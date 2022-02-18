All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|13
|1
|.929
|23
|2
|.920
|Southern Cal
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|4
|.840
|UCLA
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|5
|.773
|Oregon
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|10
|.565
|Colorado
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|9
|.654
|Washington St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Stanford
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|10
|.600
|Arizona St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|15
|.375
|California
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Utah
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|16
|.360
|Oregon St.
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|21
|.125
Thursday's Games
Arizona 83, Oregon St. 69
Arizona St. 81, Oregon 57
Colorado 70, California 62
Utah at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Utah at California, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|11
|.593
|Navy
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|Boston U.
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Lehigh
|8
|7
|.533
|10
|17
|.370
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Army
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|Lafayette
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|16
|.360
|Holy Cross
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|18
|.308
|American
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|19
|.269
|Bucknell
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|21
|.222
Saturday's Games
Holy Cross at Navy, Noon
Boston U. at Colgate, 1:30 p.m.
Army at American, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|12
|1
|.923
|24
|2
|.923
|Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|5
|.808
|Tennessee
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|6
|.760
|Arkansas
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|LSU
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Alabama
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|Florida
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|South Carolina
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|10
|.600
|Mississippi St.
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|Texas A&M
|5
|8
|.385
|16
|10
|.615
|Vanderbilt
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Missouri
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Mississippi
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgia
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|20
|.231
Friday's Games
Missouri at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mississippi at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Alabama at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Auburn at Florida, 2 p.m.
LSU at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Mississippi St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|6
|.786
|Furman
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|11
|.593
|Wofford
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|11
|.593
|VMI
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|12
|.556
|Mercer
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|Samford
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|9
|.654
|The Citadel
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|ETSU
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|W. Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|19
|.321
Thursday's Games
UNC-Greensboro 73, Chattanooga 70
Samford 100, VMI 99, OT
Saturday's Games
Wofford at Furman, Noon
ETSU at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.
VMI at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|9
|.625
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|9
|.654
|SE Louisiana
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|12
|.556
|Houston Baptist
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|McNeese St.
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|17
|.370
|Northwestern St.
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|19
|.296
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|6
|.333
|16
|10
|.615
|Incarnate Word
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|22
|.185
Thursday's Games
Nicholls 82, McNeese St. 73
Northwestern St. 88, Incarnate Word 64
SE Louisiana 83, Texas A&M-CC 74
Saturday's Games
Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Texas Southern
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|11
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|9
|4
|.692
|10
|15
|.400
|Grambling St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|15
|.400
|Prairie View
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|15
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|20
|.231
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|8
|5
|.615
|10
|14
|.417
|Jackson St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|16
|.304
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|18
|.280
|Alabama St.
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|19
|.240
|MVSU
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|21
|.087
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|15
|0
|1.000
|24
|4
|.857
|N. Dakota St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|8
|.714
|Oral Roberts
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|9
|.654
|UMKC
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|10
|.630
|South Dakota
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|W. Illinois
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|12
|.556
|Denver
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|Omaha
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|22
|.185
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|12
|.143
|8
|18
|.308
|North Dakota
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|22
|.214
Thursday's Games
N. Dakota St. 77, Oral Roberts 59
UMKC 80, North Dakota 65
Omaha 72, Denver 69
S. Dakota St. 91, W. Illinois 66
South Dakota 81, St. Thomas (MN) 60
Saturday's Games
UMKC at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Troy
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Appalachian St.
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|12
|.571
|South Alabama
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|8
|.692
|Georgia St.
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|10
|.545
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Arkansas St.
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|13
|.458
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|14
|.481
|Georgia Southern
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|13
|.458
|UALR
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|15
|.348
Thursday's Games
Troy 67, Appalachian St. 61
South Alabama 71, Coastal Carolina 68
Georgia St. 79, Georgia Southern 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 78, Louisiana-Monroe 77
Texas St. 84, Arkansas St. 67
Texas-Arlington 85, UALR 70
Saturday's Games
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Troy at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.
UALR at Texas St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|6
|.769
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Santa Clara
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|BYU
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|8
|.704
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|12
|.556
|Pacific
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|15
|.375
|Pepperdine
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|21
|.250
Thursday's Games
Santa Clara 84, Loyola Marymount 80
Portland 92, San Diego 60
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 69, San Francisco 64
Saturday's Games
Pepperdine at Portland, 8 p.m.
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.
BYU at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|New Mexico St.
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|11
|.593
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|8
|.680
|Grand Canyon
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Utah Valley St.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|8
|.680
|Abilene Christian
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Tarleton St.
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Dixie St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|14
|.462
|Cal Baptist
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|Chicago St.
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|19
|.269
|Lamar
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
Thursday's Games
Sam Houston St. 75, Abilene Christian 71, OT
Saturday's Games
Tarleton St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.