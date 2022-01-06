All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
NJIT101.00065.545
Binghamton101.00046.400
Vermont00.00084.667
Mass.-Lowell01.00085.615
Stony Brook00.00085.615
New Hampshire00.00054.556
UMBC00.00056.455
Albany (NY)00.00048.333
Maine01.00039.250
Hartford00.000210.167

Thursday's Games

NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maine, ppd.

UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, Noon

Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston201.000132.867
SMU201.000113.786
East Carolina101.000103.769
Memphis21.66785.615
Tulane21.66757.417
UCF12.33394.692
Temple12.33386.571
Cincinnati01.000104.714
Wichita St.01.00094.692
Tulsa02.00067.462
South Florida01.00058.385

Wednesday's Games

East Carolina 88, Tulane 80, OT

Houston 83, South Florida 66

Temple 66, UCF 62

Thursday's Games

SMU at Cincinnati, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wichita St. at Houston, Noon

East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at UCF, ppd.

South Florida at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson101.000112.846
Saint Louis101.00094.692
VCU101.00084.667
Fordham101.00085.615
Saint Joseph's11.50076.538
Richmond12.333106.625
Rhode Island00.00093.750
St. Bonaventure00.00083.727
Dayton01.00086.571
George Mason00.00076.538
UMass01.00076.538
La Salle01.00056.455
Duquesne00.00057.417
George Washington00.00048.333

Wednesday's Games

VCU 53, Dayton 52

George Washington at Duquesne, ppd.

Rhode Island at George Mason, ppd.

Richmond 80, UMass 72

Davidson 88, Saint Joseph's 73

La Salle at Saint Louis, ppd.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Dayton at George Washington, Noon

Duquesne at UMass, Noon

Rhode Island at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, 2 p.m.

VCU at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami401.000123.800
Louisville401.000104.714
Duke201.000121.923
Virginia31.75095.643
North Carolina21.667104.714
Notre Dame21.66785.615
Wake Forest22.500123.800
Boston College11.50066.500
Clemson12.33395.643
Florida St.12.33375.583
Syracuse12.33377.500
NC State13.25087.533
Virginia Tech03.00086.571
Georgia Tech03.00067.462
Pittsburgh03.00059.357

Wednesday's Games

Louisville 75, Pittsburgh 72

Miami 88, Syracuse 87

Notre Dame 78, North Carolina 73

Saturday's Games

Clemson at NC State, Noon

Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast101.000114.733
Liberty101.000106.625
Lipscomb101.00088.500
Cent. Arkansas101.000410.286
Jacksonville00.00084.667
Jacksonville St.00.00076.538
E. Kentucky01.00087.533
North Alabama01.00077.500
Bellarmine00.00068.429
Stetson01.00068.429
Kennesaw St.00.00058.385
North Florida01.000410.286

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., ppd.

Florida Gulf Coast 74, North Florida 67

Saturday's Games

Lipscomb at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Stetson at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor201.0001401.000
Texas201.000122.857
Kansas101.000121.923
Iowa St.11.500131.929
Oklahoma11.500113.786
TCU00.000101.909
West Virginia01.000112.846
Texas Tech01.000103.769
Kansas St.02.00085.615
Oklahoma St.01.00075.583

Wednesday's Games

Iowa St. 51, Texas Tech 47

Saturday's Games

Texas at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 5 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. John's101.00093.750
Providence31.750132.867
Villanova31.750104.714
Creighton21.667104.714
Xavier11.500112.846
UConn11.500103.769
Butler11.50085.615
Seton Hall12.333103.769
Marquette13.25096.600
DePaul03.00094.692
Georgetown00.00065.545

Wednesday's Games

St. John's 89, DePaul 84

Villanova 75, Creighton 41

Friday's Games

Marquette at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. John's at Providence, Noon

UConn at Seton Hall, Noon

Villanova at DePaul, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Colorado301.00087.533
Montana31.750105.667
Weber St.31.750105.667
S. Utah31.75095.643
E. Washington21.66786.571
Montana St.22.500105.667
N. Arizona12.33359.357
Portland St.12.33338.273
Sacramento St.03.00046.400
Idaho01.00038.273
Idaho St.04.000211.154

Wednesday's Games

N. Arizona 101, Embry-Riddle (AZ) 54

Thursday's Games

Montana at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 10:45 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville101.00095.643
Gardner-Webb101.00077.500
NC A&T101.00069.400
Longwood00.00085.615
Campbell01.00075.583
Winthrop00.00076.538
Presbyterian01.00088.500
High Point00.00068.429
Hampton00.00047.364
Radford00.00048.333
SC-Upstate00.00039.250
Charleston Southern01.000310.231

Wednesday's Games

Longwood 109, Pfeiffer 69

UNC-Asheville 60, Campbell 54

Gardner-Webb 88, Charleston Southern 63

Longwood at Hampton, ppd.

Winthrop at High Point, ppd.

NC A&T 65, Presbyterian 57

Thursday's Games

Radford at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop, ppd.

High Point at Longwood, 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.401.000132.867
Ohio St.301.00092.818
Illinois301.000103.769
Wisconsin21.667112.846
Rutgers21.66785.615
Penn St.22.50075.583
Purdue12.333122.857
Minnesota12.333102.833
Iowa12.333113.786
Indiana12.333103.769
Northwestern12.33384.667
Michigan12.33376.538
Maryland02.00085.615
Nebraska04.00069.400

Wednesday's Games

Michigan St. 79, Nebraska 67

Penn St. 74, Northwestern 70

Thursday's Games

Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Purdue at Penn St., Noon

Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC San Diego201.00085.615
Cal St.-Fullerton101.00075.583
UC Davis00.00064.600
UC Riverside00.00064.600
UC Santa Barbara01.00075.583
UC Irvine00.00054.556
CS Bakersfield01.00055.500
Hawaii00.00045.444
CS Northridge01.00048.333
Long Beach St.00.00037.300
Cal Poly00.00038.273

Wednesday's Games

Westcliff at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

