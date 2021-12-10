All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00082.800
Delaware00.00083.727
Coll. of Charleston00.00063.667
Northeastern00.00064.600
Towson00.00064.600
Hofstra00.00055.500
Drexel00.00044.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00034.429
Elon00.00027.222
William & Mary00.000110.091

Thursday's Games

Hampton 54, William & Mary 53

Friday's Games

Moravian at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.00081.889
Middle Tennessee00.00072.778
UAB00.00072.778
Louisiana Tech00.00062.750
Marshall00.00063.667
FAU00.00064.600
North Texas00.00043.571
Rice00.00054.556
UTSA00.00054.556
W. Kentucky00.00054.556
Old Dominion00.00055.500
Charlotte00.00044.500
UTEP00.00044.500
Southern Miss.00.00045.444

Saturday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon

FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.

UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.

Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Millsaps at UAB, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.201.00062.750
Oakland201.00073.700
Youngstown St.201.00053.625
Detroit201.00027.222
Fort Wayne11.50045.444
Green Bay11.50026.250
Milwaukee11.50026.250
Wright St.11.50026.250
N. Kentucky02.00035.375
Ill.-Chicago02.00026.250
IUPUI02.00017.125
Robert Morris02.00017.125

Thursday's Games

Kent St. 69, Detroit 52

Friday's Games

IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Alice Lloyd at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00082.800
Princeton00.00073.700
Brown00.00084.667
Harvard00.00064.600
Yale00.00065.545
Dartmouth00.00034.429
Columbia00.00037.300
Penn00.00039.250

Friday's Games

Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00082.800
Monmouth (NJ)201.00072.778
Fairfield201.00063.667
Manhattan11.50062.750
Quinnipiac11.50054.556
Marist11.50044.500
Siena11.50036.333
St. Peter's11.50025.286
Niagara02.00036.333
Rider02.00038.273
Canisius02.00028.200

Thursday's Games

St. John's 88, Monmouth (NJ) 83

Saturday's Games

Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo State at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Nyack College at St. Peter's, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.

Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo00.00072.778
Ohio00.00062.750
Akron00.00053.625
Buffalo00.00053.625
Kent St.00.00053.625
Miami (Ohio)00.00053.625
Bowling Green00.00054.556
E. Michigan00.00045.444
Ball St.00.00035.375
W. Michigan00.00035.375
N. Illinois00.00026.250
Cent. Michigan00.00018.111

Thursday's Games

Kent St. 69, Detroit 52

Saturday's Games

St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indiana-Kokomo at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Akron, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00092.818
Howard00.00054.556
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00045.444
Morgan St.00.00045.444
NC Central00.00047.364
Delaware St.00.00027.222
SC State00.00027.222
Coppin St.00.000112.077

Thursday's Games

NC Central 102, Carver 50

Friday's Games

SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

St. Mary's College of Maryland at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00082.800
Drake101.00063.667
S. Illinois101.00053.625
Illinois St.101.00045.444
Bradley101.00046.400
Missouri St.01.00054.556
Valparaiso01.00055.500
Indiana St.01.00045.444
Evansville01.00048.333
N. Iowa01.00025.286

Friday's Games

Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000901.000
Wyoming00.00081.889
Air Force00.00072.778
Fresno St.00.00072.778
San Diego St.00.00063.667
Utah St.00.00063.667
New Mexico00.00064.600
Boise St.00.00054.556
UNLV00.00055.500
Nevada00.00044.500
San Jose St.00.00044.500

Thursday's Games

New Mexico 87, Denver 67

Friday's Games

Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.

Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.

Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00032.600
Bryant00.00046.400
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00035.375
Merrimack00.00047.364
Mount St. Mary's00.00037.300
Sacred Heart00.00037.300
CCSU00.00027.222
LIU00.00017.125
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00018.111
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00008.000

Thursday's Games

Fordham 73, LIU 57

Gonzaga 80, Merrimack 55

Saturday's Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

American U. at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Indiana, Noon

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00071.875
Belmont00.00083.727
Morehead St.00.00063.667
Austin Peay00.00043.571
SE Missouri00.00054.556
SIU-Edwardsville00.00046.400
UT Martin00.00036.333
Tennessee Tech00.00027.222
E. Illinois00.00028.200
Tennessee St.00.00016.143

Friday's Games

IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.

Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.

Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

