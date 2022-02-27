All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont161.941245.828
UMBC107.5881513.536
Stony Brook98.5291713.567
New Hampshire98.5291412.538
Albany (NY)98.5291316.448
Hartford88.5001018.357
Binghamton89.4711115.423
Mass.-Lowell610.3751414.500
NJIT611.3531116.407
Maine314.176622.214

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire 66, Binghamton 62

UMBC 93, Maine 79

Hartford 83, NJIT 62

Vermont 62, Mass.-Lowell 61

Stony Brook 66, Albany (NY) 50

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston122.857234.852
SMU113.786206.769
Memphis105.667169.640
Tulane96.6001212.500
Temple86.5711510.600
UCF97.563179.654
Cincinnati79.4381712.586
East Carolina610.3751513.536
Wichita St.48.3331311.542
Tulsa313.188918.333
South Florida313.188820.286

Saturday's Games

East Carolina 64, Tulsa 59

South Florida 56, Cincinnati 54

Sunday's Games

SMU at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Tulane at Temple, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson142.875244.857
VCU133.813207.741
Dayton124.750209.690
St. Bonaventure114.733197.731
Richmond106.6251910.655
Saint Louis106.6251910.655
George Washington77.5001115.423
George Mason67.4621313.500
Fordham69.4001314.481
Rhode Island510.3331413.519
UMass510.3331215.444
Saint Joseph's412.2501017.370
La Salle313.188818.308
Duquesne114.067621.222

Saturday's Games

Rhode Island 70, Duquesne 54

La Salle 62, Dayton 60

Davidson 66, Fordham 45

VCU 77, UMass 62

St. Bonaventure 54, Saint Joseph's 52

Sunday's Games

George Washington at George Mason, 2:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

UMass at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dayton at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at VCU, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke153.833254.862
Notre Dame144.778218.724
North Carolina135.722218.724
Miami126.667209.690
Wake Forest127.632228.733
Virginia118.5791712.586
Virginia Tech108.5561811.621
Syracuse99.5001514.517
Florida St.810.4441513.536
Clemson612.3331415.483
Louisville612.3331216.429
Boston College612.3331117.393
Pittsburgh612.3331118.379
Georgia Tech414.2221118.379
NC State414.2221118.379

Saturday's Games

North Carolina 84, NC State 74

Clemson 70, Boston College 60

Virginia Tech 71, Miami 70

Florida St. 64, Virginia 63

Notre Dame 90, Georgia Tech 56

Duke 97, Syracuse 72

Wake Forest 99, Louisville 77

Monday's Games

Syracuse at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.133.813209.690
Bellarmine115.6881713.567
Cent. Arkansas79.4381019.345
Lipscomb610.3751318.419
E. Kentucky511.3131317.433
North Alabama214.125920.310

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty124.7502110.677
Jacksonville115.688199.679
Florida Gulf Coast106.6252010.667
Kennesaw St.79.4381217.414
North Florida79.4381119.367
Stetson511.3131118.379

Saturday's Games

E. Kentucky 72, Bellarmine 58

Florida Gulf Coast 76, Jacksonville 69

Liberty 100, Kennesaw St. 93, OT

North Florida 74, Stetson 69, OT

Jacksonville St. 69, North Alabama 52

Lipscomb 81, Cent. Arkansas 66

Tuesday's Games

Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas123.800235.821
Baylor124.750245.828
Texas Tech115.688227.759
Texas106.625218.724
TCU78.467189.667
Iowa St.79.438209.690
Kansas St.610.3751414.500
Oklahoma St.610.3751315.464
Oklahoma511.3131514.517
West Virginia313.1881415.483

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma 66, Oklahoma St. 62, OT

Iowa St. 74, Kansas St. 73

Texas 82, West Virginia 81

TCU 69, Texas Tech 66

Baylor 80, Kansas 70

Monday's Games

Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Kansas at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence142.875243.889
Villanova144.778217.750
UConn115.688207.741
Creighton116.647199.679
Marquette107.5881810.643
Seton Hall98.529189.667
St. John's79.4381512.556
Xavier710.4121711.607
Butler613.3161317.433
DePaul413.2351314.481
Georgetown016.000621.222

Saturday's Games

Marquette 64, Butler 56

Seton Hall 82, Xavier 66

Providence 72, Creighton 51

Sunday's Games

UConn at Georgetown, Noon

St. John's at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.133.813216.778
S. Utah125.706189.667
Weber St.136.6842010.667
N. Colorado126.6671713.567
Montana107.5881711.607
E. Washington99.5001514.517
Portland St.89.4711015.400
Sacramento St.513.278916.360
N. Arizona513.278920.310
Idaho513.278820.286
Idaho St.513.278720.259

Saturday's Games

Weber St. 73, N. Arizona 49

N. Colorado 98, Idaho 94

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Sacramento St. 81, E. Washington 75

Sunday's Games

Montana St. at Montana, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood151.938236.793
Campbell88.5001512.556
High Point79.4381317.433
Radford79.4381117.393
NC A&T610.3751119.367
Hampton511.313918.333

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop142.875218.724
Gardner-Webb115.6881712.586
SC-Upstate106.6251315.464
UNC-Asheville88.5001613.552
Presbyterian412.2501219.387
Charleston Southern115.063524.172

Saturday's Games

High Point 88, Hampton 77

SC-Upstate 72, Gardner-Webb 70

Winthrop 92, Charleston Southern 86

Longwood 60, Campbell 55

UNC-Asheville 98, Presbyterian 96, 3OT

Radford 62, NC A&T 53

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wisconsin144.778235.821
Purdue135.722245.828
Illinois125.706198.704
Ohio St.115.688187.720
Iowa107.588208.714
Michigan St.107.588199.679
Michigan97.5631511.577
Rutgers108.5561612.571
Indiana89.4711710.630
Penn St.710.4121213.480
Northwestern612.3331314.481
Maryland512.2941315.464
Minnesota413.2351313.500
Nebraska116.059721.250

Saturday's Games

Michigan St. 68, Purdue 65

Wisconsin 66, Rutgers 61

Sunday's Games

Illinois at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Northwestern at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nebraska at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Long Beach St.102.8331610.615
Cal St.-Fullerton103.769179.654
Hawaii84.667149.609
UC Irvine74.636138.619
UC Riverside85.6151510.600
UC Davis54.556128.600
UC Santa Barbara65.5451410.583
CS Northridge311.214720.259
CS Bakersfield210.167715.318
Cal Poly112.077520.200
UC San Diego00.0001215.444

Saturday's Games

UC San Diego 81, Cal St.-Fullerton 76

UC Davis 68, CS Northridge 49

UC Santa Barbara 97, UC Riverside 90, 2OT

Sunday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.

Tuesday's Games

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

