All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|4
|.810
|UMBC
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Vermont
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|Binghamton
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|Bryant
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|New Hampshire
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|NJIT
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Maine
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
|Albany (NY)
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
Wednesday's Games
Vermont at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.
UMBC at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|2
|.900
|Temple
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|Memphis
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Tulane
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|UCF
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Wichita St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|9
|.526
|South Florida
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|SMU
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|13
|.350
|East Carolina
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|10
|.500
|Tulsa
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|13
|.278
Tuesday's Games
Tulsa at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
South Florida at Temple, 7 p.m.
Houston at UCF, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Wichita St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|Saint Louis
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Dayton
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|George Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|George Mason
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Richmond
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|10
|.500
|Fordham
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Duquesne
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|Saint Joseph's
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|La Salle
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|UMass
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|Davidson
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Rhode Island
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|12
|.368
Tuesday's Games
Davidson at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Loyola Chicago at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Richmond at UMass, 7 p.m.
George Mason at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|4
|.800
|Virginia
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|3
|.833
|Miami
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Wake Forest
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Syracuse
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|NC State
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|5
|.750
|Duke
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|6
|.700
|Florida St.
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|13
|.350
|Boston College
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Virginia Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|8
|.600
|Notre Dame
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|11
|.450
|Georgia Tech
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|11
|.421
|Louisville
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
Monday's Games
Virginia Tech 78, Duke 75
Tuesday's Games
Miami at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at NC State, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 9 p.m.
North Carolina at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|E. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|Stetson
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|Lipscomb
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Jacksonville
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Bellarmine
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Queens (NC)
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|North Alabama
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|North Florida
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|12
|.400
|Austin Peay
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|15
|.286
Thursday's Games
E. Kentucky at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.
Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.
North Florida at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at Jacksonville St., 9 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas St.
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|2
|.895
|Texas
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|3
|.842
|Iowa St.
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|4
|.778
|Kansas
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|4
|.800
|Baylor
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|TCU
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|West Virginia
|1
|6
|.143
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas Tech
|0
|7
|.000
|10
|9
|.526
Monday's Games
Baylor 75, Kansas 69
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma at TCU, 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|4
|.800
|Marquette
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Providence
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Creighton
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|UConn
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Seton Hall
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Villanova
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|St. John's
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|7
|.650
|DePaul
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Butler
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|10
|.524
|Georgetown
|0
|9
|.000
|5
|15
|.250
Tuesday's Games
DePaul at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Xavier at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Butler at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
St. John's at Creighton, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|7
|.667
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|Weber St.
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|10
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Idaho St.
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|13
|.350
|Portland St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Montana
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|11
|.450
|Idaho
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|13
|.350
|N. Arizona
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
Thursday's Games
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|Radford
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|SC-Upstate
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|11
|.450
|Campbell
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|12
|.400
|Winthrop
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Charleston Southern
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|High Point
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|Presbyterian
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
Wednesday's Games
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Campbell at High Point, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Longwood at Radford, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|1
|.950
|Rutgers
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Michigan
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|Northwestern
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Michigan St.
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Illinois
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Indiana
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Wisconsin
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Iowa
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Maryland
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Ohio St.
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Minnesota
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|11
|.389
Monday's Games
Northwestern 66, Wisconsin 63
Tuesday's Games
Penn St. at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wisconsin at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Iowa at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|UC Irvine
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|6
|.684
|UC Riverside
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|Hawaii
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|8
|.600
|Long Beach St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|11
|.476
|UC San Diego
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|13
|.350
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|13
|.350
|CS Northridge
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|16
|.200
Thursday's Games
UC Davis at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.