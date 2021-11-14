All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
James Madison 58, Old Dominion 53
Coll. of Charleston 79, Loyola (Md.) 72
Hofstra 73, Duquesne 63
Delaware 83, Siena 63
Monmouth (NJ) 79, Towson 71
Sunday's Games
Bluefield at Elon, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Saturday's Games
FAU 78, Warner 56
James Madison 58, Old Dominion 53
New Mexico St. 77, UTEP 71
Sunday's Games
Rhodes at UAB, 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Milligan at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Jarvis Christian at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.
Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Northern New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 70, OT
Youngstown St. 97, SE Missouri 79
Ohio 67, Cleveland St. 56
E. Kentucky 77, Milwaukee 71
Toledo 81, Detroit 73
Monday's Games
IUPUI vs. Denver at San Antonio, T.X., 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Edinboro at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Trinity (IL) Christian College at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Iona 90, Harvard 87, OT
Dartmouth 69, Georgetown 60
Sunday's Games
Yale at Seton Hall, Noon
Penn at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
CCSU at Brown, 4 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Princeton at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Johnson & Wales (RI) at Brown, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Lyndon State at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.
Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Iona 90, Harvard 87, OT
St. John's 91, St. Peter's 70
Delaware 83, Siena 63
Monmouth (NJ) 79, Towson 71
Sunday's Games
Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.
Canisius at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Manhattan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Medgar Evers College at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
Ball St. 73, Nebraska-Omaha 69
Miami (Ohio) 104, Lamar 75
DePaul 99, Cent. Michigan 66
Akron 102, Point Park 46
Ohio 67, Cleveland St. 56
Toledo 81, Detroit 73
Monday's Games
Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Oberlin at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Saturday's Games
UConn 89, Coppin St. 54
Howard 76, Bradley 64
Md.-Eastern Shore 91, Bryn Athyn 42
Norfolk St. 66, Tennessee St. 59
Memphis 90, NC Central 51
Lipscomb 93, SC State 81
Sunday's Games
Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.
Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Regent University at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 70, OT
Loyola Chicago 89, Florida Gulf Coast 77
Howard 76, Bradley 64
Belmont 81, Evansville 43
Missouri St. 78, Alabama St. 60
Sunday's Games
Hanover at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
South Dakota at Drake, 3 p.m.
Dubuque at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
DePauw at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Missouri S&T at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Saturday's Games
Air Force 59, Tulsa 58
Colorado 87, New Mexico 76
UNLV 55, California 52
UC Irvine 58, Boise St. 50
Sunday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Peru State at Colorado St., 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Saint Joseph's 80, Mount St. Mary's 60
Rutgers 48, Merrimack 35
St. Thomas (MN) 91, St. Francis Brooklyn 73
Wagner 58, VCU 44
Sunday's Games
Binghamton at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Brown, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Bryant at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Franciscan University of Steubenville at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Fisher at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
UT Martin 94, Miami-Hamilton 66
Norfolk St. 66, Tennessee St. 59
Belmont 81, Evansville 43
Youngstown St. 97, SE Missouri 79
Murray St. 78, Bellarmine 59
Sunday's Games
Oakwood University at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Furman at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Knox at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Fisk at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.