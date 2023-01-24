All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell52.714174.810
UMBC42.667147.667
Vermont42.6671010.500
Binghamton42.667811.421
Bryant43.571137.650
New Hampshire33.500810.444
NJIT24.333514.263
Maine15.167712.368
Albany (NY)15.167615.286

Wednesday's Games

Vermont at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

UMBC at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston61.857182.900
Temple62.750129.571
Memphis52.714155.750
Cincinnati53.625147.667
Tulane53.625127.632
UCF43.571136.684
Wichita St.34.429109.526
South Florida25.286911.450
SMU25.286713.350
East Carolina16.1431010.500
Tulsa16.143513.278

Tuesday's Games

Tulsa at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Florida at Temple, 7 p.m.

Houston at UCF, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU61.857155.750
Saint Louis61.857146.700
Dayton52.714137.650
George Washington42.667109.526
George Mason43.571128.600
Richmond43.571119.550
St. Bonaventure43.5711010.500
Fordham33.500154.789
Duquesne34.429137.650
Saint Joseph's34.429910.474
La Salle24.333811.421
UMass25.286118.579
Davidson25.286910.474
Rhode Island25.286613.316
Loyola Chicago16.143712.368

Tuesday's Games

Davidson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Loyola Chicago at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Richmond at UMass, 7 p.m.

George Mason at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson81.889164.800
Virginia72.778153.833
Miami63.667154.789
North Carolina63.667146.700
Wake Forest63.667146.700
Pittsburgh63.667137.650
Syracuse63.667137.650
NC State54.556155.750
Duke54.556146.700
Florida St.54.556713.350
Boston College36.333911.450
Virginia Tech27.222128.600
Notre Dame18.111911.450
Georgia Tech18.111811.421
Louisville08.000217.105

Monday's Games

Virginia Tech 78, Duke 75

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at NC State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 9 p.m.

North Carolina at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty71.875165.762
Kennesaw St.71.875156.714
E. Kentucky62.750138.619
Stetson62.750118.579
Lipscomb53.625138.619
Florida Gulf Coast44.500147.667
Jacksonville44.500118.579
Bellarmine44.500912.429
Queens (NC)35.375138.619
North Alabama35.3751110.524
North Florida35.375812.400
Austin Peay26.250813.381
Jacksonville St.17.125813.381
Cent. Arkansas17.125615.286

Thursday's Games

E. Kentucky at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.

Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.

North Florida at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville St., 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas St.61.857172.895
Texas52.714163.842
Iowa St.52.714144.778
Kansas53.625164.800
Baylor53.625155.750
TCU43.571154.789
Oklahoma St.34.429118.579
Oklahoma25.286118.579
West Virginia16.143118.579
Texas Tech07.000109.526

Monday's Games

Baylor 75, Kansas 69

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma at TCU, 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Xavier81.889164.800
Marquette82.800165.762
Providence72.778155.750
Creighton53.625118.579
UConn55.500165.762
Seton Hall55.500129.571
Villanova45.4441010.500
St. John's36.333137.650
DePaul36.333911.450
Butler37.3001110.524
Georgetown09.000515.250

Tuesday's Games

DePaul at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Xavier at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

St. John's at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington801.000147.667
Montana St.62.750138.619
Weber St.52.7141010.500
Sacramento St.43.571119.550
Idaho St.43.571713.350
Portland St.34.429911.450
Montana35.375911.450
Idaho26.250813.381
N. Colorado26.250713.350
N. Arizona17.125516.238

Thursday's Games

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood71.875156.714
UNC-Asheville71.875156.714
Radford62.750129.571
SC-Upstate44.500910.474
Gardner-Webb44.500911.450
Campbell35.375812.400
Winthrop35.375813.381
Charleston Southern35.375712.368
High Point26.2501010.500
Presbyterian17.125516.238

Wednesday's Games

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Campbell at High Point, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Longwood at Radford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue81.889191.950
Rutgers53.625136.684
Michigan53.625118.579
Northwestern43.571135.722
Michigan St.54.556137.650
Illinois44.500136.684
Indiana44.500136.684
Penn St.44.500136.684
Wisconsin44.500126.667
Iowa44.500127.632
Maryland35.375127.632
Ohio St.35.375118.579
Nebraska36.3331010.500
Minnesota17.125711.389

Monday's Games

Northwestern 66, Wisconsin 63

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wisconsin at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iowa at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara71.875163.842
UC Irvine61.857136.684
UC Riverside72.778147.667
Hawaii62.750155.750
UC Davis53.625128.600
Long Beach St.44.5001010.500
Cal St.-Fullerton45.4441011.476
UC San Diego26.250713.350
CS Bakersfield26.250613.316
Cal Poly17.125713.350
CS Northridge18.111416.200

Thursday's Games

UC Davis at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

