All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Saturday's Games
Butler 80, Tennessee Tech 66
North Alabama 81, Morehead St. 75
UNC-Asheville 90, UT Martin 83
SIU-Edwardsville 78, Troy 72
Austin Peay 77, Tennessee St. 61
E. Illinois 93, Blackburn 43
UMKC 61, Lindenwood (Mo.) 47
Sunday's Games
S. Indiana at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Bradley at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Boyce at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oregon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|California
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Sunday's Games
Colorado at Washington, 3 p.m.
Utah at Washington St., 4 p.m.
California at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Saturday's Games
Army 75, Wagner 64
VMI 80, Navy 72
UMBC 88, Lehigh 62
Bucknell 79, NJIT 63
Coppin St. 74, Loyola (Md.) 71
Holy Cross 63, CCSU 57
Sunday's Games
Lafayette at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bucknell at La Salle, 7 p.m.
American at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Princeton, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Saturday's Games
South Carolina 74, Georgetown 71, OT
Mississippi St. 82, MVSU 52
Arkansas 99, San Jose St. 58
Vanderbilt 65, Wofford 62
Boise St. 86, Texas A&M 71
Memphis 68, Mississippi 57
Alabama 78, S. Dakota St. 65
Sunday's Games
Kentucky vs. Michigan at London, United Kingdom, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Saturday's Games
Furman 88, SC State 76
Chattanooga 82, Gardner-Webb 71
Coll. of Charleston 79, The Citadel 57
VMI 80, Navy 72
Jacksonville St. 63, ETSU 61
UNC-Greensboro 65, Elon 61
Vanderbilt 65, Wofford 62
SC-Upstate 79, W. Carolina 64
Sunday's Games
Samford at UCF, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Middle Georgia at Mercer, 11 a.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
High Point at Furman, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Saturday's Games
Dayton 80, SE Louisiana 74
Grambling St. 72, Incarnate Word 39
Louisiana-Lafayette 78, New Orleans 77
Sunday's Games
SW Adventist at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Denver, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Ecclesia at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Maine-Fort Kent at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
Grambling St. 72, Incarnate Word 39
Mississippi St. 82, MVSU 52
Ark.-Pine Bluff 59, Arkansas Baptist 41
Jackson St. 69, SMU 68
Sunday's Games
Alcorn St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jackson St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
Oral Roberts 77, Tulsa 66
South Dakota 69, BYU 68
W. Illinois 90, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72
E. Washington 78, N. Dakota St. 70
North Texas 75, Omaha 45
Portland 90, North Dakota 69
St. Thomas (MN) 91, Crown (Minn.) 56
UMKC 61, Lindenwood (Mo.) 47
Alabama 78, S. Dakota St. 65
Sunday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Denver, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Dakota St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
South Dakota at Air Force, 5 p.m.
UMKC at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Idaho, 9 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina 86, Winthrop 81
SIU-Edwardsville 78, Troy 72
Louisiana-Monroe 101, Champion Christian 46
Marshall 83, Ohio 69
Louisiana-Lafayette 78, New Orleans 77
Old Dominion 68, Norfolk St. 62
Sunday's Games
Georgia St. at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
South Alabama at UAB, 2 p.m.
Rice at Texas St., 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Troy at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carlow at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Saturday's Games
South Dakota 69, BYU 68
Santa Clara 72, Sacramento St. 65
UC Santa Barbara 82, Pacific 71
Pepperdine 88, N. Arizona 69
Portland 90, North Dakota 69
Houston 53, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 48
Loyola Marymount 64, Nevada 52
UNLV 95, San Diego 78
Sunday's Games
Utah St. vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kent St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N. Arizona at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Nevada at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Saturday's Games
Abilene Christian 88, Arlington Baptist 42
Sam Houston St. 111, Dallas Christian 58
Tarleton St. 98, Wiley 55
W. Illinois 90, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72
Utah Valley St. 88, Long Beach St. 78
Grand Canyon 66, Wyoming 58
S. Utah 69, Idaho St. 59
Cal Poly 64, Cal Baptist 53
Utah Tech 77, Weber St. 65
Tuesday's Games
Tarleton St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
North Texas at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
