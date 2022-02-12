All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|7
|.696
|Towson
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Hofstra
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Drexel
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Elon
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|17
|.320
|James Madison
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|10
|.565
|William & Mary
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|20
|.200
|Northeastern
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|17
|.292
Saturday's Games
Northeastern at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Hofstra at Delaware, 6:30 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|10
|1
|.909
|17
|4
|.810
|UAB
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Louisiana Tech
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|UTEP
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Rice
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|9
|.609
|Southern Miss.
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
|UTSA
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|17
|.320
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|FAU
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|10
|.600
|Charlotte
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|10
|.565
|W. Kentucky
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Old Dominion
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|15
|.375
|FIU
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Marshall
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|16
|.333
Saturday's Games
North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UAB at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Marshall at UTEP, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|6
|.727
|Oakland
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Wright St.
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|11
|.577
|N. Kentucky
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|10
|.583
|Youngstown St.
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Fort Wayne
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|10
|.583
|Detroit
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|12
|.455
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|13
|.409
|Milwaukee
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|18
|.308
|Robert Morris
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Green Bay
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|20
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
Friday's Games
Milwaukee 60, Wright St. 57
Oakland 71, Robert Morris 68
Youngstown St. 82, Detroit 69
N. Kentucky 71, Green Bay 62
Saturday's Games
IUPUI at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N. Kentucky at Wright St., Noon
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., Noon
Detroit at Oakland, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|9
|.591
|Penn
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Cornell
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Harvard
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|Brown
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|Columbia
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
Saturday's Games
Yale at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Brown at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Penn, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 4 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|St. Peter's
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|9
|.550
|Siena
|8
|4
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Niagara
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|11
|.500
|Rider
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|13
|.435
|Fairfield
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Manhattan
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|11
|.500
|Marist
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|13
|.409
|Canisius
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
Friday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) 75, Manhattan 65
Rider 58, St. Peter's 49
Siena 70, Iona 64
Saturday's Games
Niagara at Fairfield, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.
Siena at Rider, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Canisius at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Marist, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|4
|.833
|Toledo
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|Kent St.
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|9
|.625
|Akron
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|7
|.696
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Ball St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|15
|.286
|Bowling Green
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|12
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|N. Illinois
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|15
|.286
|E. Michigan
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|15
|.348
|W. Michigan
|0
|13
|.000
|4
|20
|.167
Friday's Games
Kent St. 66, Akron 64
Saturday's Games
Ball St. at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|11
|.476
|Howard
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|10
|.524
|SC State
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|11
|.522
|Coppin St.
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|17
|.227
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
Saturday's Games
NC Central at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
NC Central at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|9
|.609
|Loyola Chicago
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|Missouri St.
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Drake
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Bradley
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|11
|.560
|S. Illinois
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Valparaiso
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Illinois St.
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Indiana St.
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|14
|.417
|Evansville
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|17
|.261
Saturday's Games
Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N. Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wyoming
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|Boise St.
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|5
|.783
|Colorado St.
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|3
|.864
|San Diego St.
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Fresno St.
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|UNLV
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Utah St.
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|Nevada
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Air Force
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|New Mexico
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|San Jose St.
|0
|11
|.000
|7
|16
|.304
Friday's Games
Nevada 85, Utah St. 72
Colorado St. 65, Fresno St. 50
Saturday's Games
Air Force at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at San Jose St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|11
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Bryant
|11
|1
|.917
|15
|8
|.652
|Mount St. Mary's
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|12
|.478
|LIU
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|13
|.435
|Sacred Heart
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|Merrimack
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|15
|.375
|CCSU
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|17
|.292
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|18
|.100
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Bryant at LIU, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|13
|0
|1.000
|23
|2
|.920
|Belmont
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Morehead St.
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|7
|.731
|SE Missouri
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Tennessee St.
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|15
|.400
|Austin Peay
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|UT Martin
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|17
|.320
|E. Illinois
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|20
|.167
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
Saturday's Games
Murray St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Belmont at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 6 p.m.