OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|11
|.656
|Tennessee Tech
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|17
|.485
|UT Martin
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|14
|.576
|Tennessee St.
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|14
|.563
|SE Missouri
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|16
|.543
|SIU-Edwardsville
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|14
|.576
|S. Indiana
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|21
|.344
|UALR
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|21
|.323
|E. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|18
|2
|.900
|28
|4
|.875
|Arizona
|14
|6
|.700
|26
|6
|.813
|Southern Cal
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Oregon
|12
|8
|.600
|19
|13
|.594
|Arizona St.
|11
|9
|.550
|21
|11
|.656
|Washington St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|16
|.515
|Utah
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Colorado
|8
|12
|.400
|17
|16
|.515
|Washington
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|16
|.500
|Stanford
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|19
|.424
|Oregon St.
|5
|15
|.250
|11
|21
|.344
|California
|2
|18
|.100
|3
|29
|.094
Thursday's Games
UCLA 80, Colorado 69
Oregon 75, Washington St. 70
Arizona 95, Stanford 84
Arizona St. vs. Southern Cal at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Oregon vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.
TBD vs. Arizona at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|17
|1
|.944
|26
|8
|.765
|Navy
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|Lehigh
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|14
|.533
|Army
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|16
|.515
|Boston U.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|17
|.469
|American
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|15
|.531
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|20
|.394
|Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|23
|.324
|Holy Cross
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|Bucknell
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|20
|.375
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|16
|2
|.889
|26
|5
|.839
|Texas A&M
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|8
|.742
|Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Missouri
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|8
|.742
|Tennessee
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|9
|.719
|Vanderbilt
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|13
|.594
|Auburn
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|12
|.625
|Florida
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|Mississippi St.
|8
|10
|.444
|21
|11
|.656
|Arkansas
|8
|10
|.444
|20
|12
|.625
|Georgia
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|16
|.500
|South Carolina
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|21
|.344
|Mississippi
|3
|15
|.167
|12
|21
|.364
|LSU
|2
|16
|.111
|14
|19
|.424
Thursday's Games
Mississippi St. 69, Florida 68, OT
Tennessee 70, Mississippi 55
Arkansas 76, Auburn 73
Vanderbilt 77, LSU 68
Friday's Games
Mississippi St. vs. Alabama at Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Missouri at Nashville, Tenn., 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M at Nashville, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky at Nashville, Tenn., 9:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|15
|3
|.833
|27
|7
|.794
|Samford
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|11
|.656
|UNC-Greensboro
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|12
|.625
|W. Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|15
|.545
|Wofford
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|16
|.515
|ETSU
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|20
|.375
|Chattanooga
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|17
|.514
|Mercer
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|19
|.424
|The Citadel
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|22
|.313
|VMI
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|25
|.219
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|10
|.697
|Northwestern St.
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|11
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|14
|.563
|Nicholls
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|15
|.516
|Texas A&M Commerce
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|20
|.394
|New Orleans
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|20
|.375
|Houston Christian
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|Incarnate Word
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|19
|.387
|McNeese St.
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|23
|.324
|Lamar
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|8
|.742
|Alcorn St.
|15
|3
|.833
|18
|13
|.581
|Jackson St.
|12
|6
|.667
|14
|18
|.438
|Southern U.
|11
|7
|.611
|15
|17
|.469
|Alabama A&M
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|17
|.469
|Prairie View
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|19
|.406
|Bethune-Cookman
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|20
|.375
|Texas Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|20
|.375
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|21
|.323
|Alabama St.
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|Florida A&M
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|22
|.241
|MVSU
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|27
|.156
Thursday's Games
Jackson St. 62, Prairie View 60, OT
Alabama A&M 77, Southern U. 63
Friday's Games
Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Grambling St. at Birmingham, Ala., 9:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|18
|0
|1.000
|30
|4
|.882
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|13
|.594
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|17
|.485
|St. Thomas (MN)
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|14
|.576
|W. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|South Dakota
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|UMKC
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Denver
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|17
|.469
|North Dakota
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|20
|.394
|Omaha
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|23
|.281
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|7
|.781
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|5
|.722
|26
|7
|.788
|Marshall
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|8
|.750
|James Madison
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|11
|.667
|Old Dominion
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Troy
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|13
|.606
|South Alabama
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|16
|.543
|Georgia Southern
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|16
|.515
|Appalachian St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Texas St.
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|19
|.457
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Arkansas St.
|4
|14
|.222
|13
|20
|.394
|Georgia St.
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|21
|.323
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|14
|2
|.875
|28
|5
|.848
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|14
|2
|.875
|26
|7
|.788
|Santa Clara
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|9
|.719
|Loyola Marymount
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|12
|.613
|San Francisco
|7
|9
|.438
|20
|14
|.588
|BYU
|7
|9
|.438
|19
|15
|.559
|Pacific
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|18
|.455
|Portland
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|19
|.424
|San Diego
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|20
|.355
|Pepperdine
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|22
|.290
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|Sam Houston St.
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|S. Utah
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Grand Canyon
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|11
|.667
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|Stephen F. Austin
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|13
|.594
|Tarleton St.
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|16
|.515
|Cal Baptist
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|16
|.515
|Abilene Christian
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|17
|.433
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|17
|.469
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|21
|.344
|Utah Tech
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|18
|.438
|New Mexico St.
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|15
|.375
Thursday's Games
Sam Houston St. 64, Cal Baptist 51
Grand Canyon 84, Seattle 79
Utah Valley St. 72, Tarleton St. 58
Utah Tech vs. S. Utah at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
TBD vs. Utah Valley St. at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
