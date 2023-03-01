All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morehead St.144.7782110.677
Tennessee Tech117.6111516.484
Tennessee St.108.5561813.581
UT Martin108.5561813.581
SE Missouri108.5561516.484
SIU-Edwardsville99.5001813.581
S. Indiana99.5001615.516
Lindenwood (Mo.)612.3331120.355
UALR612.3331021.323
E. Illinois513.278922.290

Wednesday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. SE Missouri at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.

S. Indiana vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

TBD vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.

TBD vs. UT Martin at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.

TBD vs. Tennessee Tech at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA162.889254.862
Arizona135.722245.828
Southern Cal135.722218.724
Arizona St.117.611209.690
Oregon108.5561613.552
Utah109.5261713.567
Washington St.109.5261515.500
Washington811.4211614.533
Colorado712.3681515.500
Stanford612.3331217.414
Oregon St.414.2221019.345
California216.111326.103

Thursday's Games

Stanford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

California at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Washington St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate171.944238.742
Navy117.6111812.600
Lehigh117.6111613.552
Army108.5561615.516
Boston U.810.4441516.484
American711.3891614.533
Loyola (Md.)711.3891319.406
Holy Cross711.3891022.313
Lafayette711.389922.290
Bucknell513.2781220.375

Tuesday's Games

American 64, Bucknell 59

Loyola (Md.) 73, Holy Cross 69

Thursday's Games

Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

American at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama151.938254.862
Texas A&M143.824228.733
Kentucky115.688209.690
Tennessee116.647228.733
Missouri97.563218.724
Auburn97.5631910.655
Vanderbilt97.5631613.552
Mississippi St.89.4712010.667
Arkansas89.4711911.633
Florida89.4711515.500
Georgia611.3531614.533
Mississippi314.1761119.367
South Carolina314.1761020.333
LSU214.1251316.448

Tuesday's Games

Florida 77, Georgia 67

Texas A&M 69, Mississippi 61

Mississippi St. 74, South Carolina 68

Tennessee 75, Arkansas 57

Wednesday's Games

Auburn at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman153.833247.774
Samford153.8332110.677
UNC-Greensboro144.7782011.645
W. Carolina108.5561714.548
Wofford810.4441615.516
ETSU810.4441219.387
Chattanooga711.3891516.484
Mercer612.3331318.419
The Citadel513.2781021.323
VMI216.111724.226

Friday's Games

The Citadel vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

VMI vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC134.7652010.667
Northwestern St.125.7062010.667
SE Louisiana116.6471713.567
Nicholls107.5881514.517
Texas A&M Commerce98.5291318.419
New Orleans710.4121018.357
Houston Christian710.4121020.333
Incarnate Word611.3531218.400
Lamar512.294921.300
McNeese St.512.294822.267

Wednesday's Games

SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 9 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M Commerce, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.133.813208.714
Alcorn St.133.8131612.571
Southern U.106.6251415.483
Jackson St.106.6251118.379
Alabama A&M97.5631316.448
Prairie View89.4711218.400
Bethune-Cookman710.4121119.367
Texas Southern710.4121119.367
Ark.-Pine Bluff610.3751019.345
Alabama St.610.375821.276
Florida A&M512.294721.250
MVSU412.250525.167

Thursday's Games

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1801.000274.871
S. Dakota St.135.7221812.600
N. Dakota St.117.6111416.467
St. Thomas (MN)99.5001813.581
W. Illinois99.5001613.552
South Dakota711.3891218.400
UMKC711.3891120.355
Denver612.3331516.484
North Dakota612.3331219.387
Omaha414.222822.267

Friday's Games

North Dakota vs. Denver at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Omaha vs. UMKC at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.144.778256.806
Marshall135.722247.774
Louisiana-Lafayette135.722237.767
James Madison126.6672110.677
Old Dominion117.6111911.633
Troy117.6111912.613
Appalachian St.99.5001615.516
Georgia Southern99.5001615.516
South Alabama99.5001615.516
Louisiana-Monroe711.3891120.355
Texas St.612.3331418.438
Coastal Carolina513.2781120.355
Arkansas St.414.2221319.406
Georgia St.315.1671021.323

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas St. 86, Coastal Carolina 69

Texas St. 81, Georgia St. 76

Thursday's Games

Appalachian St. vs. South Alabama at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. vs. Troy at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.

Texas St. vs. Old Dominion at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia Southern at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga142.875255.833
Saint Mary's (Cal.)142.875256.806
Santa Clara115.688238.742
Loyola Marymount97.5631911.633
San Francisco79.4381813.581
BYU79.4381714.548
Pacific79.4381417.452
Portland511.3131318.419
San Diego412.2501119.367
Pepperdine214.125921.300

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. Pacific at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.133.813227.759
Sam Houston St.124.750226.786
S. Utah115.6881910.655
Stephen F. Austin115.6881910.655
Seattle106.6251910.655
Grand Canyon97.5631811.621
Tarleton St.99.5001615.516
Cal Baptist79.4381514.517
Abilene Christian710.4121315.464
Texas-Arlington610.3751118.379
Texas Rio Grande Valley611.3531515.500
Utah Tech412.2501217.414
New Mexico St.216.111915.375

Tuesday's Games

Tarleton St. 110, SW Assemblies 45

Wednesday's Games

Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian 2, New Mexico St. 0

Texas-Arlington at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. 2, New Mexico St. 0

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Cal Baptist at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

