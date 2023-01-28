All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UT Martin63.667148.636
Morehead St.63.667139.591
S. Indiana63.667139.591
SE Missouri63.6671111.500
Tennessee Tech63.6671012.455
SIU-Edwardsville54.556148.636
Tennessee St.36.3331111.500
E. Illinois36.333715.318
Lindenwood (Mo.)27.222715.318
UALR27.222616.273

Saturday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

UALR at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

S. Indiana at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA82.800174.810
Utah83.727157.682
Arizona73.700183.857
Southern Cal73.700156.714
Arizona St.64.600156.714
Oregon64.600129.571
Washington56.455139.591
Colorado47.3641210.545
Washington St.47.364913.409
Stanford27.222812.400
California27.222317.150
Oregon St.28.200813.381

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington St., 8 p.m.

California at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate901.000157.682
Lehigh72.778128.600
American54.556137.650
Army54.5561111.500
Lafayette54.556715.318
Navy45.4441110.524
Holy Cross45.444715.318
Boston U.36.3331012.455
Loyola (Md.)27.222715.318
Bucknell18.111814.364

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross at Army, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate, 2 p.m.

American at Navy, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston U. at Lehigh, Noon

Monday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama801.000182.900
Tennessee71.875173.850
Texas A&M61.857146.700
Auburn62.750164.800
Kentucky53.625146.700
Florida53.625128.600
Missouri44.500155.750
Georgia34.429137.650
Vanderbilt34.4291010.500
Arkansas35.375146.700
South Carolina16.143812.400
LSU17.125128.600
Mississippi St.17.125128.600
Mississippi17.125911.450

Saturday's Games

Auburn at West Virginia, Noon

Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Missouri, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Baylor, 4 p.m.

TCU at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

Texas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford81.889148.636
UNC-Greensboro81.889148.636
Furman72.778166.727
Wofford45.4441210.545
W. Carolina45.4441111.500
The Citadel45.444912.429
ETSU45.444814.364
Chattanooga36.3331111.500
Mercer36.3331012.455
VMI09.000517.227

Saturday's Games

Mercer at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at VMI, 1 p.m.

Samford at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Louisiana62.750129.571
Northwestern St.53.625138.619
Texas A&M-CC53.625129.571
Nicholls53.6251010.500
Texas A&M Commerce53.625913.409
Houston Christian44.500714.333
Incarnate Word35.375912.429
New Orleans35.375613.316
Lamar26.250615.286
McNeese St.26.250516.238

Saturday's Games

Lamar at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.61.8571010.500
Alcorn St.61.857910.474
Grambling St.52.714127.632
Jackson St.52.714614.300
Ark.-Pine Bluff53.625912.429
Alabama St.43.571614.300
Alabama A&M34.429713.350
Prairie View35.375714.333
Texas Southern35.375714.333
Bethune-Cookman25.286614.300
Florida A&M16.143315.167
MVSU17.125220.091

Saturday's Games

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at Grambling St., 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 9 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts901.000184.818
S. Dakota St.63.6671110.524
W. Illinois64.600138.619
N. Dakota St.64.600913.409
UMKC54.556913.409
St. Thomas (MN)55.500149.609
South Dakota45.444912.429
Denver37.3001211.522
Omaha37.300715.318
North Dakota19.100716.304

Friday's Games

N. Dakota St. 91, North Dakota 75

Saturday's Games

S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Omaha at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.72.778184.818
Louisiana-Lafayette72.778174.810
Marshall63.667175.773
Louisiana-Monroe63.6671012.455
James Madison54.556148.636
Troy54.556139.591
Appalachian St.54.5561210.545
Georgia Southern54.5561210.545
Old Dominion45.444129.571
Texas St.45.4441111.500
Coastal Carolina45.4441011.476
Georgia St.27.222912.429
South Alabama27.222813.381
Arkansas St.18.111913.409

Saturday's Games

Texas St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)701.000184.818
Gonzaga61.857174.810
Loyola Marymount53.625157.682
Santa Clara43.571166.727
BYU44.500149.609
Pacific34.4291012.455
San Francisco35.375149.609
Portland35.3751112.478
San Diego35.3751012.455
Pepperdine08.000715.318

Saturday's Games

Pacific at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at BYU, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle71.875165.762
Utah Valley St.72.778166.727
S. Utah72.778157.682
Stephen F. Austin62.750147.667
Sam Houston St.63.667165.762
Grand Canyon53.625147.667
Cal Baptist53.625138.619
Tarleton St.44.5001110.524
Abilene Christian26.2501011.476
Utah Tech26.2501011.476
Texas-Arlington27.222715.318
Texas Rio Grande Valley17.1251011.476
New Mexico St.08.000713.350

Saturday's Games

New Mexico St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Seattle at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

