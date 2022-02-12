All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington102.833167.696
Towson93.750187.720
Hofstra84.667169.640
Delaware74.636168.667
Drexel66.5001111.500
Coll. of Charleston55.500139.591
Elon57.417817.320
James Madison48.3331310.565
William & Mary48.333520.200
Northeastern112.077717.292

Saturday's Games

Northeastern at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at Delaware, 6:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas101.909174.810
UAB92.818195.792
Louisiana Tech93.750186.750
UTEP74.636149.609
Rice65.545149.609
Southern Miss.19.100617.261
UTSA111.083817.320

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee73.700167.696
FAU84.6671510.600
Charlotte65.5451310.565
W. Kentucky56.4551311.542
Old Dominion47.364915.375
FIU48.3331411.560
Marshall110.091816.333

Saturday's Games

North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UAB at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Marshall at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.123.800166.727
Oakland104.714178.680
Wright St.125.7061511.577
N. Kentucky105.6671410.583
Youngstown St.106.6251610.615
Fort Wayne96.6001410.583
Detroit75.5831012.455
Ill.-Chicago58.385913.409
Milwaukee611.353818.308
Robert Morris412.250619.240
Green Bay312.200420.167
IUPUI011.000220.091

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 60, Wright St. 57

Oakland 71, Robert Morris 68

Youngstown St. 82, Detroit 69

N. Kentucky 71, Green Bay 62

Saturday's Games

IUPUI at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N. Kentucky at Wright St., Noon

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., Noon

Detroit at Oakland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale71.875139.591
Penn72.7781012.455
Princeton62.750165.762
Cornell54.556137.650
Harvard35.375119.550
Brown36.3331113.458
Dartmouth26.250514.263
Columbia18.111417.190

Saturday's Games

Yale at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Brown at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Penn, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona112.846195.792
St. Peter's94.692119.550
Siena84.667119.550
Monmouth (NJ)85.615168.667
Quinnipiac77.5001210.545
Niagara67.4621111.500
Rider67.4621013.435
Fairfield48.3331013.435
Manhattan49.3081111.500
Marist49.308913.409
Canisius49.308816.333

Friday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) 75, Manhattan 65

Rider 58, St. Peter's 49

Siena 70, Iona 64

Saturday's Games

Niagara at Fairfield, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Canisius at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Marist, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio112.846204.833
Toledo112.846195.792
Kent St.104.714159.625
Akron94.692167.696
Buffalo64.600128.600
Ball St.66.5001112.478
Cent. Michigan55.500615.286
Bowling Green58.3851212.500
Miami (Ohio)48.3331013.435
N. Illinois38.273615.286
E. Michigan39.250815.348
W. Michigan013.000420.167

Friday's Games

Kent St. 66, Akron 64

Saturday's Games

Ball St. at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.61.857155.750
NC Central42.6671011.476
Howard43.5711110.524
SC State43.5711211.522
Coppin St.43.571517.227
Md.-Eastern Shore34.429810.444
Morgan St.24.333711.389
Delaware St.07.000218.100

Saturday's Games

NC Central at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

NC Central at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Iowa103.769149.609
Loyola Chicago93.750185.783
Missouri St.94.692188.692
Drake84.667178.680
Bradley85.6151411.560
S. Illinois58.3851213.480
Valparaiso48.3331113.458
Illinois St.48.3331114.440
Indiana St.39.2501014.417
Evansville210.167617.261

Saturday's Games

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N. Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wyoming91.900203.870
Boise St.91.900185.783
Colorado St.93.750193.864
San Diego St.63.667146.700
Fresno St.65.545168.667
UNLV65.5451410.583
Utah St.67.4621511.577
Nevada48.3331013.435
Air Force38.2731012.455
New Mexico28.200914.391
San Jose St.011.000716.304

Friday's Games

Nevada 85, Utah St. 72

Colorado St. 65, Fresno St. 50

Saturday's Games

Air Force at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner1101.000172.895
Bryant111.917158.652
Mount St. Mary's74.6361112.478
LIU76.5381013.435
Sacred Heart46.400815.348
Merrimack47.364915.375
CCSU48.333718.280
St. Francis (Pa.)49.308816.333
St. Francis (NY)49.308717.292
Fairleigh Dickinson28.200218.100

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Bryant at LIU, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1301.000232.920
Belmont112.846215.808
Morehead St.112.846197.731
SE Missouri66.5001114.440
Tennessee St.58.3851015.400
Austin Peay48.333814.364
Tennessee Tech48.333718.280
UT Martin49.308817.320
E. Illinois29.182420.167
SIU-Edwardsville210.167817.320

Saturday's Games

Murray St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Belmont at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 6 p.m.

