All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Delaware
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Towson
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|James Madison
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Drexel
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Elon
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Hofstra
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Northeastern
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Tuesday's Games
Towson 78, Hofstra 66
William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.
Delaware 81, Drexel 77
James Madison 89, Northeastern 66
Elon at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Elon at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|FAU
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UAB
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|North Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Rice
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|UTEP
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|FIU
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Marshall
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|UTSA
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
Thursday's Games
UTEP at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Marshall, 7 p.m.
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
FIU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Oakland
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Detroit
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Wright St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|7
|.533
|Youngstown St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Milwaukee
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|11
|.313
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|12
|.143
|Robert Morris
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
|IUPUI
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Penn
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Columbia
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Cornell
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Brown
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Tuesday's Games
Northern Vermont-Johnson at Dartmouth, ppd.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Siena
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|6
|.455
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Quinnipiac
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|6
|.538
|Fairfield
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Marist
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Rider
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Canisius
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Niagara
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
Tuesday's Games
Canisius 79, Quinnipiac 67
Iona 80, Fairfield 76
Thursday's Games
Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.
Siena at Marist, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Rider, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Toledo
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Akron
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|E. Michigan
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|N. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Kent St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|Bowling Green
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|W. Michigan
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Tuesday's Games
Akron 84, Ball St. 74
E. Michigan 99, Cent. Michigan 68
N. Illinois 65, Kent St. 63
Toledo 75, Miami (Ohio) 72
Ohio 85, Bowling Green 78
Buffalo 78, W. Michigan 64
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Ball St., 6 p.m.
Akron at Kent St., 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Coppin St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Wednesday's Games
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|S. Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Iowa
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|7
|.533
|Drake
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Missouri St.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Indiana St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Bradley
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Valparaiso
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Evansville
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Tuesday's Games
N. Iowa 80, Indiana St. 74, OT
Loyola Chicago 81, Valparaiso 74, 2OT
Wednesday's Games
Evansville at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Colorado St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UNLV
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|San Jose St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. 79, San Jose St. 59
Wednesday's Games
Utah St. at Colorado St., 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Wyoming, ppd.
Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Merrimack
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|LIU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Sacred Heart
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Belmont
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Morehead St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|UT Martin
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|9
|.400
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Austin Peay
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Wednesday's Games
UT Martin at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Austin Peay at Belmont, 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, ppd.
SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 9 p.m.