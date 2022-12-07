All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.00091.900
Towson00.00081.889
UNC-Wilmington00.00073.700
Hofstra00.00063.667
Delaware00.00044.500
NC A&T00.00044.500
Drexel00.00045.444
William & Mary00.00045.444
Hampton00.00026.250
Northeastern00.00026.250
Stony Brook00.00026.250
Elon00.00018.111
Monmouth (NJ)00.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 67, Presbyterian 62

UNC-Wilmington 74, East Carolina 61

Wednesday's Games

Delaware St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Hampton, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Towson at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Stony Brook at Bryant, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00063.667
FAU00.00071.875
UAB00.00071.875
W. Kentucky00.00071.875
Charlotte00.00072.778
North Texas00.00072.778
Louisiana Tech00.00062.750
Rice01.00062.750
UTEP00.00062.750
UTSA00.00053.625
FIU00.00044.500

Tuesday's Games

North Texas 60, Texas-Arlington 57

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at FAU, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.201.00063.667
Milwaukee201.00074.636
N. Kentucky201.00054.556
Youngstown St.11.50063.667
Fort Wayne11.50054.556
Detroit11.50045.444
Robert Morris11.50036.333
Green Bay11.50018.111
Wright St.02.00054.556
Oakland02.00029.182
IUPUI02.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

Syracuse 95, Oakland 66

Chattanooga 88, Milwaukee 76

Loyola Chicago 70, Green Bay 46

Wednesday's Games

Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Westminster (Pa.) at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00048.333
Chicago St.00.00037.300

Tuesday's Games

St. Francis (NY) 68, Hartford 50

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00071.875
Yale00.00082.800
Princeton00.00072.778
Harvard00.00073.700
Brown00.00054.556
Penn00.00056.455
Dartmouth00.00046.400
Columbia00.00048.333

Tuesday's Games

Butler 71, Yale 61

UMBC 73, Columbia 66

Vermont 68, Dartmouth 52

Princeton 69, Lafayette 58

Wednesday's Games

Cornell at Miami, 7 p.m.

Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dartmouth at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Columbia, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00052.714
Siena101.00053.625
Manhattan101.00034.429
Rider101.00034.429
Niagara11.50044.500
Mount St. Mary's11.50046.400
Fairfield11.50036.333
Quinnipiac01.00072.778
Marist00.00044.500
St. Peter's02.00044.500
Canisius02.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Iona 84, Saint Louis 62

American 69, Mount St. Mary's 61

Wednesday's Games

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Rider at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00063.667
Toledo00.00063.667
Buffalo00.00054.556
Akron00.00044.500
Ball St.00.00044.500
Cent. Michigan00.00044.500
Ohio00.00044.500
Bowling Green00.00035.375
Miami (Ohio)00.00035.375
N. Illinois00.00036.333
W. Michigan00.00036.333
E. Michigan00.00027.222

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 91, St. John Fisher 53

Toledo 83, N. Iowa 75

Wednesday's Games

Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

E. Michigan at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00054.556
NC Central00.00055.500
Coppin St.00.00047.364
Howard00.00047.364
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00036.333
Morgan St.00.00036.333
Delaware St.00.00017.125
SC State00.00019.100

Tuesday's Games

George Mason 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

NC State 94, Coppin St. 72

Winthrop 81, SC State 67

Marquette 90, NC Central 78

Wednesday's Games

Penn St.-Wilkes-Barre at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bradley201.00073.700
Murray St.201.00053.625
Indiana St.101.00081.889
S. Illinois101.00053.625
Drake11.50071.875
Belmont11.50064.600
Missouri St.11.50044.500
N. Iowa11.50035.375
Illinois St.11.50036.333
Ill.-Chicago02.00054.556
Valparaiso02.00046.400
Evansville02.00028.200

Tuesday's Games

Belmont 83, Trevecca Nazarene 53

Bradley 56, SIU-Edwardsville 54

Valparaiso 96, Trinity (Ill.) 60

Toledo 83, N. Iowa 75

Wednesday's Games

Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.

Campbell at Evansville, 8 p.m.

E. Michigan at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

McNeese St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico00.000801.000
UNLV00.000801.000
Utah St.00.000701.000
Nevada00.00082.800
Boise St.00.00072.778
San Diego St.00.00072.778
San Jose St.00.00073.700
Colorado St.00.00063.667
Air Force00.00064.600
Wyoming00.00045.444
Fresno St.00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

Air Force 79, South Dakota 58

Boise St. 90, E. Oregon 54

New Mexico 102, W. New Mexico 63

Wyoming 91, Texas A&M Commerce 76

San Jose St. 58, CS Bakersfield 48

Nevada 85, Pepperdine 77

Wednesday's Games

CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Hawaii vs. UNLV at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arkansas St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sacred Heart00.00054.556
St. Francis (NY)00.00044.500
Wagner00.00044.500
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00046.400
Stonehill00.00046.400
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00027.222
LIU00.00017.125
Merrimack00.00019.100
CCSU00.00009.000

Tuesday's Games

Fordham 72, Wagner 59

St. Francis (NY) 68, Hartford 50

Wednesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Rider at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Vincent at St. Francis (Pa.), 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dartmouth at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Columbia, 7 p.m.

New England at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

