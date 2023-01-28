All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont52.7141110.524
Mass.-Lowell53.625175.773
Bryant43.571137.650
UMBC43.571148.636
New Hampshire43.571910.474
Binghamton43.571812.400
NJIT34.429614.300
Maine25.286812.400
Albany (NY)16.143616.273

Saturday's Games

UMBC at Vermont, Noon

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston71.875192.905
Temple72.778139.591
Memphis62.750165.762
Tulane63.667137.650
Cincinnati53.625147.667
UCF44.500137.650
Wichita St.35.3751010.500
East Carolina26.2501110.524
South Florida26.250912.429
SMU26.250714.333
Tulsa17.125514.263

Saturday's Games

Temple at UCF, Noon

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wichita St. at East Carolina, Noon

South Florida at SMU, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU71.875165.762
Saint Louis71.875156.714
George Washington52.714119.550
Dayton53.625138.619
Fordham43.571164.800
Duquesne44.500147.667
George Mason44.500129.571
Richmond44.5001110.524
St. Bonaventure44.5001011.476
UMass35.375128.600
Saint Joseph's35.375911.450
Rhode Island35.375713.350
Davidson36.3331011.476
La Salle25.286812.400
Loyola Chicago17.125713.350

Friday's Games

Saint Louis 74, Davidson 70

Saturday's Games

George Washington at Fordham, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Dayton, 4 p.m.

Duquesne at UMass, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at VCU, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Saint Joseph's at George Mason, Noon

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson91.900174.810
Virginia72.778153.833
Miami73.700164.800
North Carolina73.700156.714
Pittsburgh73.700147.667
NC State64.600165.762
Wake Forest64.600147.667
Syracuse64.600138.619
Duke54.556146.700
Florida St.55.500714.333
Boston College46.4001011.476
Virginia Tech27.222128.600
Notre Dame19.100912.429
Georgia Tech19.100812.400
Louisville09.000218.100

Saturday's Games

Louisville at Notre Dame, Noon

Boston College at Virginia, Noon

NC State at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Florida St., 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty81.889175.773
Kennesaw St.81.889166.727
E. Kentucky63.667139.591
Stetson63.667119.550
Lipscomb54.556139.591
Bellarmine54.5561012.455
Florida Gulf Coast45.444148.636
Queens (NC)45.444148.636
Jacksonville45.444119.550
North Alabama45.4441210.545
North Florida36.333813.381
Jacksonville St.27.222913.409
Austin Peay27.222814.364
Cent. Arkansas27.222715.318

Saturday's Games

Stetson at Queens (NC), 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

North Florida at North Alabama, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas St.62.750173.850
Texas62.750173.850
Iowa St.62.750154.789
Kansas53.625164.800
TCU53.625164.800
Baylor53.625155.750
Oklahoma St.35.375119.550
West Virginia26.250128.600
Oklahoma26.250119.550
Texas Tech08.0001010.500

Saturday's Games

Auburn at West Virginia, Noon

Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Missouri, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Baylor, 4 p.m.

TCU at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Florida at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

Texas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Xavier91.900174.810
Marquette82.800165.762
Providence82.800165.762
Creighton63.667128.600
Seton Hall55.500129.571
UConn56.455166.727
Villanova45.4441010.500
St. John's37.300138.619
DePaul37.300912.429
Butler38.2731111.500
Georgetown19.100615.286

Saturday's Games

Xavier at Creighton, 12:15 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Villanova, Noon

Georgetown at St. John's, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington901.000157.682
Montana St.72.778148.636
Weber St.62.7501110.524
Sacramento St.53.625129.571
Idaho St.44.500714.333
Portland St.35.375912.429
Montana36.333912.429
N. Colorado26.250713.350
Idaho27.222814.364
N. Arizona17.125516.238

Saturday's Games

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville81.889166.727
Longwood72.778157.682
Radford72.778139.591
Gardner-Webb54.5561011.476
SC-Upstate45.444911.450
Campbell45.444912.429
Winthrop45.444913.409
Charleston Southern36.333713.350
High Point27.2221011.476
Presbyterian18.111517.227

Saturday's Games

UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 2 p.m.

High Point at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

Radford at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Longwood, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue91.900201.952
Rutgers63.667146.700
Northwestern53.625145.737
Michigan St.64.600147.667
Illinois54.556146.700
Indiana54.556146.700
Michigan54.556119.550
Maryland45.444137.650
Penn St.45.444137.650
Wisconsin45.444127.632
Iowa45.444128.600
Ohio St.36.333119.550
Nebraska37.3001011.476
Minnesota18.111712.368

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Northwestern, Noon

Illinois at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Nebraska at Maryland, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Michigan at Penn St., Noon

Michigan St. at Purdue, 12:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa, 2 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara81.889173.850
UC Riverside72.778147.667
UC Irvine62.750137.650
Hawaii63.667156.714
UC Davis63.667138.619
Long Beach St.54.5561110.524
Cal St.-Fullerton55.5001111.500
UC San Diego36.333813.381
CS Bakersfield27.222614.300
Cal Poly18.111714.333
CS Northridge19.100417.190

Friday's Games

UC Santa Barbara 65, Hawaii 64

Saturday's Games

UC Davis at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Riverside, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

