All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00072.778
SE Missouri00.00053.625
Tennessee St.00.00044.500
Morehead St.00.00045.444
UT Martin00.00045.444
S. Indiana00.00034.429
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00046.400
Tennessee Tech00.00036.333
UALR00.00026.250
E. Illinois00.00027.222

Saturday's Games

Butler 80, Tennessee Tech 66

North Alabama 81, Morehead St. 75

UNC-Asheville 90, UT Martin 83

SIU-Edwardsville 78, Troy 72

Austin Peay 77, Tennessee St. 61

E. Illinois 93, Blackburn 43

UMKC 61, Lindenwood (Mo.) 47

Sunday's Games

S. Indiana at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Bradley at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Boyce at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.101.00071.875
UCLA101.00062.750
Utah101.00062.750
Southern Cal101.00053.625
Oregon101.00044.500
Oregon St.101.00044.500
Arizona01.00061.857
Washington01.00062.750
Colorado01.00044.500
Washington St.01.00033.500
Stanford01.00035.375
California01.00008.000

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 3 p.m.

Utah at Washington St., 4 p.m.

California at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00052.714
Bucknell00.00063.667
Navy00.00053.625
Boston U.00.00054.556
Colgate00.00055.500
Lehigh00.00044.500
Army00.00045.444
Loyola (Md.)00.00045.444
Holy Cross00.00036.333
Lafayette00.00017.125

Saturday's Games

Army 75, Wagner 64

VMI 80, Navy 72

UMBC 88, Lehigh 62

Bucknell 79, NJIT 63

Coppin St. 74, Loyola (Md.) 71

Holy Cross 63, CCSU 57

Sunday's Games

Lafayette at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bucknell at La Salle, 7 p.m.

American at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn00.000801.000
Mississippi St.00.000801.000
Missouri00.000801.000
Alabama00.00071.875
Arkansas00.00071.875
LSU00.00071.875
Tennessee00.00061.857
Georgia00.00072.778
Mississippi00.00062.750
Kentucky00.00052.714
Florida00.00053.625
Texas A&M00.00053.625
South Carolina00.00044.500
Vanderbilt00.00044.500

Saturday's Games

South Carolina 74, Georgetown 71, OT

Mississippi St. 82, MVSU 52

Arkansas 99, San Jose St. 58

Vanderbilt 65, Wofford 62

Boise St. 86, Texas A&M 71

Memphis 68, Mississippi 57

Alabama 78, S. Dakota St. 65

Sunday's Games

Kentucky vs. Michigan at London, United Kingdom, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman00.00062.750
Samford00.00063.667
Chattanooga00.00053.625
The Citadel00.00054.556
Wofford00.00054.556
ETSU00.00045.444
Mercer00.00045.444
UNC-Greensboro00.00045.444
W. Carolina00.00045.444
VMI00.00036.333

Saturday's Games

Furman 88, SC State 76

Chattanooga 82, Gardner-Webb 71

Coll. of Charleston 79, The Citadel 57

VMI 80, Navy 72

Jacksonville St. 63, ETSU 61

UNC-Greensboro 65, Elon 61

Vanderbilt 65, Wofford 62

SC-Upstate 79, W. Carolina 64

Sunday's Games

Samford at UCF, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Middle Georgia at Mercer, 11 a.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

High Point at Furman, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00062.750
Incarnate Word00.00055.500
Texas A&M Commerce00.00044.500
Texas A&M-CC00.00044.500
SE Louisiana00.00045.444
Nicholls00.00034.429
Lamar00.00035.375
New Orleans00.00025.286
McNeese St.00.00026.250
Houston Christian00.00017.125

