All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000101.000
New Hampshire00.000101.000
Vermont00.000101.000
Albany (NY)00.00001.000
Binghamton00.00001.000
Hartford00.00002.000
Maine00.00001.000
NJIT00.00001.000
Stony Brook00.00001.000
UMBC00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Vermont 71, N. Iowa 57

Merrimack 61, NJIT 54

Friday's Games

Campbell 68, Hartford 67

New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vermont at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Army, 2:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Dayton, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.000101.000
East Carolina00.000101.000
Houston00.000101.000
Memphis00.000101.000
SMU00.000101.000
South Florida00.000101.000
Temple00.000101.000
Tulane00.000101.000
Tulsa00.000101.000
UCF00.000101.000
Wichita St.00.000101.000

Friday's Games

Canisius at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.

SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Georgia Southern at South Florida, Noon

Southern U. at Tulane, 12:30 p.m.

UCF at Miami, 2 p.m.

Air Force at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Georgia at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Temple, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

W. Carolina at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Louis00.000201.000
Davidson00.000101.000
Dayton00.000101.000
Duquesne00.000101.000
Fordham00.000101.000
George Mason00.000101.000
Rhode Island00.000101.000
Richmond00.000101.000
Saint Joseph's00.000101.000
St. Bonaventure00.000101.000
UMass00.000101.000
VCU00.000101.000
George Washington00.00011.500
La Salle00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Maryland 71, George Washington 64

Friday's Games

Utah St. vs. Richmond at Annapolis, M.D., 6 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Penn at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

UMass at Yale, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Dayton, 6 p.m.

Hofstra at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Wagner at VCU, 7 p.m.

Davidson vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, C.A., 8:30 p.m.

George Washington at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Canisius at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston College00.000101.000
Clemson00.000101.000
Duke00.000101.000
Florida St.00.000101.000
Louisville00.000101.000
Miami00.000101.000
NC State00.000101.000
North Carolina00.000101.000
Syracuse00.000101.000
Virginia Tech00.000101.000
Wake Forest00.000101.000
Georgia Tech00.00001.000
Notre Dame00.00000.000
Pittsburgh00.00001.000
Virginia00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Brown at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

CS Northridge at Notre Dame, Noon

UCF at Miami, 2 p.m.

Colgate at NC State, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Duke, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Kentucky00.000201.000
Florida Gulf Coast00.000101.000
Jacksonville00.000101.000
Liberty00.000101.000
Lipscomb00.000101.000
Stetson00.000101.000
Bellarmine00.00001.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00001.000
Jacksonville St.00.00001.000
Kennesaw St.00.00002.000
North Alabama00.00001.000
North Florida00.00002.000

Thursday's Games

Liberty 85, Regent University 24

E. Kentucky 103, Ohio Valley 74

Creighton 51, Kennesaw St. 44

Friday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

NC A&T at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at University of the Virgin Islands, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lipscomb at Loyola (Md.), 10:30 a.m.

Piedmont at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa St.00.000101.000
Kansas00.000101.000
Kansas St.00.000101.000
Oklahoma00.000101.000
Oklahoma St.00.000101.000
TCU00.000101.000
Texas00.000101.000
Texas Tech00.000101.000
West Virginia00.000101.000
Baylor00.00000.000

Thursday's Games

TCU 77, McNeese St. 61

Friday's Games

Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton00.000201.000
Providence00.000201.000
Butler00.000101.000
DePaul00.000101.000
Marquette00.000101.000
Seton Hall00.000101.000
St. John's00.000101.000
UConn00.000101.000
Villanova00.000101.000
Xavier00.000101.000
Georgetown00.00000.000

Thursday's Games

Providence 92, Sacred Heart 64

Creighton 51, Kennesaw St. 44

Friday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Coppin St. at UConn, Noon

Dartmouth at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

St. Peter's at St. John's, 4 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 6 p.m.

Troy at Butler, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Yale at Seton Hall, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Colorado00.000201.000
Idaho St.00.000101.000
Montana00.000101.000
S. Utah00.000101.000
Sacramento St.00.000101.000
Weber St.00.000101.000
E. Washington00.00001.000
Idaho00.00001.000
Montana St.00.00001.000
N. Arizona00.00002.000
Portland St.00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Washington 73, N. Arizona 62

Friday's Games

N. Colorado 81, Hawaii 78

S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

George Fox at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Evergreen State at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Montana at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii Hilo vs. N. Colorado at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rocky Mountain College at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.000201.000
Charleston Southern00.000101.000
Hampton00.000101.000
High Point00.000101.000
Radford00.000101.000
Winthrop00.000101.000
UNC-Asheville00.00011.500
Gardner-Webb00.00001.000
Longwood00.00001.000
NC A&T00.00001.000
Presbyterian00.00001.000
SC-Upstate00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

UNC-Asheville 101, Brevard College 44

Friday's Games

Campbell 68, Hartford 67

SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Lynchburg at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.

High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

NC A&T at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Regent University at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Campbell at Duke, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Longwood, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Maryland00.000201.000
Illinois00.000101.000
Indiana00.000101.000
Iowa00.000101.000
Michigan00.000101.000
Minnesota00.000101.000
Northwestern00.000101.000
Ohio St.00.000101.000
Penn St.00.000101.000
Purdue00.000101.000
Rutgers00.000101.000
Wisconsin00.000101.000
Michigan St.00.00001.000
Nebraska00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Maryland 71, George Washington 64

Friday's Games

W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.

High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vermont at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Michigan at Washington, D.C., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal Poly00.000101.000
Long Beach St.00.000101.000
UC Davis00.000101.000
UC San Diego00.000101.000
UC Santa Barbara00.000101.000
Hawaii00.00011.500
UC Riverside00.00011.500
CS Bakersfield00.00001.000
CS Northridge00.00001.000
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00002.000
UC Irvine00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Hawaii 97, Hawaii Hilo 67

UC Riverside 66, Arizona St. 65

San Jose St. 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 76

Friday's Games

N. Colorado 81, Hawaii 78

N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

CS Northridge at Notre Dame, Noon

Boise St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

George Washington at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Life Pacific College at CS Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

La Sierra at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

