jose St. 58, CS Bakersfield 48
Nevada 85, Pepperdine 77
Wednesday's Games
CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Hawaii vs. UNLV at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arkansas St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Fordham 72, Wagner 59
St. Francis (NY) 68, Hartford 50
Wednesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Rider at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Vincent at St. Francis (Pa.), 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dartmouth at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Columbia, 7 p.m.
New England at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
