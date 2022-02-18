All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona131.929232.920
Southern Cal104.714214.840
UCLA94.692175.773
Oregon105.667179.654
Washington85.6151310.565
Colorado97.563179.654
Washington St.76.5381410.583
Stanford87.5331510.600
Arizona St.59.357915.375
California412.2501116.407
Utah213.133916.360
Oregon St.113.071321.125

Thursday's Games

Arizona 83, Oregon St. 69

Arizona St. 81, Oregon 57

Colorado 70, California 62

Utah at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utah at California, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate122.8571611.593
Navy114.733188.692
Boston U.105.667199.679
Lehigh87.5331017.370
Loyola (Md.)78.4671313.500
Army78.4671314.481
Lafayette68.429916.360
Holy Cross68.429818.308
American311.214719.269
Bucknell312.200621.222

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross at Navy, Noon

Boston U. at Colgate, 1:30 p.m.

Army at American, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn121.923242.923
Kentucky103.769215.808
Tennessee103.769196.760
Arkansas94.692206.769
LSU76.538197.731
Alabama76.538179.654
Florida67.4621610.615
South Carolina67.4621510.600
Mississippi St.57.4171411.560
Texas A&M58.3851610.615
Vanderbilt58.3851312.520
Missouri48.3331015.400
Mississippi310.2311214.462
Georgia112.077620.231

Friday's Games

Missouri at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mississippi at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Florida, 2 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Mississippi St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga123.800226.786
Furman105.6671810.643
UNC-Greensboro87.5331611.593
Wofford87.5331611.593
VMI87.5331512.556
Mercer87.5331513.536
Samford77.500179.654
The Citadel59.3571114.440
ETSU510.3331315.464
W. Carolina312.200919.321

Thursday's Games

UNC-Greensboro 73, Chattanooga 70

Samford 100, VMI 99, OT

Saturday's Games

Wofford at Furman, Noon

ETSU at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans81.889159.625
Nicholls72.778179.654
SE Louisiana73.7001512.556
Houston Baptist45.444814.364
McNeese St.46.4001017.370
Northwestern St.46.400819.296
Texas A&M-CC36.3331610.615
Incarnate Word19.100522.185

Thursday's Games

Nicholls 82, McNeese St. 73

Northwestern St. 88, Incarnate Word 64

SE Louisiana 83, Texas A&M-CC 74

Saturday's Games

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.93.7501510.600
Texas Southern94.6921111.500
Alcorn St.94.6921015.400
Grambling St.75.5831015.400
Prairie View65.545615.286
Ark.-Pine Bluff49.308620.231

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M85.6151014.417
Jackson St.67.462816.333
Alabama A&M67.462716.304
Bethune-Cookman58.385718.280
Alabama St.58.385619.240
MVSU211.154221.087

Saturday's Games

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1501.000244.857
N. Dakota St.124.750208.714
Oral Roberts114.733179.654
UMKC105.6671710.630
South Dakota96.6001610.615
W. Illinois69.4001512.556
Denver511.313920.310
Omaha412.250522.185
St. Thomas (MN)212.143818.308
North Dakota213.133622.214

Thursday's Games

N. Dakota St. 77, Oral Roberts 59

UMKC 80, North Dakota 65

Omaha 72, Denver 69

S. Dakota St. 91, W. Illinois 66

South Dakota 81, St. Thomas (MN) 60

Saturday's Games

UMKC at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.93.750186.750
Troy94.692188.692
Appalachian St.105.6671612.571
South Alabama85.615188.692
Georgia St.65.5451210.545
Texas-Arlington77.5001114.440
Arkansas St.66.500159.625
Louisiana-Lafayette68.4291113.458
Coastal Carolina58.3851312.520
Louisiana-Monroe510.3331314.481
Georgia Southern49.3081113.458
UALR38.273815.348

Thursday's Games

Troy 67, Appalachian St. 61

South Alabama 71, Coastal Carolina 68

Georgia St. 79, Georgia Southern 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 78, Louisiana-Monroe 77

Texas St. 84, Arkansas St. 67

Texas-Arlington 85, UALR 70

Saturday's Games

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.

UALR at Texas St., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga1101.000222.917
Saint Mary's (Cal.)83.727206.769
San Francisco84.667216.778
Santa Clara84.667179.654
BYU75.583198.704
San Diego76.5381412.538
Portland56.4551512.556
Pacific28.200718.280
Loyola Marymount210.167915.375
Pepperdine112.077721.250

Thursday's Games

Santa Clara 84, Loyola Marymount 80

Portland 92, San Diego 60

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 69, San Francisco 64

Saturday's Games

Pepperdine at Portland, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle112.846206.769
New Mexico St.102.833214.840
Sam Houston St.113.7861611.593
Stephen F. Austin94.692178.680
Grand Canyon84.667186.750
Utah Valley St.85.615178.680
Abilene Christian86.571178.680
Tarleton St.67.4621115.423
Dixie St.58.3851214.462
Cal Baptist49.3081412.538
Chicago St.211.154620.231
Texas Rio Grande Valley212.143719.269
Lamar011.000222.083

Thursday's Games

Sam Houston St. 75, Abilene Christian 71, OT

Saturday's Games

Tarleton St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