Saturday's Games

Dayton 80, SE Louisiana 74

Grambling St. 72, Incarnate Word 39

Louisiana-Lafayette 78, New Orleans 77

Sunday's Games

SW Adventist at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Denver, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Ecclesia at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Maine-Fort Kent at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00053.625
Bethune-Cookman00.00044.500
Prairie View00.00044.500
Alcorn St.00.00035.375
Southern U.00.00035.375
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00037.300
Alabama A&M00.00025.286
Florida A&M00.00016.143
Jackson St.00.00016.143
Alabama St.00.00017.125
Texas Southern00.00017.125
MVSU00.00019.100

Saturday's Games

Grambling St. 72, Incarnate Word 39

Mississippi St. 82, MVSU 52

Ark.-Pine Bluff 59, Arkansas Baptist 41

Jackson St. 69, SMU 68

Sunday's Games

Alcorn St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jackson St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00071.875
St. Thomas (MN)00.00073.700
Oral Roberts00.00063.667
South Dakota00.00054.556
North Dakota00.00055.500
W. Illinois00.00044.500
UMKC00.00047.364
Omaha00.00036.333
S. Dakota St.00.00036.333
N. Dakota St.00.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Oral Roberts 77, Tulsa 66

South Dakota 69, BYU 68

W. Illinois 90, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72

E. Washington 78, N. Dakota St. 70

North Texas 75, Omaha 45

Portland 90, North Dakota 69

St. Thomas (MN) 91, Crown (Minn.) 56

UMKC 61, Lindenwood (Mo.) 47

Alabama 78, S. Dakota St. 65

Sunday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Denver, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Dakota St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

South Dakota at Air Force, 5 p.m.

UMKC at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Idaho, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000801.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00071.875
Marshall00.00071.875
James Madison00.00072.778
Troy00.00063.667
Arkansas St.00.00053.625
Georgia St.00.00053.625
Texas St.00.00053.625
Coastal Carolina00.00043.571
Appalachian St.00.00054.556
Old Dominion00.00054.556
Georgia Southern00.00044.500
South Alabama00.00035.375
Louisiana-Monroe00.00036.333

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina 86, Winthrop 81

SIU-Edwardsville 78, Troy 72

Louisiana-Monroe 101, Champion Christian 46

Marshall 83, Ohio 69

Louisiana-Lafayette 78, New Orleans 77

Old Dominion 68, Norfolk St. 62

Sunday's Games

Georgia St. at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at UAB, 2 p.m.

Rice at Texas St., 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Troy at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carlow at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.00071.875
Santa Clara00.00072.778
Pepperdine00.00052.714
Loyola Marymount00.00073.700
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00063.667
Portland00.00074.636
Gonzaga00.00053.625
BYU00.00054.556
San Diego00.00054.556
Pacific00.00036.333

Saturday's Games

South Dakota 69, BYU 68

Santa Clara 72, Sacramento St. 65

UC Santa Barbara 82, Pacific 71

Pepperdine 88, N. Arizona 69

Portland 90, North Dakota 69

Houston 53, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 48

Loyola Marymount 64, Nevada 52

UNLV 95, San Diego 78

Sunday's Games

Utah St. vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kent St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N. Arizona at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Nevada at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.00071.875
Seattle00.00061.857
Grand Canyon00.00072.778
Tarleton St.00.00053.625
New Mexico St.00.00032.600
Abilene Christian00.00054.556
Cal Baptist00.00054.556
S. Utah00.00054.556
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00054.556
Stephen F. Austin00.00044.500
Utah Valley St.00.00044.500
Texas-Arlington00.00045.444
Utah Tech00.00045.444

Saturday's Games

Abilene Christian 88, Arlington Baptist 42

Sam Houston St. 111, Dallas Christian 58

Tarleton St. 98, Wiley 55

W. Illinois 90, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72

Utah Valley St. 88, Long Beach St. 78

Grand Canyon 66, Wyoming 58

S. Utah 69, Idaho St. 59

Cal Poly 64, Cal Baptist 53

Utah Tech 77, Weber St. 65

Tuesday's Games

Tarleton St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

North Texas at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you