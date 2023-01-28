All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|10
|.524
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|5
|.773
|Bryant
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|UMBC
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|8
|.636
|New Hampshire
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|10
|.474
|Binghamton
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|12
|.400
|NJIT
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|14
|.300
|Maine
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Albany (NY)
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|16
|.273
Saturday's Games
UMBC at Vermont, Noon
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Maine at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|2
|.905
|Temple
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|9
|.591
|Memphis
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Tulane
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|UCF
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|Wichita St.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|East Carolina
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|10
|.524
|South Florida
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|SMU
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
|Tulsa
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|14
|.263
Saturday's Games
Temple at UCF, Noon
Cincinnati at Houston, 2:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Wichita St. at East Carolina, Noon
South Florida at SMU, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|Saint Louis
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|George Washington
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|9
|.550
|Dayton
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Fordham
|4
|3
|.571
|16
|4
|.800
|Duquesne
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|George Mason
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Richmond
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|UMass
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|Saint Joseph's
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|11
|.450
|Rhode Island
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|13
|.350
|Davidson
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|La Salle
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|13
|.350
Friday's Games
Saint Louis 74, Davidson 70
Saturday's Games
George Washington at Fordham, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Dayton, 4 p.m.
Duquesne at UMass, 4 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at VCU, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Saint Joseph's at George Mason, Noon
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|4
|.810
|Virginia
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|3
|.833
|Miami
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|4
|.800
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|NC State
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|5
|.762
|Wake Forest
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Syracuse
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Duke
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|6
|.700
|Florida St.
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Boston College
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Virginia Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|8
|.600
|Notre Dame
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|12
|.429
|Georgia Tech
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|12
|.400
|Louisville
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
Saturday's Games
Louisville at Notre Dame, Noon
Boston College at Virginia, Noon
NC State at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.
Duke at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|Kennesaw St.
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|6
|.727
|E. Kentucky
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Stetson
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|Lipscomb
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Bellarmine
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Queens (NC)
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Jacksonville
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|North Alabama
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|North Florida
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|13
|.381
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|Austin Peay
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|14
|.364
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
Saturday's Games
Stetson at Queens (NC), 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
North Florida at North Alabama, 6 p.m.
Bellarmine at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas St.
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|3
|.850
|Texas
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|3
|.850
|Iowa St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Kansas
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|4
|.800
|TCU
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|4
|.800
|Baylor
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|8
|.600
|Oklahoma
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|9
|.550
|Texas Tech
|0
|8
|.000
|10
|10
|.500
Saturday's Games
Auburn at West Virginia, Noon
Texas Tech at LSU, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Missouri, 2 p.m.
Alabama at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Baylor, 4 p.m.
TCU at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Florida at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
Texas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Mississippi at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|4
|.810
|Marquette
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Providence
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Creighton
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Seton Hall
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|UConn
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|6
|.727
|Villanova
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|St. John's
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|8
|.619
|DePaul
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|Butler
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|11
|.500
|Georgetown
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|15
|.286
Saturday's Games
Xavier at Creighton, 12:15 p.m.
Marquette at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Seton Hall at Butler, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Providence at Villanova, Noon
Georgetown at St. John's, 2 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|7
|.682
|Montana St.
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|8
|.636
|Weber St.
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|Sacramento St.
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Idaho St.
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|Montana
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|13
|.350
|Idaho
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|14
|.364
|N. Arizona
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
Saturday's Games
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Weber St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|6
|.727
|Longwood
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Radford
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|9
|.591
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|SC-Upstate
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|11
|.450
|Campbell
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|12
|.429
|Winthrop
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Charleston Southern
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|High Point
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|11
|.476
|Presbyterian
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|17
|.227
Saturday's Games
UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 2 p.m.
High Point at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.
Radford at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Longwood, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|1
|.952
|Rutgers
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Northwestern
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Michigan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Illinois
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|6
|.700
|Indiana
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|6
|.700
|Michigan
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|9
|.550
|Maryland
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Wisconsin
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|7
|.632
|Iowa
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|8
|.600
|Ohio St.
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Nebraska
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|11
|.476
|Minnesota
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|12
|.368
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Northwestern, Noon
Illinois at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
Nebraska at Maryland, 4:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Michigan at Penn St., Noon
Michigan St. at Purdue, 12:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Iowa, 2 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|3
|.850
|UC Riverside
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|UC Irvine
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|7
|.650
|Hawaii
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|UC Davis
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|Long Beach St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|UC San Diego
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|13
|.381
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|14
|.300
|Cal Poly
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|14
|.333
|CS Northridge
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|17
|.190
Friday's Games
UC Santa Barbara 65, Hawaii 64
Saturday's Games
UC Davis at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Riverside, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.