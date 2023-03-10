All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morehead St.144.7782111.656
Tennessee Tech117.6111617.485
UT Martin108.5561914.576
Tennessee St.108.5561814.563
SE Missouri108.5561916.543
SIU-Edwardsville99.5001914.576
S. Indiana99.5001616.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)612.3331121.344
UALR612.3331021.323
E. Illinois513.278922.290

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA182.900284.875
Arizona146.700266.813
Southern Cal146.700229.710
Oregon128.6001913.594
Arizona St.119.5502111.656
Washington St.119.5501716.515
Utah1010.5001715.531
Colorado812.4001716.515
Washington812.4001616.500
Stanford713.3501419.424
Oregon St.515.2501121.344
California218.100329.094

Thursday's Games

UCLA 80, Colorado 69

Oregon 75, Washington St. 70

Arizona 95, Stanford 84

Arizona St. vs. Southern Cal at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oregon vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.

TBD vs. Arizona at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate171.944268.765
Navy117.6111813.581
Lehigh117.6111614.533
Army108.5561716.515
Boston U.810.4441517.469
American711.3891715.531
Loyola (Md.)711.3891320.394
Lafayette711.3891123.324
Holy Cross711.3891022.313
Bucknell513.2781220.375

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama162.889265.839
Texas A&M153.833238.742
Kentucky126.6672110.677
Missouri117.611238.742
Tennessee117.611239.719
Vanderbilt117.6111913.594
Auburn108.5562012.625
Florida99.5001616.500
Mississippi St.810.4442111.656
Arkansas810.4442012.625
Georgia612.3331616.500
South Carolina414.2221121.344
Mississippi315.1671221.364
LSU216.1111419.424

Thursday's Games

Mississippi St. 69, Florida 68, OT

Tennessee 70, Mississippi 55

Arkansas 76, Auburn 73

Vanderbilt 77, LSU 68

Friday's Games

Mississippi St. vs. Alabama at Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Missouri at Nashville, Tenn., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M at Nashville, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky at Nashville, Tenn., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman153.833277.794
Samford153.8332111.656
UNC-Greensboro144.7782012.625
W. Carolina108.5561815.545
Wofford810.4441716.515
ETSU810.4441220.375
Chattanooga711.3891817.514
Mercer612.3331419.424
The Citadel513.2781022.313
VMI216.111725.219

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC144.7782310.697
Northwestern St.135.7222211.667
SE Louisiana126.6671814.563
Nicholls117.6111615.516
Texas A&M Commerce99.5001320.394
New Orleans711.3891220.375
Houston Christian711.3891022.313
Incarnate Word612.3331219.387
McNeese St.612.3331123.324
Lamar513.278922.290

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.153.833238.742
Alcorn St.153.8331813.581
Jackson St.126.6671418.438
Southern U.117.6111517.469
Alabama A&M108.5561517.469
Prairie View99.5001319.406
Bethune-Cookman810.4441220.375
Texas Southern711.3891220.375
Ark.-Pine Bluff612.3331021.323
Alabama St.612.333823.258
Florida A&M513.278722.241
MVSU414.222527.156

Thursday's Games

Jackson St. 62, Prairie View 60, OT

Alabama A&M 77, Southern U. 63

Friday's Games

Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Grambling St. at Birmingham, Ala., 9:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1801.000304.882
S. Dakota St.135.7221913.594
N. Dakota St.117.6111617.485
St. Thomas (MN)99.5001914.576
W. Illinois99.5001614.533
South Dakota711.3891219.387
UMKC711.3891121.344
Denver612.3331517.469
North Dakota612.3331320.394
Omaha414.222923.281

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.144.778257.781
Louisiana-Lafayette135.722267.788
Marshall135.722248.750
James Madison126.6672211.667
Old Dominion117.6111912.613
Troy117.6112013.606
South Alabama99.5001916.543
Georgia Southern99.5001716.515
Appalachian St.99.5001616.500
Louisiana-Monroe711.3891121.344
Texas St.612.3331619.457
Coastal Carolina513.2781120.355
Arkansas St.414.2221320.394
Georgia St.315.1671021.323

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga142.875285.848
Saint Mary's (Cal.)142.875267.788
Santa Clara115.688239.719
Loyola Marymount97.5631912.613
San Francisco79.4382014.588
BYU79.4381915.559
Pacific79.4381518.455
Portland511.3131419.424
San Diego412.2501120.355
Pepperdine214.125922.290

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.153.833257.781
Sam Houston St.144.778256.806
S. Utah126.6672011.645
Grand Canyon117.6112211.667
Seattle117.6112012.625
Stephen F. Austin117.6111913.594
Tarleton St.99.5001716.515
Cal Baptist810.4441716.515
Abilene Christian711.3891317.433
Texas Rio Grande Valley612.3331517.469
Texas-Arlington612.3331121.344
Utah Tech513.2781418.438
New Mexico St.216.111915.375

Thursday's Games

Sam Houston St. 64, Cal Baptist 51

Grand Canyon 84, Seattle 79

Utah Valley St. 72, Tarleton St. 58

Utah Tech vs. S. Utah at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. Utah Valley St. at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

