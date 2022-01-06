All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Binghamton
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Thursday's Games
NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Hartford at Maine, ppd.
UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, Noon
Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, ppd.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Tulane
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|UCF
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Temple
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|South Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Wednesday's Games
East Carolina 88, Tulane 80, OT
Houston 83, South Florida 66
Temple 66, UCF 62
Thursday's Games
SMU at Cincinnati, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Wichita St. at Houston, Noon
East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at UCF, ppd.
South Florida at Tulane, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|VCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph's
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Richmond
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Dayton
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Wednesday's Games
VCU 53, Dayton 52
George Washington at Duquesne, ppd.
Rhode Island at George Mason, ppd.
Richmond 80, UMass 72
Davidson 88, Saint Joseph's 73
La Salle at Saint Louis, ppd.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Dayton at George Washington, Noon
Duquesne at UMass, Noon
Rhode Island at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Fordham, 2 p.m.
VCU at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Louisville
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Duke
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Virginia
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|North Carolina
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Notre Dame
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Clemson
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Florida St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|NC State
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Virginia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Wednesday's Games
Louisville 75, Pittsburgh 72
Miami 88, Syracuse 87
Notre Dame 78, North Carolina 73
Saturday's Games
Clemson at NC State, Noon
Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Syracuse at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Miami at Duke, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Florida St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Lipscomb
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Wednesday's Games
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., ppd.
Florida Gulf Coast 74, North Florida 67
Saturday's Games
Lipscomb at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
Stetson at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|1
|.929
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
Wednesday's Games
Iowa St. 51, Texas Tech 47
Saturday's Games
Texas at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 5 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Providence
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|2
|.867
|Villanova
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|4
|.714
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Seton Hall
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|3
|.769
|Marquette
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|DePaul
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Wednesday's Games
St. John's 89, DePaul 84
Villanova 75, Creighton 41
Friday's Games
Marquette at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. John's at Providence, Noon
UConn at Seton Hall, Noon
Villanova at DePaul, 2 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Colorado
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Montana
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Montana St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Wednesday's Games
N. Arizona 101, Embry-Riddle (AZ) 54
Thursday's Games
Montana at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at S. Utah, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 10:45 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Campbell
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Wednesday's Games
Longwood 109, Pfeiffer 69
UNC-Asheville 60, Campbell 54
Gardner-Webb 88, Charleston Southern 63
Longwood at Hampton, ppd.
Winthrop at High Point, ppd.
NC A&T 65, Presbyterian 57
Thursday's Games
Radford at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop, ppd.
High Point at Longwood, 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Illinois
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|2
|.846
|Rutgers
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Purdue
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|2
|.857
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|2
|.833
|Iowa
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|3
|.769
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Maryland
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Nebraska
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Wednesday's Games
Michigan St. 79, Nebraska 67
Penn St. 74, Northwestern 70
Thursday's Games
Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Purdue at Penn St., Noon
Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Wednesday's Games
Westcliff at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.
Hawaii at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.