All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|16
|1
|.941
|24
|5
|.828
|UMBC
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|13
|.536
|Stony Brook
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|13
|.567
|New Hampshire
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|12
|.538
|Albany (NY)
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|16
|.448
|Hartford
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|18
|.357
|Binghamton
|8
|9
|.471
|11
|15
|.423
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|14
|.500
|NJIT
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|16
|.407
|Maine
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|22
|.214
Saturday's Games
New Hampshire 66, Binghamton 62
UMBC 93, Maine 79
Hartford 83, NJIT 62
Vermont 62, Mass.-Lowell 61
Stony Brook 66, Albany (NY) 50
Tuesday's Games
Hartford at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|SMU
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|6
|.769
|Memphis
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Tulane
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|12
|.500
|Temple
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|UCF
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|9
|.654
|Cincinnati
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|12
|.586
|East Carolina
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|Wichita St.
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|Tulsa
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|18
|.333
|South Florida
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|20
|.286
Saturday's Games
East Carolina 64, Tulsa 59
South Florida 56, Cincinnati 54
Sunday's Games
SMU at Houston, 12:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.
Tulane at Temple, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati at Houston, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|4
|.857
|VCU
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|7
|.741
|Dayton
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|9
|.690
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|Richmond
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Saint Louis
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|George Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|George Mason
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Fordham
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|Rhode Island
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|UMass
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|Saint Joseph's
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|17
|.370
|La Salle
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|18
|.308
|Duquesne
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|21
|.222
Saturday's Games
Rhode Island 70, Duquesne 54
La Salle 62, Dayton 60
Davidson 66, Fordham 45
VCU 77, UMass 62
St. Bonaventure 54, Saint Joseph's 52
Sunday's Games
George Washington at George Mason, 2:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
UMass at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Dayton at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at VCU, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|4
|.862
|Notre Dame
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|North Carolina
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Miami
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Wake Forest
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Virginia Tech
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Syracuse
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Florida St.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|13
|.536
|Clemson
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|Louisville
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|Boston College
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Georgia Tech
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
|NC State
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
Saturday's Games
North Carolina 84, NC State 74
Clemson 70, Boston College 60
Virginia Tech 71, Miami 70
Florida St. 64, Virginia 63
Notre Dame 90, Georgia Tech 56
Duke 97, Syracuse 72
Wake Forest 99, Louisville 77
Monday's Games
Syracuse at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|9
|.690
|Bellarmine
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|13
|.567
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|19
|.345
|Lipscomb
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|18
|.419
|E. Kentucky
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|17
|.433
|North Alabama
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|20
|.310
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|Jacksonville
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|9
|.679
|Florida Gulf Coast
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|10
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|19
|.367
|Stetson
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|18
|.379
Saturday's Games
E. Kentucky 72, Bellarmine 58
Florida Gulf Coast 76, Jacksonville 69
Liberty 100, Kennesaw St. 93, OT
North Florida 74, Stetson 69, OT
Jacksonville St. 69, North Alabama 52
Lipscomb 81, Cent. Arkansas 66
Tuesday's Games
Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
North Florida at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Baylor
|12
|4
|.750
|24
|5
|.828
|Texas Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Texas
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|8
|.724
|TCU
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|9
|.667
|Iowa St.
|7
|9
|.438
|20
|9
|.690
|Kansas St.
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|14
|.500
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|15
|.464
|Oklahoma
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|West Virginia
|3
|13
|.188
|14
|15
|.483
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma 66, Oklahoma St. 62, OT
Iowa St. 74, Kansas St. 73
Texas 82, West Virginia 81
TCU 69, Texas Tech 66
Baylor 80, Kansas 70
Monday's Games
Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Kansas at TCU, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|3
|.889
|Villanova
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|7
|.750
|UConn
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|10
|.643
|Seton Hall
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|9
|.667
|St. John's
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Xavier
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|11
|.607
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|DePaul
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|14
|.481
|Georgetown
|0
|16
|.000
|6
|21
|.222
Saturday's Games
Marquette 64, Butler 56
Seton Hall 82, Xavier 66
Providence 72, Creighton 51
Sunday's Games
UConn at Georgetown, Noon
St. John's at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Providence at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|S. Utah
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|9
|.667
|Weber St.
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|N. Colorado
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Montana
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|E. Washington
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Portland St.
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|15
|.400
|Sacramento St.
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|16
|.360
|N. Arizona
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Idaho
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|20
|.286
|Idaho St.
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|20
|.259
Saturday's Games
Weber St. 73, N. Arizona 49
N. Colorado 98, Idaho 94
Idaho St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Sacramento St. 81, E. Washington 75
Sunday's Games
Montana St. at Montana, 5 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|15
|1
|.938
|23
|6
|.793
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|High Point
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|17
|.393
|NC A&T
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|19
|.367
|Hampton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|18
|.333
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|14
|2
|.875
|21
|8
|.724
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|12
|.586
|SC-Upstate
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|15
|.464
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Presbyterian
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|19
|.387
|Charleston Southern
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|24
|.172
Saturday's Games
High Point 88, Hampton 77
SC-Upstate 72, Gardner-Webb 70
Winthrop 92, Charleston Southern 86
Longwood 60, Campbell 55
UNC-Asheville 98, Presbyterian 96, 3OT
Radford 62, NC A&T 53
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|5
|.821
|Purdue
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|8
|.704
|Ohio St.
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|7
|.720
|Iowa
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|8
|.714
|Michigan St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|11
|.577
|Rutgers
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Indiana
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|10
|.630
|Penn St.
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|13
|.480
|Northwestern
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|14
|.481
|Maryland
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|13
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|21
|.250
Saturday's Games
Michigan St. 68, Purdue 65
Wisconsin 66, Rutgers 61
Sunday's Games
Illinois at Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Northwestern at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Nebraska at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|10
|.615
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Hawaii
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Irvine
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|8
|.619
|UC Riverside
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Davis
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|CS Northridge
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|20
|.259
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|15
|.318
|Cal Poly
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|20
|.200
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|15
|.444
Saturday's Games
UC San Diego 81, Cal St.-Fullerton 76
UC Davis 68, CS Northridge 49
UC Santa Barbara 97, UC Riverside 90, 2OT
Sunday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.
Tuesday's Games
CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.