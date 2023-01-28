All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UT Martin
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Morehead St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|S. Indiana
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|SE Missouri
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|11
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|12
|.455
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Tennessee St.
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|E. Illinois
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|15
|.318
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
|UALR
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
Saturday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
UALR at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
S. Indiana at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|Utah
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Arizona
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|3
|.857
|Southern Cal
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Arizona St.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Oregon
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|9
|.571
|Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|9
|.591
|Colorado
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|10
|.545
|Washington St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Stanford
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|12
|.400
|California
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|17
|.150
|Oregon St.
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|13
|.381
Saturday's Games
Arizona at Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington St., 8 p.m.
California at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|7
|.682
|Lehigh
|7
|2
|.778
|12
|8
|.600
|American
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Army
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|Lafayette
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|15
|.318
|Navy
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|10
|.524
|Holy Cross
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|15
|.318
|Boston U.
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
|Bucknell
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
Saturday's Games
Holy Cross at Army, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Colgate, 2 p.m.
American at Navy, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston U. at Lehigh, Noon
Monday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|8
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|Tennessee
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|3
|.850
|Texas A&M
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Auburn
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Kentucky
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Florida
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|8
|.600
|Missouri
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|5
|.750
|Georgia
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|Vanderbilt
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|6
|.700
|South Carolina
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|12
|.400
|LSU
|1
|7
|.125
|12
|8
|.600
|Mississippi St.
|1
|7
|.125
|12
|8
|.600
|Mississippi
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|11
|.450
Saturday's Games
Auburn at West Virginia, Noon
Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Missouri, 2 p.m.
Alabama at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Baylor, 4 p.m.
TCU at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Florida at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
Texas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Mississippi at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|8
|.636
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|8
|.636
|Furman
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Wofford
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|W. Carolina
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|The Citadel
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|12
|.429
|ETSU
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Chattanooga
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|Mercer
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|VMI
|0
|9
|.000
|5
|17
|.227
Saturday's Games
Mercer at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
W. Carolina at VMI, 1 p.m.
Samford at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Louisiana
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|Northwestern St.
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Texas A&M-CC
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Nicholls
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas A&M Commerce
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|13
|.409
|Houston Christian
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|13
|.316
|Lamar
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
|McNeese St.
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
Saturday's Games
Lamar at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Houston Christian at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|10
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|10
|.474
|Grambling St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|7
|.632
|Jackson St.
|5
|2
|.714
|6
|14
|.300
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|12
|.429
|Alabama St.
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|14
|.300
|Alabama A&M
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Prairie View
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Texas Southern
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|Florida A&M
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|15
|.167
|MVSU
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|20
|.091
Saturday's Games
Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Jackson St. at Grambling St., 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.
MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 9 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|W. Illinois
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|13
|.409
|UMKC
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|St. Thomas (MN)
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|South Dakota
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|12
|.429
|Denver
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|11
|.522
|Omaha
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|North Dakota
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|16
|.304
Friday's Games
N. Dakota St. 91, North Dakota 75
Saturday's Games
S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Omaha at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|4
|.818
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|4
|.810
|Marshall
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Louisiana-Monroe
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|12
|.455
|James Madison
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Troy
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Appalachian St.
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Old Dominion
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|Texas St.
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|11
|.476
|Georgia St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|12
|.429
|South Alabama
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|13
|.381
|Arkansas St.
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|13
|.409
Saturday's Games
Texas St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|Gonzaga
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|4
|.810
|Loyola Marymount
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|7
|.682
|Santa Clara
|4
|3
|.571
|16
|6
|.727
|BYU
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Pacific
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|12
|.455
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|9
|.609
|Portland
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|12
|.478
|San Diego
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|12
|.455
|Pepperdine
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|15
|.318
Saturday's Games
Pacific at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at BYU, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|Utah Valley St.
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|S. Utah
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Grand Canyon
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Cal Baptist
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Tarleton St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Abilene Christian
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|Utah Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|7
|.125
|10
|11
|.476
|New Mexico St.
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
Saturday's Games
New Mexico St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Seattle at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.