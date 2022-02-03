All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|5
|.750
|Towson
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Delaware
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Hofstra
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Drexel
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|10
|.474
|William & Mary
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|17
|.227
|James Madison
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|Elon
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|Northeastern
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
Thursday's Games
Drexel at Delaware, 6 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 7 p.m.
Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
James Madison at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Towson at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|4
|.789
|UAB
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|UTEP
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|FAU
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Charlotte
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Rice
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Old Dominion
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|FIU
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|Southern Miss.
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
|Marshall
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|UTSA
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
Thursday's Games
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at FIU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UTEP at Rice, 3 p.m.
Marshall at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at FAU, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UAB, 4 p.m.
UTSA at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at FIU, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|5
|.762
|Cleveland St.
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Wright St.
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|10
|.545
|N. Kentucky
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|9
|.550
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|10
|.444
|Youngstown St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Fort Wayne
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Milwaukee
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|15
|.318
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|12
|.368
|Green Bay
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|16
|.200
|Robert Morris
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
Thursday's Games
Youngstown St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Robert Morris at IUPUI, Noon
Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Yale
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|9
|.526
|Penn
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Cornell
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Harvard
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Dartmouth
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|Brown
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|12
|.455
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
Friday's Games
Dartmouth at Yale, 5 p.m.
Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Dartmouth at Brown, 6 p.m.
Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|3
|.857
|St. Peter's
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|8
|.529
|Siena
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Quinnipiac
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|8
|.579
|Manhattan
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|7
|.611
|Fairfield
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Niagara
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|11
|.450
|Rider
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|13
|.350
|Marist
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|12
|.400
|Canisius
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
Friday's Games
Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Rider at Siena, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|4
|.818
|Ohio
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|3
|.850
|Akron
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Kent St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|9
|.571
|Ball St.
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|13
|.235
|Bowling Green
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|11
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|E. Michigan
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|N. Illinois
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|W. Michigan
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
Thursday's Games
E. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
Toledo at Ball St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
E. Michigan at Kent St., 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|10
|.474
|Coppin St.
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|16
|.238
|SC State
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Howard
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
Wednesday's Games
Coppin St. 59, Delaware St. 57
Saturday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|Drake
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Missouri St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|N. Iowa
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|9
|.571
|Bradley
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|S. Illinois
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Valparaiso
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|Illinois St.
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|Indiana St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|12
|.429
|Evansville
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|15
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Drake 85, Indiana St. 67
Loyola Chicago 78, Illinois St. 64
N. Iowa 78, Bradley 65
Missouri St. 69, S. Illinois 54
Saturday's Games
Bradley at Evansville, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.
Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Wyoming
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Colorado St.
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|3
|.842
|San Diego St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Fresno St.
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|UNLV
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Utah St.
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|Nevada
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Air Force
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|New Mexico
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
|San Jose St.
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
Thursday's Games
San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Diego St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.
UNLV at Utah St., 6 p.m.
New Mexico at Air Force, 8 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|8
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Bryant
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|8
|.600
|Mount St. Mary's
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|10
|.500
|LIU
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Merrimack
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|15
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|15
|.118
|CCSU
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
Thursday's Games
Wagner at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at LIU, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 1 p.m.
LIU at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 2 p.m.
Bryant at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|Morehead St.
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|6
|.739
|Belmont
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|SE Missouri
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Tennessee St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|Austin Peay
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|11
|.389
|UT Martin
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|15
|.318
Thursday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 7:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Austin Peay at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.