All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Vermont 71, N. Iowa 57
Merrimack 61, NJIT 54
Friday's Games
Campbell 68, Hartford 67
New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Vermont at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Army, 2:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Dayton, 6 p.m.
NJIT at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Binghamton at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
Friday's Games
Canisius at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.
SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Georgia Southern at South Florida, Noon
Southern U. at Tulane, 12:30 p.m.
UCF at Miami, 2 p.m.
Air Force at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
South Alabama at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Georgia at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Temple, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
W. Carolina at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Maryland 71, George Washington 64
Friday's Games
Utah St. vs. Richmond at Annapolis, M.D., 6 p.m.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Penn at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
UMass at Yale, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Dayton, 6 p.m.
Hofstra at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Wagner at VCU, 7 p.m.
Davidson vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, C.A., 8:30 p.m.
George Washington at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Canisius at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.
Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Army at Duke, 7 p.m.
Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.
Brown at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
CS Northridge at Notre Dame, Noon
UCF at Miami, 2 p.m.
Colgate at NC State, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Duke, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Thursday's Games
Liberty 85, Regent University 24
E. Kentucky 103, Ohio Valley 74
Creighton 51, Kennesaw St. 44
Friday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
NC A&T at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at University of the Virgin Islands, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Lipscomb at Loyola (Md.), 10:30 a.m.
Piedmont at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Thursday's Games
TCU 77, McNeese St. 61
Friday's Games
Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Thursday's Games
Providence 92, Sacred Heart 64
Creighton 51, Kennesaw St. 44
Friday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Coppin St. at UConn, Noon
Dartmouth at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
St. Peter's at St. John's, 4 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 6 p.m.
Troy at Butler, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Yale at Seton Hall, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Washington 73, N. Arizona 62
Friday's Games
N. Colorado 81, Hawaii 78
S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
George Fox at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Evergreen State at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Montana at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii Hilo vs. N. Colorado at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Rocky Mountain College at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
UNC-Asheville 101, Brevard College 44
Friday's Games
Campbell 68, Hartford 67
SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Virginia-Lynchburg at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.
High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
NC A&T at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Mercer at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Regent University at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Campbell at Duke, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Christian at Longwood, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Maryland 71, George Washington 64
Friday's Games
W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.
High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Vermont at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Michigan at Washington, D.C., 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Hawaii 97, Hawaii Hilo 67
UC Riverside 66, Arizona St. 65
San Jose St. 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 76
Friday's Games
N. Colorado 81, Hawaii 78
N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Saturday's Games
CS Northridge at Notre Dame, Noon
Boise St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
George Washington at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Life Pacific College at CS Bakersfield, 11 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
La Sierra at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.