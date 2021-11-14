All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.000301.000
James Madison00.000201.000
Drexel00.000101.000
Delaware00.00011.500
Elon00.00011.500
Hofstra00.00011.500
Towson00.00011.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00011.500
Northeastern00.00002.000
William & Mary00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

James Madison 58, Old Dominion 53

Coll. of Charleston 79, Loyola (Md.) 72

Hofstra 73, Duquesne 63

Delaware 83, Siena 63

Monmouth (NJ) 79, Towson 71

Sunday's Games

Bluefield at Elon, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Charlotte00.000201.000
Middle Tennessee00.000201.000
UAB00.000201.000
Marshall00.000101.000
North Texas00.000101.000
FAU00.00011.500
FIU00.00011.500
Louisiana Tech00.00011.500
Old Dominion00.00011.500
Rice00.00011.500
Southern Miss.00.00011.500
UTEP00.00011.500
UTSA00.00011.500
W. Kentucky00.00011.500

Saturday's Games

FAU 78, Warner 56

James Madison 58, Old Dominion 53

New Mexico St. 77, UTEP 71

Sunday's Games

Rhodes at UAB, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milligan at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.

Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fort Wayne00.000101.000
Ill.-Chicago00.00011.500
Milwaukee00.00011.500
N. Kentucky00.00011.500
Oakland00.00011.500
Wright St.00.00011.500
Youngstown St.00.00011.500
Cleveland St.00.00002.000
Detroit00.00002.000
Green Bay00.00002.000
IUPUI00.00002.000
Robert Morris00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 70, OT

Youngstown St. 97, SE Missouri 79

Ohio 67, Cleveland St. 56

E. Kentucky 77, Milwaukee 71

Toledo 81, Detroit 73

Monday's Games

IUPUI vs. Denver at San Antonio, T.X., 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Edinboro at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Trinity (IL) Christian College at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.000201.000
Princeton00.000201.000
Yale00.000201.000
Brown00.00011.500
Dartmouth00.00011.500
Harvard00.00011.500
Columbia00.00002.000
Penn00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Iona 90, Harvard 87, OT

Dartmouth 69, Georgetown 60

Sunday's Games

Yale at Seton Hall, Noon

Penn at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Brown, 4 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Princeton at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Brown, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Lyndon State at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.

Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona00.000201.000
Manhattan00.000201.000
Marist00.00011.500
Monmouth (NJ)00.00011.500
Quinnipiac00.00011.500
Rider00.00011.500
Canisius00.00002.000
Fairfield00.00001.000
Niagara00.00002.000
Siena00.00002.000
St. Peter's00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Iona 90, Harvard 87, OT

St. John's 91, St. Peter's 70

Delaware 83, Siena 63

Monmouth (NJ) 79, Towson 71

Sunday's Games

Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.

Canisius at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Manhattan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Medgar Evers College at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami (Ohio)00.000201.000
Ohio00.000201.000
Toledo00.000201.000
Akron00.00011.500
Ball St.00.00011.500
Bowling Green00.00011.500
E. Michigan00.00011.500
N. Illinois00.00011.500
W. Michigan00.00011.500
Buffalo00.00001.000
Cent. Michigan00.00002.000
Kent St.00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Ball St. 73, Nebraska-Omaha 69

Miami (Ohio) 104, Lamar 75

DePaul 99, Cent. Michigan 66

Akron 102, Point Park 46

Ohio 67, Cleveland St. 56

Toledo 81, Detroit 73

Monday's Games

Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oberlin at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard00.000301.000
Norfolk St.00.000301.000
Morgan St.00.000201.000
Delaware St.00.00011.500
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00012.333
Coppin St.00.00004.000
NC Central00.00002.000
SC State00.00004.000

Saturday's Games

UConn 89, Coppin St. 54

Howard 76, Bradley 64

Md.-Eastern Shore 91, Bryn Athyn 42

Norfolk St. 66, Tennessee St. 59

Memphis 90, NC Central 51

Lipscomb 93, SC State 81

Sunday's Games

Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Regent University at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago00.000201.000
Drake00.000101.000
Illinois St.00.00011.500
Indiana St.00.00011.500
Missouri St.00.00011.500
S. Illinois00.00011.500
Evansville00.00012.333
Bradley00.00002.000
N. Iowa00.00002.000
Valparaiso00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 70, OT

Loyola Chicago 89, Florida Gulf Coast 77

Howard 76, Bradley 64

Belmont 81, Evansville 43

Missouri St. 78, Alabama St. 60

Sunday's Games

Hanover at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

South Dakota at Drake, 3 p.m.

Dubuque at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

DePauw at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000201.000
Fresno St.00.000201.000
UNLV00.000201.000
San Jose St.00.000101.000
Wyoming00.000101.000
Air Force00.00011.500
Boise St.00.00011.500
Nevada00.00011.500
New Mexico00.00011.500
San Diego St.00.00011.500
Utah St.00.00011.500

Saturday's Games

Air Force 59, Tulsa 58

Colorado 87, New Mexico 76

UNLV 55, California 52

UC Irvine 58, Boise St. 50

Sunday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Peru State at Colorado St., 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.000201.000
Merrimack00.00021.667
Bryant00.00011.500
Sacred Heart00.00011.500
Mount St. Mary's00.00012.333
CCSU00.00001.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00001.000
LIU00.00002.000
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00001.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Saint Joseph's 80, Mount St. Mary's 60

Rutgers 48, Merrimack 35

St. Thomas (MN) 91, St. Francis Brooklyn 73

Wagner 58, VCU 44

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Brown, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bryant at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Franciscan University of Steubenville at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Fisher at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.000201.000
Austin Peay00.00011.500
Belmont00.00011.500
SE Missouri00.00011.500
UT Martin00.00011.500
E. Illinois00.00002.000
Morehead St.00.00002.000
SIU-Edwardsville00.00002.000
Tennessee St.00.00002.000
Tennessee Tech00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

UT Martin 94, Miami-Hamilton 66

Norfolk St. 66, Tennessee St. 59

Belmont 81, Evansville 43

Youngstown St. 97, SE Missouri 79

Murray St. 78, Bellarmine 59

Sunday's Games

Oakwood University at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Furman at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Knox at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Fisk at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

